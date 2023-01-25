The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between January 18-25.

Appledram

AP/22/03196/FUL: Apuldram House, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay. Demolition and replacement dwelling and garage with associated landscaping.

Bepton

HN/23/00019/EIA: Farmfield Nurseries, Selsey Road, Hunston. Request for screening opinion for up 225 no. new dwellings. (Photo: Google Maps)

SDNP/22/05862/HOUS: Broadland Court, Bepton Road. Construction of hard porous tennis court and hich chain-link fencing surround.

Bosham

BO/22/02993/DOM: 1 Garden Cottages, Cambria Close. Retrospective application for the removal of picket fence on grass boundary along neighbouring driveway and installation of timber slatted fencing. Installation of timber battens onto posts within the car parking area and timber panel fences and posts along driveway.

BO/22/03074/FUL: Broadbridge Business Centre, The Crate Cafe, Delling Lane. Retrospective application for change of use from sandwich bar to cafe and bar with associated containers, seating areas, toilets and boundary treatments.

BO/22/03138/DOM: Smugglers Haul, Smugglers Lane. Single storey side extension and solar panels.

BO/22/03143/DOM: 2 Gordon Terrace, Bosham Lane. Re-roofing and rear extension to existing garage.

Boxgrove

BX/22/03194/FUL: Tinwood Estate, Tinwood Lane, Halnaker. 5 no. lodges for tourist accommodation in connection with the vineyard and tasting rooms.

BX/22/03222/FUL: Walnut Tree Cottage, Marsh Lane, Crockerhill. Replacement of fire damaged dwelling.

Chichester

CC/22/03175/DOM: 15 The Avenue. Replacement single storey rear/side extension.

CC/22/03242/DOM: 18 St Johns Street. Rear conservatory extension.

CC/23/00062/LBC: 66 South Street. Replacement of 4 no. first and second floor windows on front elevation.

CC/23/00037/ELD: 14-15 Flat East Street. Existing lawful development certificate for the continued use of third floor as a flat.

CC/23/00091/TPA: 6 Peacock Close. Crown reduce by 2.5m (to previous points) on 1 no. Oak tree (T3) subject to CC/99/00320/TPO.

CC/23/00093/TCA: 14 Flat 1, South Bank. Notification of intention to reduce height by 3m and widths by 2m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1).

CC/23/00100/TPA: Graylingwell Chapel, Blomfield Drive. Remove basal sucker growth and crown lift by up to 2m (above ground level) on 4 no. Common Lime trees (quoted as 375, 377, 380 and 381) within Group, G1 subject to CC/08/00021/TPO.

CC/23/00110/TPA: 109 Woodlands Lane. Pruning back to previous pruning points by 2m and removal 1 no. limb on south sector on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T6), subject to 89/00266/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/02975/FUL: Coastway Cottage, Drift Lane, Chidham. Conversion of single dwelling house into 2 no. flats.

CH/22/03214/FUL: 32 The Avenue, Hambrook. Demolition of existing 1 no. dwelling, and erection of 2 no. dwellings.

Compton

SDNP/23/00163/PNTEL: Locksash Lane to Woodbarn. Regulation 5 - replacement 15m telegraph pole with similar 15m pole and antennas, new 1 no. cabinet and 2 no. gantry poles.

Donnington

D/22/02837/DOM: 32 Gordon Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

D/23/00122/DOM: 90 Graydon Avenue. Garage extension.

Earnley

E/23/00089/ELD: Batchmere Lodge, 95 First Avenue, Almodington. Existing lawful development certificate for the change of use of building to dwelling.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/00018/DOM: The Moorings, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. First floor roof extension and alterations, rear single storey extension, external remodelling and fenestration alterations, front shed and landscaping/drive.

EWB/23/00038/DOM: Sunray, 4 Coney Close, East Wittering. Single storey side and rear extension, garage conversion and changes to fenestration.

EWB/23/00046/DOM: Tamarisk House, 7 Tamarisk Walk, East Wittering. Two storey rear extension with terrace and balcony, first floor front extension with ground floor link extension, external remodelling, glazing alterations and reconfiguration of layout.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/05730/LIS: North Park Farm, Whites Lane, Henley Common. Change of use and conversion of existing barn to 1 no. dwelling and associated works to include a single storey extension.

SDNP/22/05128/HOUS: Park House, Vann Road. Demolition of existing detached barn and erection of detached single storey annexe.

SDNP/22/05992/HOUS: 6 The Ridgeway. Single storey rear extension, alterations to rear fenestration and addition of a detached single storey DIY workshop to the side of the dwelling.

SDNP/22/05729/FUL: North Park Farm, Whites Lane, Henley Common. Change of use and conversion of existing barn to 1 no. dwelling and associated works to include a single storey extension.

Fishbourne

FB/23/00095/TCA: Holmwood Cottage, 61 Fishbourne Road West. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m (all round) on 1. no Magnolia tree.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/00224/TCA: Sorrels Cottage, Bedham Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cypress Leylandii tree.

Harting

SDNP/23/00075/TCA: 9 South Gardens, South Harting. Notification of intention to reduce height by 7m and all sectors by 3m on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T1).

SDNP/22/05583/HOUS: 8 South Gardens, South Harting. Replacement of single storey rear extension with new 1.5 storey rear extension with link corridor.

SDNP/23/00002/HOUS: The Meeting House, The Street, South Harting. Increase height of existing eastern boundary wall to 2m (between The Meeting House and Bystocks).

Hunston

HN/22/03211/FUL: Kipson Bank Farm, Selsey Road. Demolition of existing grain store and replacement with 2 no. dwellings with car ports and a package treatment plant.

HN/23/00019/EIA: Farmfield Nurseries, Selsey Road. Request for screening opinion for up 225 no. new dwellings.

Lavant

SDNP/23/00160/BBPN: Chilgrove Road. The Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended) -Regulation 5 Notice of Intention to Install Fixed Line Broadband Apparatus of 2 no. 10m wooden poles.

Lodsworth

SDNP/23/00109/TPO: Land North of North Court, Lodsworth House, Gills Lane. Fell 3 no. Sycamore trees (T1, T3 & T5) and 1 no. Hazel tree (T4). Crown reduce by 4m (all round) and remove 2 no. lower limbs on south sector on 1 no. Chestnut tree (T2). All 5 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to LD/02/00610/TPO.

Loxwood

LX/22/03122/FUL: Land South Of Brambles, Brewhurst Lane. Installation of 2 no. rows of 11 no. solar panels in field to rear of dwelling for domestic electricity supply.

Milland

SDNP/22/05376/FUL: Land adjacent to Moor Cottage, Iping Lane, Iping. Change of use of land to garden land for the domestic use of the siting of 1 no. shepherds hut.

Northchapel

SDNP/22/05771/FUL: Gastons Farm, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Erection of replacement timber gates to site entrance (retrospective).

Petworth

SDNP/22/05731/HOUS: Ashdale Barn, Station Road, Heath End. Erection of detached open fronted garage.

Selsey

SY/23/00029/PLD: 8 Clayton Road. Demolition of existing detached garage, erection of replacement detached garage, single storey side extension and single storey rear extension with associated works.

Singleton

SDNP/22/05571/FUL: 3-11 Church Way. Replacement of roof coverings to 8 no. dwellings.

Southbourne

SB/22/03133/DOM: Apple Tree Farm, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Extension double glazed garden room and cloak room extension, both to rear elevation, plus various minor internal works.

Tangmere

TG/23/00096/TPA: 2 Meadowside Walk. Crown reduce by 2.5m (back to previous pruning points) removing all smaller growth on main trunks on 2 no. Oak trees (quoted as T1 and T2, within Group,G1) and 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T3, TPO'd as T4). All 3 no. trees subject to TG/95/01027/TPO.

West Lavington

SDNP/23/00099/HOUS: Cones, Church Road. Single storey front & side extensions. New window at first floor on south elevation.

West Wittering

WW/22/03221/DOM: Bredon, Cakeham Road. Proposed garage/workshop.

WW/23/00105/DOM: 38 Marine Drive West. Alterations to boundary wall and proposed outbuilding to front of property.

Westbourne

WE/22/02673/DOM: Joanes House, The Square. Single storey rear extension with a flat roof.

Wisborough Green

WR/22/03228/TCA: Recreation Ground, A272 The Luth To Durbans Road. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 2m (above ground level) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T58), crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 15 no. Horse Chestnut trees (T1a, T5, T12, T24, T25, T28, T39, T46, T55, T59, T61-T64, and T71), crown lift by up to 3.65m (above ground level) on 10 no. Horse Chestnut trees (T1, T4, T6, T18, T22, T27, T32, T51, T60 and T70), crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level), remove 1 no. branch at height of approx. 2m on west sector (overhanging pavement) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T13), fell 3 no. Horse Chestnut trees (T2 referred to as T21 in the report, T49 referred to as T71 in the report and T23) and remove epicormic growth on 6 no. Horse Chestnut trees (T3, T10, T19, T47, T53 and T65). All 36 no. trees are located around the Recreation Ground, Pond and Scool Road.

WR/23/00097/TCA: Ivy Cottage, Petworth Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m to secondary growth points on 1 no. Lime tree (T1). Fell 1 no. Holly tree (T2). Crown reduce by 1 m to live secondary growth points on 1 no. Plumb tree (T3).

