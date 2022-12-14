The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between December 7-14.

Birdham

BI/22/02835/FUL: 2-4 Birdham Business Park, Birdham Road. Replace existing extraction plant for new.

Bosham

CH/22/02961/FUL: Land Adjoining A27, Scant Road West, Hambrook. Mixed use development comprising 118 dwellings (including 36 affordable dwellings), public open space, landscaping and associated works and a retail convenience store with community space above all accessed via Broad Road - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission CH/20/01826/FUL (APP/L3815/W/21/3274502) - to add 1 no. garden room extension to each of the following plots 1-10, 43, 50-61, 66, 72, 81, 82, 85-89, 92, 97-99, 103, 105-107, 109-112 (44 no. in all). (Photo: Google Maps)

BO/22/03066/ELD: Broadbridge Farm House, Delling Lane. Existing lawful development Use of land surrounding the residential curtilage of dwelling as garden land.

Bury

SDNP/22/05117/HOUS: 5 Squires Cottages, The Street. Single storey front extension to existing dining area, alterations and extension to existing side porch.

SDNP/22/05635/TCA: Leghorn Cottage, The Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Maple tree.

Planning applications

Chichester

CC/22/02883/ADV: 36A East Street. Repaint 2 no. non-illuminated fascia signs.

CC/22/03062/TPA: 3 Brandy Hole Lane. Crown reduce by up to 5m on 1 no. Sessile Oak tree (T18) subject to CC/98/00313/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

Donnington

D/22/02966/TPA: 15 Grenville Gardens. Crown thin by up to 20% on 1 no. Pine tree within Group, G1 subject to D/68/00385/TPO.

Duncton

SDNP/22/05277/FUL: The Cricketers, High Street. Relocation of an easy access toilet, change of use of an existing function room into a double bedroom letting room, self contained holiday let/family letting room and office for the public house. Installation of timber walkway on northwest elevation and cladding below to end gable on southwest elevation.

SDNP/22/05278/LIS: The Cricketers, High Street. Relocation of an easy access toilet, change of use of an existing function room into a double bedroom letting room, self contained holiday let/family letting room and office for the public house. Installation of timber walkway on northwest elevation and cladding below to end gable on southwest elevation.

SDNP/22/05642/PNTEL: Telecommunications Mast, Ridlington Copse, A285 Duncton Church Road to Duncton Common. Regulation 5 notification under the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2003 for the removal and replacement of 3 no. antennas, installation of 2 no. new equipment racks and associated ancillary works (ref: CHC059/BIP/MP).

Earnley

E/22/03003/DOM: Flint Place, Bookers Lane. Draughtseal and repair 4 no. existing windows on front elevation alongside installation of double glazing.

E/22/03004/LBC: Flint Place, Bookers Lane. Draughtseal and repair 4 no. existing windows on front elevation alongside installation of double glazing.

Easebourne

SDNP/22/05350/TCA: Park House, Easebourne Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Prunus spp. tree and crown reduce by 2.5m (all round) on 1 no. Magnolia tree.

SDNP/22/05550/HOUS: 17 Cowdray Road. Ground floor rear extension, replacement front porch and tile hanging to upper elevations.

SDNP/22/05589/HOUS: Cranborne, Pine Walk. Erection of replacement greenhouse following demolition of the existing (part retrospective).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/03056/FUL: Sea Home, 20 Meadows Road, East Wittering. Construction of 1 no. dwelling (alternative to planning permission 17/00508/FUL).

EWB/22/03084/DOM: Seashells, Tamarisk Walk, East Wittering. Ground floor front and rear extensions. Demolition of existing garage and construction of new garage and car port. Various internal alterations and additions (approved under EWB/18/01306/DOM, varied by EWB/19/01941/DOM) - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission EWB/19/01941/DOM - amendments to the height of external stair privacy screen and balcony balustrade structural glass fixing detail and omission of handrail and stanchions.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/22/04704/HOUS: 2 Hillview, Elsted. Construction of single storey front extension with raised roof lantern and change of use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include 2 no. front conservation style rooflights.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/04990/HOUS: Ashurst, Lickfold Road. Removal of existing outdoor tennis court and wire fence enclosure and proposed replacement with a new relocated outdoor tennis court and wire fence enclosure.

Fishbourne

FB/22/02675/TPA: 3 Claver Gardens. Reduce height by 3m, reduce west, south and east sectors by 2m and crown thin by 10% on 1 no. Oak tree (T8) subject to FB/72/00045/TPO.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/05510/FUL: Copper Beech House, Tripp Hill. Change of use of paddock land to garden land. Installation of 40 no. low level solar panels in-ground on garden land.

Funtington

SDNP/22/05634/PNTEL: Grass Verge Opposite Adsdean Lodge, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean. Regulation 5 notification under The Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) (Amendment) Regulations 2017 for the installation of 1 no. 9m light wooden telephone pole (ref: USU_V058).

Graffham

SDNP/22/05127/LIS: Graffham Ce Infant School, Graffham Street. Remedial works to the outbuilding including repairs to a collapsed roof verge, window and door repairs and replacements, Fascia/barge board timber replacement, renewals and decorations, replacement and installation of new rain water goods, repointing works, removal of internal ceilings with asbestos containing materials.

Harting

SDNP/22/05584/LIS: 8 South Gardens, South Harting, West Sussex, GU31 5QJ. Replacement of single storey rear extension with new 1.5 storey rear extension with link corridor.

Hunston

HN/22/02944/TCA: The Rectory, Church Lane. Notification of intention to reduce down to 1.5m on 4 no. Bay Laurel trees (quoted as 1-4).

Linchmere

LM/22/02722/DOM: Stanleigh, 9 Hammer Lane, Hammer. Extension to existing raised patio and alterations to north and east elevations.

SDNP/22/05544/HOUS: Fridays, Marley Common. Single and two-storey extensions affecting all elevations, with various alterations to roof including replacement of existing slate roof covering with clay tiles and replacement of slate cladding with clay hanging tiles.

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/05389/HOUS: Gentilshurst, Lickfold Road, Fernhurst. Proposed use of first floor of detached garage as residential annexe in connection with host dwelling. Retrospective planning permission for 4 windows in the roof slope.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/05187/ADV: Churchill Clocks, Rumbolds Hill. Change colour of shop front to dark grey and fascia board painted with shop logo.

SDNP/22/05385/HOUS: Holly Cottage, Sandy Lane. Construction of a triple garage with studio over.

SDNP/22/05453/HOUS: Corners, Carron Lane. Demolition of conservatory. Rear extension. 2 no. dormers over rear extension. Remodelled connection between original house and existing extension. New window to front elevation.

SDNP/22/05490/FUL: Land South-West of The Bottom, Lickfold Road, Fernhurst. Detached garage.

SDNP/22/05581/LDP: 1 St Margarets Way. Proposed lawful development single storey rear extension.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/02924/PLD: Lakeside Farm, The Lane, Ifold. Construction of a proposed barn and hard surfacing for access road from Ifold Bridge Lane.

PS/22/03045/FUL: Waters Edge, The Drive, Ifold. Removal of condition 2 (agricultural occupancy condition) of Planning Permission PS/57/64.

Rogate

SDNP/22/05407/HOUS: Heathwood House, Durford Wood. Proposed lap-pool in rear garden.

Selsey

SY/22/02765/TPA: Grange Barn, Grange Lane, Church Norton. Fell 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T2) subject to SY/02/01007/TPO.

SY/22/02996/FUL: Fishermans Huts, Potters, Kingsway. Erection of premises utilising shipping containers for the preparation, storage, cooking, display and sale of crab, lobster and associated products, including on-site septic tank, conveniences for staff and two car parking spaces (Sui Generis).

Singleton

SDNP/22/05495/TCA: The Chase, Foxhall, Charlton. Notification of intention to reduce south and east sectors by 1.5m on 1 no . Robinia tree (quoted as X).

Southbourne

SB/22/02616/DOM: 21 Frarydene, Prinsted. Single storey rear extension with pitched roof and single storey rear extension with flat roof.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/22/03063/ADJ: Westbourne Primary School, River Street, Emsworth. Application Number: WSCC/031/22. Replacement of 12 no. timber sash windows

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/22/05408/CND: The Stewards House Barn, Bignor Park, Bignor. Alterations and extensions to outbuildings at The Steward's House, including new double garage unit - Variation of Condition 6 of householder permission SN/05/00775/DOM - Vary condition of restricted ancillary use at Cottage Annex to include the occasional use as a holiday let.

Tangmere

TG/22/03085/TCA: 10 Nettleton Avenue. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 3m (back to previous pruning points) on 2 no. Lime trees (T1 & T2).

Tillington

SDNP/22/05371/FUL: 5 & 6 Park Terrace. Re-roofing works to 5 & 6 Park Terrace. Existing tile hanging to be removed and replaced with matching reclaimed clay tiles to 6 Park Terrace. Replacement and alteration of modern ground floor window, partial change of use of outbuilding to home office with associated alterations and repairs and reinstatement of well to 5 Park Terrace.

SDNP/22/05372/LIS: 5 & 6 Park Terrace. Re-roofing works to 5 & 6 Park Terrace. Existing tile hanging to be removed and replaced with matching reclaimed clay tiles to 6 Park Terrace. Replacement and alteration of modern ground floor window, reconfiguration of ground floor layout, partial change of use of outbuilding to home office with associated alterations and repairs and reinstatement of well to 5 Park Terrace.

SDNP/22/05522/HOUS: Bucks Cottage, Westlands Copse Lane, River Common. Replacement windows and new porch.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/22/05473/TCA: Trotton Place, A272 Gatehouse Lane To Terwick Lane, Trotton. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Ash trees (T1, T2 & T3) and 1 no. Oak tree (T7) and re-pollard back to old pruning points on 1 no. Lime tree (T6).

West Itchenor

WI/22/02717/FUL: Old House Farm, Itchenor Road. Change of use of existing barn to 1 no. dwelling and associated works.

West Wittering

WW/22/02999/DOM: Pelorus, Royce Way. Single storey flat roof extension at the rear and single storey 'cat slide' roof extension to the side of property. Creation of brise soleil canopy and extended two storey roof to rear elevation.

Westbourne

WE/22/02555/FUL: Little Hambrook Farm, Common Road, Hambrook. Demolition of existing building and erection of replacement dwelling - following permission 20/01786/PA3Q.

WE/22/02796/DOM: Millthorpe, Monks Hill. Proposed juliet balcony.

Westhampnett

WH/22/02874/LBC: Grayle House, Stane Street. Replace existing timber chimney pieces and brick infillings to drawing room and dining room.

Wisborough Green

WR/22/02535/FUL: Lowfold, Fittleworth Road. Retrospective change of use of existing agricultural store currently used as garaging and games room for use as garaging and ancillary annexe accommodation with alterations to fenestration.

WR/22/02941/FUL: Lowfold Farm, Fittleworth Road. Proposed conversion of existing barn into a residential dwelling.

