The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between June 26 and July 3.

Birdham

BI/24/01370/FUL: Creek Cottage, Westlands Estate. Replacement dwelling and associated works - variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission BI/23/02616/FUL to update approved plans to include single storey rear extension.

Boxgrove

BX/24/00698/DOM: 46 Halnaker. Erection of 2 no. sheds in rear garden.

BX/24/00699/LBC: 46 Halnaker. Erection of 2 no. sheds in rear garden.

SDNP/24/00671/FUL: Home Farm, New Barn Hill, Westhampnett. Extension of existing dairy building to provide automated milking facility, and additional slurry lagoon.

Bury

SDNP/24/01437/FUL: Bignor Park Nursery, Bignor Park Road, Bignor. Change of use of land from agricultural to a mixed Class B2/Class B8 and equine use. Reclad the existing barn to provide a bespoke furniture workshop, erection of a new stable block, installation of a horse walker and outdoor arena, all weather turnout pens and provision of ancillary parking, drainage and landscaping.

SDNP/24/02517/TCA: Fogdens Barn, The Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 20% and crown lift north sector by up to 7m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (T1).

Chichester

CC/24/01035/TCA: Land Adjacent To Avenue De Chartres, Tollhouse Close. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holm Oak (marked in red on plan as HO), reduce heights by approx. 2.4m on 2 no. Bay trees (B1 & B2) and reduce heights by approx. 3.6m on 4 no. Beech trees (T10, T11, T16 & T24).

CC/24/01317/FUL: Chichester Art Centre. Change of use to a flexible commercial, educational, cultural and community use including dance studio and ancillary office, use class E(d), class F1(a-f) and F2(b) and associated works including 2 no. additional circular windows on East Elevation - Variation of Condition 6 of planning permission CC/21/02511/FUL - amendment to the wording relating to the proposed revised operation hours.

CC/24/01416/TPA: Eastgate House, 88 The Hornet. Remove 3 no. stems on northern sector (leaning on boundary wall) and crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Laurel tree (T1). Reduce west sector by 2m, crown lift on south/south-west sectors by up to 2m (above top of garage block), crown lift east/south-east sectors by up to 4m (above ground level) and reduce east sector by 2m to clear adjacent building on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T2). Reduce north/north-east sectors by 1m (to clear from building) on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T3). Reduce south/south-east sectors by 2m (to clear from adjacent neighbouring property) on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T4). All 4 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to CC/58/00145/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/01327/DOM: Woodlands, Drift Lane, Bosham. Erection of pool house and associated works.

CH/24/01457/OBG: Chas Wood Nurseries, Main Road, Bosham. To vary the S106 agreement for planning permission CH/20/01854/OUT.

Cocking

SDNP/24/01944/LIS: Clunch Cottage, Cocking Hill. Re-roof east, west and southern roofs with clay tiles. Removal of the kitchen chimney (modern addition) and replacement of PVC gutters.

Compton

SDNP/24/02508/TCA: Compton House, B2146 Compton Square To The Green. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Yew trees (T1-T3).

Duncton

SDNP/24/02542/LIS: 3 Old School House, Duncton Church Road. Replace existing roof finish.

Earnley

E/24/01466/FUL: Batchmere Workshops, First Avenue, Almodington. Single storey detached storage building.

Easebourne

SDNP/24/02029/HOUS: Orchard House, Easebourne Street. Erection of Orangery extension to south east elevation, demolition of existing annexe, outbuildings and greenhouse, replacement swimming pool, replacement garage and annexe, and associated landscaping with replacement gates and rebuilding of boundary wall.

SDNP/24/02030/LIS: Orchard House, Easebourne Street. Erection of Orangery extension to south east elevation, demolition of existing annexe, outbuildings and greenhouse, replacement swimming pool, replacement garage and annexe, and associated landscaping with replacement gates, rebuilding of boundary wall and internal alterations.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/01239/DOM: Ruyton, Charlmead, East Wittering. Hip to gable loft conversion, single story rear extension and Juliet balcony to rear elevation.

EWB/24/01356/DOM: Dolphin Cottage, 19 Coney Six, East Wittering. Barn hip to gable end roof alterations, 1 no. new dormer to south east elevation, new pitched roofs to existing bay windows, replacement roof tiles and new wall cladding, garage extension, replacement folding doors to rear elevation and new front boundary wall.

EWB/24/01452/DOM: 23 Peerley Road, East Wittering. 2-storey rear extension.

Fishbourne

FB/24/01025/PLD: Crawley, 93 Salthill Road. 1 no. rear dormer window.

Funtington

FU/24/01323/FUL: Plot D Field West Of Beachlands Nursery, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Use of land for the stationing of 1 no. caravan for residential purposes, formation of hardstanding and construction of 1 no. day room/utility building.

FU/24/01324/FUL: Plot H Field West Of Beachlands Nursery, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Use of land for the stationing of 1 no. caravan for residential purposes, formation of hardstanding and construction of 1 no. utility building/day room.

FU/24/01325/FUL: Plot J Field West Of Beachlands Nursery, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Use of land for the stationing of 2 no. caravans for residential purposes, formation of hardstanding and construction of 2 no. utility buildings/day rooms - alternative to single pitch permitted under 23/02640/FUL. Reinstatement original access.

FU/24/01338/FUL: Plot G Field West Of Beachlands Nursery, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Use of land for the stationing of 4 no. caravans for residential purposes, formation of hardstanding and construction of 4 no. utility buildings/day rooms.

Harting

SDNP/24/02364/HOUS: The Firs, Nyewood Road, Nyewood. Removal of existing shed and erection of a single storey side extension to the northwest elevation.

SDNP/24/02510/TCA: Downsedge, 11 South Gardens, South Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 4m on 1 no. Beech tree.

SDNP/24/02523/APNB: Clarefield Copse, Dumpford Lane, Nyewood. Erection of a general purpose agricultural building.

Kirdford

SDNP/24/02249/HOUS: Brownings Wing, Glasshouse Lane. Installation of a vehicle crossover.

Lodsworth

SDNP/24/01931/FUL: Land to South of Lodsworth Water Supply Works, The Street. Proposed extension to Lodsworth Water Supply Works and installation of 2 no. Break Pressure Tanks, a Motor Control Centre and Pump Kiosk, Transformer Compound, Sampling Kiosk and Standby Generator, with associated landscape planting.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/02516/TPO: 52 Barlavington Way. Re-pollard (back to previous wound points) on 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (T1) within Woodland, W1 subject to MI/82/01100/TPO.

North Mundham

NM/24/01424/PA3Q: Fisher Common Nursery, Fisher Lane. Change of use to a single dwelling including installation of new doors and windows.

NM/24/01443/EIA: Land South Of Mundham, Runcton Lane, Runcton. EIA screening request - solar farm including the PV panels, supporting infrastructure including inverters, transformers, substation, fencing, CCTV cameras, access tracks and biodiversity mitigation.

Oving

O/24/01049/DOM: Orchard Barn, Colworth Lane, Colworth. Proposed new traditional Oak frame balcony positioned centrally along the rear elevation and within the aperture of the former barn doors.

O/24/01070/ELD: Kingfishers, Merston. Existing lawful development - Kingfishers and Yvane as two dwelling units.

O/24/01469/DOM: 1 Step Cottages, Gribble Lane. Flat roof single storey rear extension and enlarged window to south elevation.

Petworth

SDNP/24/02366/LIS: Percy Cottage, 3 High Street. Refurbishment and repairs including repainting external rear wall, replacing feather edge boarding, replacing ground floor timber doors and windows to rear courtyard.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/01207/DOM: Fiddlers Copse, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Replacement windows, re-roofing, damp proofing works, internal floor replacement and internal insulation works.

PS/24/01208/LBC: Fiddlers Copse, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Replacement windows, re-roofing, damp proofing works, internal floor replacement and internal insulation works.

Rogate

SDNP/24/02155/HOUS: Allington Cottage, Langley Lane, Langley. Single storey extensions at ground and first floor to north west elevation, new porch to south east elevation, various alterations including changes to fenestration on all elevations and installation of 1 no. additional chimney.

Selsey

SY/24/01188/DOM: 8 Chichester Road. Proposed two storey extension to side and rear and single story extension to rear.

SY/24/01461/DOM: 65 Crablands Close. 2 no. front dormers and 2 no. rooflights, 3 no. rear dormers, removal of 1 no. chimney and internal alterations.

Sidlesham

SI/24/01211/DOM: Willow House, Mill Lane. Alterations to the roof including the change to a gable roof, installation 4 no. dormers and 2 no. roof lights. Alterations to the fenestration including the addition of rear bifold doors, side window and first floor balcony.

SI/24/01319/DOM: Hope Cottage, Highleigh Road. Proposed dormer window to front elevation.

Southbourne

SB/24/01161/OUTEIA: Land East Inlands Road And South Of Railway Line, Inlands Road, Nutbourne. Outline planning application (with all matters reserved except access) for the erection of up to 49 dwellings and for the provision of open space and sustainable drainage.

SB/24/01318/DOM: 2 Elm Tree Cottages, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Remove existing conservatory and build a single storey rear extension.

SB/24/01342/DOM: 3 West View Cottages, South Lane. Proposed single storey front porch and rear extension, 2 no. skylights to front elevation and 1 no. rear dormer including hip to gable roof alterations.

SB/24/01425/DOM: 8 Patricia Way, Nutbourne. Garage conversion.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/24/01503/ADJ: Unit 21, Wren Centre, Westbourne Road, Emsworth. Application Reference: APP/24/00137. Change of use from B1/B8 to a mixed use service and distribution centre for a skin care company incorporating a workshop, office, packaging areas with a retail space, training space and treatment room

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/24/01763/FUL: The Willows, The Street, Stedham. 1 no. new stables building.

SDNP/24/02154/FUL: Wispers, Titty Hill, Milland. 1 no. agricultural and general purpose barn (retrospective) and landscaping.

Tangmere

TG/24/00439/FUL: 70 Cheshire Crescent. Demolition of existing attached garage/utility room and detached garage outbuilding. Erection of single storey rear extension to host dwelling. Erection of 1 no. three bed dwelling.

Tillington

SDNP/24/00611/FUL: Upperton Farm, Southern England Wines, Willetts Lane, Upperton. Construction of a new winery building to be used as a visitor centre, tasting room and Class E(g)(i) Offices to carry out any operational or administrative functions.

SDNP/24/02591/PNTEL: Through Fields Off River Lane at The rear of Goldneys, River Lane, River. Regulation 5 notice for the replacement of fixed line broadband apparatus, to replace 1 no. 9m Light pole and 1 no. 10m medium pole.

West Dean

SDNP/24/02566/PNCOUF: Crowshall, Chilgrove Road. Change of use of building from agriculture to farm shop (less than 150 sqm).

SDNP/24/02567/PNCOUF: Crows Hall (The Courtyard), Crowshall Farm, Chilgrove Road. Class R, R.3 - (1) (a) Notification (less than 150 sqm.) for the change of use of building from agriculture to a café (Class E (b).

West Itchenor

WI/24/01373/DOM: Churchgate, Itchenor Road. Roof extension and alterations, 1 no. dormer and balcony to north west elevation and 2 no. roof lights to south east elevation with associated works.

West Wittering

WW/24/01167/DOM: Plum Lodge, Wellsfield. Retrospective external store (resubmission of 24/00162/DOM).

WW/24/01240/DOM: Hobert House, 19 The Crescent. Garage extension and conversion into annexe.

Westbourne