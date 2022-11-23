The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 16-23.

Bignor

SDNP/22/04857/HOUS: 5 Cootes Cottages. Single storey extension, conversion of roof and basement into habitable space, thermal improvement using insulated render, new glazing windows and doors. Internal alterations.

Birdham

E/22/02843/FUL: Earnley Gardens, Almodington Lane, Almodington. Demolition of existing property (buildings 1-13) and construction of 5 no. dwellings with ancillary garages. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 20/03289/FUL - plots 1 and 4 garage size and layout altered). (Photo: Google Maps)

BI/22/02554/DOM: Herons, Cherry Lane. Erection of two storey front extension; single storey side extension; and single storey and first floor rear extensions including rear balcony and associated works.

Bosham

BO/22/02531/FUL: Five Elms, Stumps Lane. Demolition of existing 1 no. dwelling and garage and erection of replacement dwelling and garage and amendments to site levels and additional planting.

Boxgrove

Planning applications

BX/22/02872/ELD: Oak House, Strettington Lane, Strettington. Existing lawful development conversion of existing loft over garage to home office / ancillary space.

Chichester

CC/22/02827/TPA: 18 - 25 Tannery Close. Reduce height (ascending branches) by up to 1.5m and reduce widths by 2m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1) subject to CC/09/00129/TPO.

CC/22/02828/PLD: 106 Grove Road. Single storey side extension.

CC/22/02830/DOM: Longmeadow, Pine Grove. New cladding, clay tile roof, windows, roof light, porch, rear dormer on roof and chimney removal - Varition of conditions 2 & 3 of Planning Permission CC/22/02139/DOM to substitute the roof tiles to natural slate.

CC/22/02832/PLD: 75 Westgate. Hip to gable and change of loft space to habitable accommodation with new dormers.

CC/22/02875/TPA: High Trees, Chestnut Avenue. Crown reduce by 4m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T2) within Area, A2 subject to CC/61/00133/TPO.

CC/22/02841/DOM: 8 Pound Farm Road. Replacement garage.

CC/22/02856/TPA: 17 Hunters Way. Reduce height by up to 6m and reduce north and south sectors by up to 2.5m on 8 no. Sycamore trees (T2 to T9) within Area, A1 subject to CC/77/00238/TPO.

CC/22/02878/TPA: 18 Hunters Way. Height reduce by 5m. Width reduce by 2m on south sector and by 2.5m on north sector on 3 no.Sycamore trees (T1, T7 and T9). Height reduceby up to 4m, width reduce by 2m on south sector and 2.5m on north sector on 4 no. Sycamore trees (T2, T3, T4 and T6). Width reduce by 2m on south sector and 2.5m on north sector on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T8). Fell 2 no. Sycamore trees (T0 and T5), within Area, A1, subject to 08/00140/TPO.

CC/22/02579/FUL: 1-3 South Street. Alterations to east elevation for installation of a gas service pipe and ventilation to the meter.

CC/22/02684/REM: Havenstoke Park, Blomfield Drive, Graylingwell Park. An application for approval of all reserved matters pursuant to conditions 1 and 8 of the identified Graylingwell outline masterplan approval concerning, access, scale, layout, landscaping and all other development detail relating to the construction of car parking area for temporary event parking on land within Havenstoke Park, Graylingwell Park.

CC/22/02790/TPA: Land (Open Space) Fronting 21-26 Marchwood Gate, Marchwood. Fell 1 no. Rowan tree (quoted as M3) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

Donnington

D/22/02880/PLD: 7 Croy Close. Roof extension.

Earnley

E/22/02662/FUL: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane. Demolition of existing pavilion outbuilding and erection of 1 no. dwelling with basement, detached garage and swimming pool. New vehicular access and associated works.

Eartham

SDNP/22/04755/HOUS: Wood Cottage, Eartham Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory and porch and erection of replacement extension.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/05202/TCA: Scout Hut, Ropes Lane. Notification of intention to fell 4 no. Ash trees (T1-T4).

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/05054/HOUS:Pitts Garden, Bedham Lane. Single storey side extension.

SDNP/22/05055/LIS: Pitts Garden, Bedham Lane. Single storey side extension.

Funtington

FU/22/02723/DOM: Cotfield, Oakwood. Extension to create new entrance to dwelling, alteration to exterior finishes and fenestration, rooflights and canopy.

SDNP/22/03112/HOUS: 9 Haresfoot Close. First floor extension over existing ground floor extension.

Graffham

SDNP/22/05080/LIS:The Old House , Selham Road, South Ambersham. Replacement roof tiles and repairs to timber structure.

Harting

SDNP/22/04850/FUL: Storage Building South of The Bull Pens, Church Farm, Church Lane, South Harting. Alterations, repair and restoration of farm building and change of use to class E.

Heyshott

SDNP/22/05386/PNCOUF: New Barn, Sunwool Lane. Change the use of part of the existing agricultural building to Use Class C1 - hotels, boarding and guesthouses under Class R of Schedule 2, Part 3 of the General Permitted Development Order 2015 (as amended) (GPDO).

Lavant

LV/22/02791/TPA: Land North Of Marchwood Gate, Marchwood. Fell 1 no. Birch tree (no. 24) and 1 no. Larch tree (no. 66) within Area, A1 subject to LV/93/00640/TPO.

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/05195/LIS: Hambledon Farm, Surrey Road, Lickfold. Proposed external and internal alterations to existing kitchen including the introduction of oak framed extension and adjustment of 3 no. windows.

SDNP/22/05255/TPO: Telephone Exchange, The Street. Fell 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (T6) subject to LD/00/00608/TPO.

Lurgashall

SDNP/22/05001/HOUS:1 The Quell Cottages, Quell Lane. Installation of gates and perimeter fencing.

SDNP/22/05188/CND:Bridge Cottage, Jobsons Lane. Internal/external alterations to an existing ancillary outbuilding to create residential annexe - (Removal of Condition 12 of Planning Permission SDNP/22/02394/HOUS).

Midhurst

SDNP/22/05228/ADV: Land at South Pond, South Street. 5 no. noticeboards at various locations around South Pond.

Milland

SDNP/22/05265/APNB: Home Farm, Cinder Lane. Twin Span Polytunnel.

Sidlesham

SI/22/02887/FUL: Land South Of Telephone Exchange, Selsey Road. Change of use of land to storage of caravans, erection of secure storage building and associated hardstanding.

Southbourne

SB/22/02920/PA1A: Merilea, 158 Stein Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 6m (b) maximum height - 3m (c) height of eaves - 3m.

SB/22/02666/FUL: Land East Of Kimberley, 6 Penny Lane. Retrospective application for installation of shed.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/22/02884/ADJ: Supplementary consultation into proposals for the A27 Arundel bypass.

SPEC/22/02912/ADJ: Land West of Barnham. Application reference BE/134/22/OUT. Outline application with all matters reserved except access for demolition of existing structures and mixed use development to provide residential dwellings (Use Class C3), care home/senior living accommodation (Use Classes C2/C3), employment floor space (Use Classes B2/B//C1/E), retail and community floorspace (Use Classes E/F2/Sui Generis), a three-form entry primary school and spine road plus associated open space, landscaping, drainage and all other associated ancillary works. This application also lies within the parish of Pagham, may affect the setting of a listed building, affects a Public Right of Way, falls within strategic site SD3 and is subject to an Environmental Statement.

Selsey

SY/22/02893/TCA: 96 Unit 2, High Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1).

Stoughton

SDNP/22/03845/HOUS: Buckleys, 32 Forestside Road, Forestside. Replacement garage with home office over.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/22/05311/TCA: Beckhall, The Street, Sutton. Notification of intention to crown reduce by upto 2.5m on 1 no. Beech tree (T1).

Tillington

SDNP/22/05280/CND: The Little House, Westlands Copse Lane, River Common. Single storey side extension. (Variation of condition 2 for permission SDNP/21/04061/HOUS - alterations to design and placement of doors and windows on side elevation).

West Itchenor

WI/22/02730/FUL: Martlet Cottage, Itchenor Road. Replacement dwelling and combined garage and annex and new swimming pool (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission WI/21/01676/FUL - Amendments to plans to reflect the actual as-built construction on site which consist of internal and external alterations.

WI/22/02814/FUL: Spinney Cottage, Spinney Lane, Itchenor. Demolition of existing dwelling, 3 no. sheds and 2 no. outbuildings, replaced with 1 no. dwelling, 1 no. detached garage/outbuilding with PV solar panels, swimming pool and associated works (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission WI/21/01105/FUL - Amendments to elevations, floor layout, increased roof pitch and additional dormers).

WI/22/02826/TCA: Fosse Cottage, Itchenor Road. Notification of intention to prune back to previous wound points on 1 no. Arbutus tree (T1), 1 no. Bay tree (T2) and 1 no. Pittosporum tree (T3). Re-pollard to previous wound points on 1 no. Willow tree (T4). Fell 1 no. Bay tree (T5).

