The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between January 4-11.

Appledram

AP/22/03016/DOM: Apuldram Manor Farm, Appledram Lane South. Removal and reinstatement of roof tiles to main roof; repair, reinforcement and refurbishment of existing main roof structure.

AP/22/03017/LBC: Apuldram Manor Farm, Appledram Lane South. Removal and reinstatement of roof tiles to main roof; repair, reinforcement and refurbishment of existing main roof structure.

PS/22/03114/FULEIA: Crouchlands Farm, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Erection of 108 dwellings (Use Class C3), and associated access and street network, footpaths, open spaces, plant, landscaping and site. (Photo: Google Maps)

Birdham

BI/22/03176/FUL: Orchard House, Lock Lane. Replacement dwelling, pool house and shed outbuildings and associated works.

Bosham

BO/23/00003/TPA: Southfield Industrial Park, Delling Lane. Fell 40. no. Poplar trees (quoted as G1) and fell 3 no. Beech trees (quoted as T11, T12 and T13) within Area, A1, subject to 99/00088/TPO.

Chichester

CC/22/02899/DOM: 17 Oving Terrace, Oving Road. Single storey rear extension.

CC/22/03119/PLD: 4 Tregarth Road. Proposed lawful development - single storey side extension.

CC/22/03200/ADV: Flannels Unit 2, 48 East Street. 1 no. projecting/hanging sign and 1 no. fascia sign (both non-illuminated). Internal mounted digital screen.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/03075/FUL: St Marys Church, Cot Lane, Chidham. Extension to North Aisle to accommodate WC.

Compton

SDNP/22/05976/PA16: Telegraph Hill, Church Lane. Proposed telecommunications installation of H3G 20.0m Francis & Lewis ATS1300 Lattice Tower mounted on new 5.0 x 5.0 R.C. Foundation and associated ancillary works.

Donnington

D/22/03040/DOM: Norbreck, 67 Birdham Road. First floor extension to existing ground floor side extension - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission D/22/01297/DOM - to change the existing finish from matching brickwork to cladding on the proposed extension.

Easebourne

SDNP/22/05854/FUL: Beam Ends, Upperfield. Replacement dwelling with annexe, detached car port and home office.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/03100/FUL: Land Adjacent To Cornerways, Farm Road, Bracklesham. 2 no. dwellings with associated works and access.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/22/05306/CND: Cedar Cottage & Martham Cottage, Ingrams Green Lane, Didling. Removal of condition relating to an agricultural occupancy restriction imposed on planning permission TY/3/55/D in respect of Cedar Cottage. Transfer of agricultural occupancy condition to Martham Cottage through Deed of Covenant via a S106 legal agreement.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/05404/LIS: Little Ropes, Ropes Lane. Change of use of garage to utility/store room with alterations to fenestration, landscaping to rear garden and replacement of outbuilding with home office.

SDNP/22/05843/ADV: 6 Midhurst Road. 1 no. fascia, 1 no. projecting sign, 1 no. Window Vinyl's and 1 no. poster case.

SDNP/22/05714/HOUS: 15 Midhurst Road. Single storey extension following demolition of existing outbuilding.

SDNP/22/05883/HOUS: Ashurst Barn Farm, Lickfold Road. Conversion and extension of existing stable block and store to 2 no. bedroom annex.

Fishbourne

FB/22/02622/DOM: Pendrills, Mill Lane. Proposed single storey timber framed replacement garage outbuilding with associated landscaping and proposed internal and external alterations to reinstate existing loft room.

FB/22/02623/LBC: Pendrills, Mill Lane. Proposed single storey timber framed replacement garage outbuilding with proposed internal and external alterations to reinstate existing loft room.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/05855/HOUS: Yaffle Cottage, 3 Churchwood. Alterations to rear extension including relocation of fireplace and chimney to the north-west elevation and addition of window to the north-east elevation and replacement of roof tiles with associated roof repairs.

SDNP/22/05856/LIS: Yaffle Cottage, 3 Churchwood. Alterations to rear extension including relocation of fireplace and chimney to the north-west elevation and addition of window to the north-east elevation and replacement of roof tiles with associated roof repairs.

SDNP/22/05767/HOUS: Laburnum Lodge, School Lane. Removal of existing utility room. Construction of a single storey rear ground floor extension.

Funtington

SDNP/22/05951/BBPN: Land Opposite Snowdens, Common Road. Regulation 5 notice of intention to install fixed line broadband apparatus comprising of 1 no. 10m wooden pole.

Graffham

SDNP/22/05698/LIS: Ambersham House, Selham Road, South Ambersham. Repairs to external fabric and internal alterations to residential dwellinghouse.

Harting

SDNP/22/05680/HOUS: 9 Greenfields, Nyewood, South Harting. Demolishment of existing conservatory replaced with proposed single storey rear extension with various alterations and relocation of oil tank.

SDNP/22/03722/HOUS: 28 South Acre, South Harting. Proposed single storey side extension and alterations.

Kirdford

KD/22/03184/DOM: Herons Farm Cottage, Herons Farm Lane. New garage and car port with workshop/study over and associated works (crossover and driveway).

Lavant

SDNP/22/05619/FUL: The Cottage, West Lavant Road. Conversion and extensions (2.5 storey to north and 2 no. single storey north) to provide 6 no. dwellings with associated amenity space, landscaping and parking. Associated bin and cycle stores.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/05930/TPO: Land North Of 25 To 33 Tufts Meadow. Height reduce by up to 1m, width reduce (all round) by up to 2m and crown lift to 4m from ground level over lawn and footpath areas and 5m from ground level over road on 1 no. Oak tree (T1), subject to 04/00708/TPO.

SDNP/22/05742/TCA: Land South of Chancton House, The Wharf. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 40% on 8 no. Alder trees.

Milland

SDNP/22/05783/HOUS: 9 West Meade. Single storey front porch extension and the addition of window and door to garage frontage.

Northchapel

SDNP/22/05035/HOUS: Frith Hill Court, Pipers Lane. New glass roof and replacement doors to existing pool building. Provision of new fireplace and chimney and new window on south-east elevation within gym building.

SDNP/22/05137/HOUS: Frith Hill Court, Pipers Lane. Internal and external changes to existing annexe building to include new windows and changes to internal layout.

SDNP/22/05138/LIS: Frith Hill Court, Pipers Lane. Internal and external changes to existing annexe building to include new windows and changes to internal layout.

SDNP/22/05935/LIS: Frith Hill Court, Pipers Lane. Internal and external changes to main house including replacement of existing single storey extension, new porch and pergola, changes to fenestration and addition of chimney.

SDNP/22/05987/APNB: Land at Manor Cottages, Diddlesfold Lane. 1 no. agricultural barn.

Petworth

SDNP/22/05532/TCA: Culvercroft, Pound Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T1). Height reduce by 1.5m and width reduce on eastern sector by 1m on 1 no. Yew Hedge (T2). Crown reduce by 3m on 1 no Sycamore tree (T3). Reduce 8 no uncut branches (over road) on eastern sector by up to 3m on 3 no. Beech trees (T4, T5 and T6). Fell 1 no. Liquid Amber tree (T8) and 2 no. Conifer trees (T9 and T10) and height reduce by 2m on 1 no. Conifer tree (T11).

SDNP/22/05858/FUL: The Studio Annexe, The Mews, High Street. Change of Use of ancillary outbuilding to a commercial E(g) use with external alterations.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/03032/DOM: Wren Cottage, Shillinglee Park Road, Shillinglee. Ground floor kitchen, dining space side extension and entrance porch extension.

PS/22/03131/OUTEIA: Crouchlands Farm, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Outline planning application (with all matters reserved except access) for the erection of up to 492 dwellings (Use Class C3), education provision including primary school (Use Class F1) and associated access, footpaths, open spaces, landscaping and site infrastructure.

PS/22/03098/DOM: Forest Lodge, Shillinglee Road, Plaistow. Replacement single storey rear and side extensions.

Selsey

SY/22/02660/DOM: 32 Crablands Close. Replace existing window with french doors. Demolition of existing boundary fence replaced with a brick wall to front and side elevations. Existing entrance gate widened with new brick piers and copping stone with a bifold entrance gate.

SY/22/03041/PLD: 143 East Beach Road. Installation of a traffic calming gate.

Sidlesham

SI/22/03109/DOM: Ivy Grange, Keynor Lane. Construction of an oak timber frame carport garage and boat storage.

Singleton

SDNP/22/05836/TCA: Flambards, A286 The Grove to Cobblers Row. Notification of intention to re-prune back to extension growth to previous points on 4 no. False Acacias trees (T1 to T4).

Southbourne

SB/22/02720/FUL: Land To The North Of No 11 Breach Avenue. Creation of 1 no. two-bedroom chalet bungalow with associated hardstanding, parking and turning area plus secure cycle storage and associated landscaping and screening.

SB/22/02787/FUL: New Life Christian Church, Main Road. Demolition of existing church meeting hall and temporary reception structure replaced with a new church hall building, landscaping car parking and associated works.

SB/22/03134/LBC: Apple Tree Farm, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Extension double glazed garden room and cloak room extension, both to rear elevation, plus various minor internal works.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/22/05880/TCA: The Finches, Barlavington Lane, Sutton. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Cupressus trees.

West Wittering

WW/22/02957/TCA: Land North Of 7 To 13 The Wad. Notification of intention to re-pollard 9 no. Willow trees (marked on plan with a red circles within area quoted as G1) reduce western sector by 2.5m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (marked on plan with a blue circle) and reduce heights by 2.5m on 28 no. Willow trees (quoted as G2).

WW/22/03103/TPA: Horseshoe Cottage, Elms Ride. Remove 1 no. lower branch on north-east sector (overhanging adjacent property's shed) on 1 no. Monterey Pine tree (T1) subject to WW/06/00002/TPO.

WW/22/03125/TPA: Camber Court, Rookwood Lane. Fell 1 no. Scots Pine tree (1). Reduce north-east sector by up to 4.5m and crown reduce remaining canopy by 2.5m on 1 no. Scots Pine tree (2). Both within Group, G1 subject to WW/68/01127/TPO.

WW/22/03247/DOM: Wix Corner, Redlands Lane. Demolition of existing garage shed and outbuildings, single storey rear extension and detached garage (Variation of condition 5 from planning permission WW/21/02047/DOM - Replacement of 2 no. roof lights with roof lantern).

Westhampnett

WH/22/03213/ADV: Rolls Royce Motor Cars, The Drive. 2 no. internally illuminated totem signs.

Wisborough Green

WR/23/00005/PA3R: Tanglewood, Kirdford Road. Change of use of 5 no. buildings from agricultural to B8 storage - 62.75 sqm greenhouse, 61.6 sqm nissen hut, 52.94 sqm packing shed, 98.94 sqm tractor barn/log store and 17.96 sqm summer house.

