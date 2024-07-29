Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between July 17 and 24.

Bosham

BO/24/01482/DOM: 2 Gloucester Terrace, Bosham Lane. Repairs and replacement of windows to side and rear elevations.

Planning applications

BO/24/01483/LBC: 2 Gloucester Terrace, Bosham Lane. Repairs and replacement of windows to side and rear elevations.

Bury

SDNP/24/02892/PNTEL: Road Verge (Tripp Hill) South of Sotchers, Bury Gate. Regulation 5 notification under The Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and restrictions) (Amendment) Regulations 2017 for the installation of 2 no. 9m light wooden poles (ref: ONEA76375355).

SDNP/24/02873/TCA: Martins Barn, The Street. Notification of intention to pollard down to approx. 6m (above ground level) on 3 no. Lime trees (quoted as T1, T2 & T3).

Chichester

CC/24/01199/TPA: St Pauls Church, Churchside. Fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd no. T20) subject to CC/75/00237/TPO.

CC/24/01372/FUL: 74 - 75 East Street. Removal of 1 no. external ATM and removal and placement of 1 no. ATM with associated aperture.

CC/24/01577/LBC: 4 & 5 Northgate. Repairs to front and rear elevations including roofs, windows and doors, replacement rainwater goods, windows, dormer roof coverings and rear flat roof, and re-building of chimneys. Internal alterations including removal of non-original partitioning, new and infilled openings, new fire compartmentation partitioning, 2nd floor sound and fire insulation, new shower room and wall, floor and ceiling finishes.

CC/24/01627/TCA: South Lodge, 9 College Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

CC/24/01635/TPA: 77 Maplehurst Road. Crown reduce by up to 3m, reduce west sector by up to 3m clear from dwelling and crown lift to 4m (above ground level) on 2 no. Field Maple trees (quoted as T1) within Area, A2 subject to CC/38/00163/TPO.

Compton

SDNP/24/02654/HOUS: Hundred Acres Farm, Hundred Acres. Erection of a two storey side extension.

Earnley

E/24/01636/OBG: Land South Of Clappers Lane. Discharge of obligation schedule 1 part 2 paragraph 3.1 of the S106 agreement dated 12/07/2022 (Planning ref: E/20/03125/OUT).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/01374/DOM: Aldwick House, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. New vehicle crossover.

EWB/24/01439/ELD: Byways, Church Farm Lane, East Wittering. Change of use of outbuilding to use a single dwellinghouse [Use Class C3].

EWB/24/01453/DOM: Long Beach, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Single storey front extension.

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/02820/CND: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Demolition of modern extension to stables, metal fire escape and construction of single storey rear extension, internal alterations, insertion of dormer in rear roof plane and external alterations. (Variation of condition 12 and 18 of permission SDNP/23/02029/LIS - replace tiles on barn and stable with handmade tiles).

Funtington

FU/24/01622/DOM: Densworth Farm, Funtington Road, East Ashling. Replacement kitchen extension. Replacement of existing garage lean-to with 2 storey extension. New porch and rear entrance/cloakroom.

FU/24/01641/TPA: Funtington Park, Cheesmans Lane, Hambrook. Crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) and reduce east sectors by 3m on 24 no. Sweet Chestnut trees and 1 no. Pussy Willow tree (quoted on submitted plan as Group, G1) and within Woodland, W1 subject to FU/04/00539/TPO.

SDNP/24/01151/HOUS: Whitedene, Down Street, West Ashling. Partial demolition of outbuilding, replace with parking and installation of an electric vehicle charging point.

Graffham

SDNP/24/02677/LIS: Tinkers, Graffham Street. Replacement of the existing windows & doors with purpose made timber windows & doors with slimline double glazing.

Harting

SDNP/24/02403/LDE: Hill Ash Farm, Hill Ash Lane, West Harting. Certificate of Lawfulness to confirm lawful implementation of Planning Permission reference SDNP/21/02590/FUL.

SDNP/24/02679/TPO: Marden Farm Cottage, Eastfield Lane, East Harting. Notification of intention to fell 2 no Poplar trees (quoted as 1 and 2) and 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as 4) within Area, A1, subject to 64/00555/TPO.

Lodsworth

SDNP/24/02665/HOUS: St Peters Well, Vicarage Lane. Demolition and replacement of outbuilding ancillary to existing dwelling.

Loxwood

LX/24/01524/DOM: Walthurst Farmhouse, Walthurst Lane. Conversion of an existing garage into ancillary accommodation.

LX/24/01688/OBG: Land South West Of Willets Way. Discharge obligation schedule 1 paragraph 2.1. and Schedule 2 paragraph 2.1 relating to Water neutrality Measures, of the S106 agreement dated 4/08/2023 as amended by Deed of variation dated 3/04/2024 Planning ref: LX/23/01104/FUL.

Lynchmere

SDNP/24/02559/APNB: Roundabouts Field, Linchmere Road, Hammer. Traditional style open front pole barn with cladding on the sides.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/02038/HOUS: Sunnyside, Carron Lane. A single storey rear extension. Garage conversion to habitable space including changing roof form to pitched roof. New timber cladding and slate roof. New front detached garage and landscaping.

Northchapel

SDNP/24/02784/APNB: Land South of Spring Copse, Streels Lane, Ebernoe. General purpose agricultural building.

Petworth

SDNP/24/02707/LIS: Stable House, Garage Flat, Grove Street. Internal layout alterations and addition of Georgian glazing bars to glazed doors and sidelights.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/01460/TPA: Clements Cottage, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Crown reduce by approx. 3m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to PS/05/00014/TPO.

Rogate

SDNP/24/02711/CND: Little Durford, Durford Wood. Demolition of existing 1 no. dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling - Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/23/02553/FUL to include a replacement garage within the scheme.

Selsey

SY/24/00740/FUL: Land Between Beach Road/Kingsway And The Coast Including Car Park And Play Area And Land Adj Lagoon Cottage. Installation of equipment to deliver free public WiFi, including 6m high columns with mounted Wireless Access Point, ducting and associated network infrastructure.

SY/24/01098/FUL: West Mount Caravan Park, Warners Lane. Variation of condition 3 of permission SY/60/55E - extend use of permitted static holiday caravans in months of November and December and the 1st week of January. - Variation of Conditions 3 and 4 of Planning Permission SY/21/01606/FUL for the number of 32 static holiday caravans sited.

SY/24/01628/FUL: Annandale, 31 James Street. Replacement dwelling (alternative to permission 23/01091/DOM).

Sidlesham

SI/24/01645/DOM: Old Malt House, Mill Lane. Proposed glazed link with alterations, timber pergola, 6 no. replacement windows (4 no. to south east (front) elevation, 1 no. south west (side) elevation and 1 no. north west (rear) elevation) and 1 no. timber front door.

SI/24/01646/LBC: Old Malt House, Mill Lane. Proposed glazed link with alterations, timber pergola, 6 no. replacement windows (4 no. to south east (front) elevation, 1 no. south west (side) elevation and 1 no. north west (rear) elevation) and 1 no. timber front door.

Southbourne

SB/24/00927/DOM: 12 Breach Avenue. Infill 1 no. window and create 1 no. new door opening on east elevation, enlarge 1 no. window on south elevation and install solar panels to roof on east and west elevations.

SB/24/01477/DOM: 31 Gordon Road. Change of loft space to habitable accommodation and replace existing rear extension.

SB/24/01633/FUL: Perimont, 39 Stein Road. Proposed outbuilding garden room.

SB/24/01659/DOM: 235 Main Road. First floor rear/side extension, changes to front entrance porch, new door (retrospective).

Tangmere

TG/24/01666/DOM: 15 Derwent Close. Proposed porch infill under existing tiled roof structure. Render to ground floor on front elevation beneath proposed cladding, as approved under planning reference 23/00834/DOM.

West Itchenor

WI/24/00981/FUL: Travis Perkins, Shipton Green Lane. Widening of Travis Perkins access from Shipton Green Lane.

WI/24/01527/DOM: Westerlies, Shipton Green Lane. Extension to existing raised decking and 1 no. new swimming pool.

West Wittering

WW/24/01673/FUL: Cherry Croft, 47 Marine Drive West. Demolishment of existing dwelling replaced with 1 no. dwelling and 1 no. store with associated works (variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission WW/22/00141/FUL for alterations to fenestration and additional outbuilding) - Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission WW/22/03009/FUL to amend materials on front elevation, from a mix of cladding by omitting shingle.

Westbourne

WE/24/01587/TCA: Sparrows, North Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Plum tree (quoted as T1).

Westhampnett