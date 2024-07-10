Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between July 3 and 10.

Birdham

BI/24/01496/TPA: Dragonsfield, Westlands Estate. Crown reduce by up to 3m (back to previous pruning points) on 2 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1 and T2) within Group, G1 subject to BI/81/00021/TPO.

BI/24/01519/DOM: Westways, Crooked Lane. Detached single garage.

Bosham

BO/24/01362/FUL: Land North East Of Hook Creek House, Hook Lane. Retrospective change of use of the land for the siting of a temporary building for the storage of mooring equipment for a temporary period of 5 years.

Boxgrove

BX/24/01513/EIA: Land At Ounces Barn, Halnaker. Request for an EIA Screening Opinion for the erection of an Energy Storage System (ESS) (for a temporary period of 40 years), together with associated infrastructure, site levelling works, site access, landscaping, ancillary works and grid connection.

Bury

SDNP/24/02606/PA3R: Foxbury Farm, West Burton Road, West Burton. Change of Use of Agricultural Buildings to a flexible use within Class E (Commercial, business or service) under Class R of the General Permitted Development Order 2015 (as amended).

Chichester

CC/24/01345/PLD: 53 Adelaide Road. Change of use from Class C3 dwelling house to Class C4 house in multiple occupation, to include dormer to rear roofslope, and single storey rear extension as approved under prior approval larger home extension scheme.

CC/24/01376/TPA: Land North Of 100 St Agnes Place. Remove 2 no. sub-stems on 1 no Sycamore tree (T1), remove basal and epicormic growth by up to 4.5m (above ground level) on 9 no. Lime trees (T2-T3, T5-T6, T8-T11, T13-T18 and T20), reduce 1 no. stem (north sector) by 6m on 2 no Lime trees (T7-T8. Reduce crown by 4m (north sector) on 2 no. Lime trees (T10-T11). Reduce crown by 4m (south sector) and back to previous pruning points (east sector), crown lift upto 6m (north, south and east sectors) on 1 no Holm Oak tree (T12). All trees subject to CC/00/00332/TPO.

CC/24/01427/LBC: 76 - 77 North Street. Ground Floor internal shop fitting refit including decoration, replacement of existing vinyl flooring and furniture, removal of non- structural partitioning walls and new partitions. First and second floors decorations and replacement of existing furniture.

CC/24/01475/ADV: 3 Stocklund House, East Street. White individually mounted acrylic letters with blue RAL 5005 speech bubble on spacers on timber fascia panel decorated anthracite grey RAL 7016 and 1 no. projecting sign (both non-illuminated).

CC/24/01489/LBC: 10 North Pallant. Alterations to existing first floor bathroom and ensuite.

CC/24/01500/TPA: 12 Harberton Crescent. Fell 3 no. Sycamore trees within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/24/01494/TPA: 142 Broyle Road. Crown reduce by up to 2m on 1 no. Beech tree (T1) subject to CC/69/00173/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/01009/DOM: Dromoland House, Main Road, Nutbourne. Two storey rear extension and cladding changes.

CH/24/01321/FUL: Land East Of Paddock View, Pond Farm, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Stationing of 2 caravans for residential purposes, together with the formation of hardstanding. Construction of utility building/day room.

CH/24/01322/FUL: Land East Of Paddock View, Pond Farm, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Stationing of a caravan for residential purposes, together with the formation of hardstanding. Construction of utility building/day room.

Cocking

SDNP/24/01661/HOUS: Clunch Cottage, Cocking Hill. Re-roof east, west and southern roofs with clay tiles. Removal of the kitchen chimney (modern addition) and replacement of PVC gutters.

Earnley

E/24/01206/FUL: Land At Medmerry Reserve, Stoney Lane. Environmental art piece (1 no. periwinkle woven willow structure on a hardstanding base) as part of a new art trail installation on the Medmerry Reserve.

Easebourne

SDNP/24/02094/FUL: Access Track/footpath North East of Club House, Cowdray Park Golf Club, A272 Easebourne St to Heath End Lane. Repair and renewing of existing access pathway.

SDNP/24/02630/TCA: Magnolia Cottage, Easebourne Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Magnolia Tree (T1).

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/24/01723/HOUS: 2 Hillview, Elsted. Decking to the south-east elevation.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/02483/HOUS: Trotters, Hogs Hill. Conversion of existing garage into habitable space, and new single story link between existing house and garage.

SDNP/24/02497/HOUS: High Beech, Midhurst Road. Single storey wrap around extension.

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/01622/FUL: Pump House Barn, Coates Lane. Retrospective (Section 73a) application for the change of use of agricultural land for an external area in association with a children's nursery.

SDNP/24/02392/HOUS: Ashlyns, Limbourne Lane. Replace existing single storey side extension with two storey side extension, external & internal modifications including replacement fenestration. Installation of an ASHP on side (north) elevation.

SDNP/24/02627/ADV: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Installation of replacement signs to include. 1 no. non illuminated fascia sign, 1 no. non illuminated projecting sign and 3 no. single sided signs non illuminated.

SDNP/24/02642/LIS: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Installation of replacement signs to include. 1 no. non illuminated fascia sign, 1 no. non illuminated projecting sign and 3 no. single sided signs non illuminated.

Funtington

SDNP/24/02311/HOUS: Southbrook Lodge, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Demolition of existing two-storey extension and garage. Single storey extension to west elevation. Proposed new pool house, outdoor pool and landscaping.

SDNP/24/02646/TCA: Seek House, Common Road. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 3.5m on 4 no. Beech trees (T1 to T4).

Harting

SDNP/24/01161/FUL: Harting Community Hall, Pease Croft, South Harting. The addition of up to 68 no. roof mounted solar PV panels to south elevation, installation of air source heat pump, 2 no. EV charging points and bicycle rack within car park area.

SDNP/24/01356/HOUS: 4 The Hop Garden, South Harting. Replacement rear conservatory.

Lavant

SDNP/24/01996/HOUS: 45 Springfield Close, Mid Lavant. Replacement rear conservatory.

SDNP/24/02436/HOUS: 4 Raughmere Court, Raughmere Drive. Replacement oak framed conservatory (north east elevation) with timber windows, pitched roof with clay tiles and 1 no. conservation style velux window on north west roof elevation.

SDNP/24/02618/LDP: Parkins, West Lavant Road. 4m rear extension to the original dwellinghouse. External alterations.

Loxwood

LX/24/01316/FUL: Hawthorne Cottage, Guildford Road. Demolition of 1 no. existing bungalow, garage and outbuilding and redevelopment of the site to provide 19 no. dwellings, associated access and landscaping.

Lurgashall

SDNP/24/02628/HOUS: 1 The Quell Cottages, Quell Lane. Erection of purpose built wooden cabin in garden to serve as personal home office and gym/leisure area.

Lynchmere

SDNP/24/02505/HOUS: Penwith Cottage, Penwith Drive, Hammer. Ground floor rear extension. New cladding and roof. New front porch. New glazing. Demolition of existing garage.

Marden

SDNP/24/02418/CND: North Marden Farm, East Marden Road, North Marden. Works to alter and regularise conversion works Approved under SDNP/17/01143/CND for change of use of traditional farm buildings to form a single dwelling and replacement ancillary buildings - Variation of Conditions 1 and 2 of planning permission SDNP/22/01337/FUL - to provide additional time for completion of works and to resolve height of roofs discrepancies shown on roof approved (as amended by SDNP/22/03106/CND) and the height from eaves to ridge stipulated on enforcement notice SDNP/18/00228/RECON - HT/32.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/02614/HOUS: 3 Castle Gardens, Duck Lane. 1 no. additional first floor window on west elevation.

Milland

SDNP/24/02648/TPO: 25 Mill Vale Meadows. Reduce the south-eastern crown spread (over the garden) by 3m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1). Within group (G1), subject to MI/73/00717/TPO.

SDNP/24/02649/TPO: 27 Mill Vale Meadows. Reduce the south-eastern crown spread by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T2). Crown lift by upto 3.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T3). Both trees within group (G1), subject to MI/73/00717/TPO.

Selsey

SY/24/01415/FUL: 124 High Street. Continuation of use of land for siting a lorry container for purposes ancillary to unit for a temporary period of 3 years.

Sidlesham

SI/24/01185/DOM: Willowdene, Fletchers Lane. Construction of double garage and covered porch.

SI/24/01367/PA3MA: Littleton Barn, Selsey Road. Change of use from former Class B1 light industrial to 2 no. one bedroom dwellings.

Singleton

SDNP/24/02411/TCA: North Lane House, North Lane, Charlton. Notification of intention to remove hollowed dead centre due to Pseudomonas (Bleeding Canker), crown reduce by 2m (to allow rebalancing of crown) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as 1). Crown reduce by 2m (to suitable growth points) on 2 no. Horse Chestnut trees (quoted as 2 & 3).

Southbourne

SB/24/01171/ELD: 35 Kelsey Avenue. Existing lawful development certificate for a detached outbuilding/garage in front of existing garage, considered to be permitted development.

SB/24/01384/FUL: Gosden Green Nursery, 112 Main Road. Retention of 7 no. lorry storage containers.

SB/24/01440/DOM: Dolphin Cottage, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Single storey rear extension to include 2 no. new roof lights and vaulted ceiling to existing single-storey. Demolition of rear 2 storey 'Tower', reinstating original link and introducing glazed panel to rear and roof window on the flat roof. Replacement of uPVC rear 1st floor windows with timber casements. Installation of PV panels over the garage, external EV charging point on south-east corner of the garage and new double side gates to form new driveway between the cottage and garage.

SB/24/01441/LBC: Dolphin Cottage, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Single storey rear extension to include 2 no. new roof lights and vaulted ceiling to existing single-storey. Demolition of rear 2 storey 'Tower', reinstating original link and introducing glazed panel to rear and roof window on the flat roof. Replacement of uPVC rear 1st floor windows with timber casements. Installation of PV panels over the garage, external EV charging point on south-east corner of the garage and new double side gates to form new driveway between the cottage and garage.

SB/24/01541/DOM: 7 Mountwood Road. Single storey rear extension.

SB/24/01530/FUL: 231 - 233 Main Road. Change of use of property to allow entire building to be utilised for use as a sports injury clinic or reflexology; Chelation Therapy Chiropody, Osteopathy and childrens day care centre. (Variation of condition 3 of permission 15/02399/FUL - to extend the hours and maximum number of.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/24/02175/FUL: Carriage House, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Demolition of existing stable buildings. Construction of one bedroom holiday let and storage.

Tangmere

TG/24/01559/FUL: Chichester Business Park, City Fields Way. Development of currently vacant Plots 1-5 to provide 8700m2 floorspace for flexible B1(c) and B8 Units together with associated parking. Application under s73 to vary Conditions 1 (approved plans) and 15 (ev charging) of planning permission TG/19/01675/FUL to enable revised development proposals for a B8 storage unit on Plot 2 to suit specific end user requirements in lieu of flexible B1(c)/ B8 Units 3-5 previously permitted.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/24/02547/CND: Crocker Hill Livery Stables, Land West of Mottistone Cottage, Terwick Hill, Rogate. Change of use of land from agricultural to the keeping of horses (Variation of conditions 2 and 3 of permission SDNP/14/02592/FUL - regularise the commercial equine stud/breeding enterprise. To remove the restriction of eight horses).

West Itchenor

WI/24/01495/TCA: Walnut Tree Cottage, Itchenor Road. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Bay trees (T1 and T2).

WI/24/01523/FUL: Old House Farm, Itchenor Road. Change of use of existing barn to 1 no. dwelling and associated works (Variation of condition 2 of permission 23/02452/FUL - changes to approved plans to include additional rooflights, fenestration change and provision of a store).

West Wittering

WW/24/00997/DOM: Henley Croft, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Replacement rear single-storey extension and new rear dormer.

WW/24/01157/DOM: Four Jays, 24 Russell Road. Proposed 4 no. side facing dormers.

WW/24/01158/DOM: Four Jays, 24 Russell Road. Proposed 4 no. side facing dormers with larger dormers to bedroom 1 and bathroom and en-suite.

WW/24/01423/DOM: Fermain, West Strand. Single storey first floor extension to rear elevation and two storey extension to east elevation. Rear first floor balcony, 2 no. rooflights, replacement of windows and doors with alterations.

Westbourne

WE/24/00857/DOM: Thornfield, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Demolition of existing shed and erection of 1 no. annexe.

Westhampnett