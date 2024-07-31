Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between July 24 and 31.

Birdham

BI/24/01422/FUL: Unit 4A, Premier Business Park, Birdham Road, Appledram. Change of use of existing business premises from Use Class E(a) to Use Class E(d) where there is a restrictive condition on an historic change of use permission.

SDNP/24/02996/LIS: Compton House, B2146 Compton Square To The Green. 32 no. ground mounted solar panel array (4 no. rows of 8 panels) within east corner of site. (Photo: Google Maps)

Boxgrove

SDNP/24/02863/APNW: Windmill Bank Farm, Denge Barns, Denge Lane, Halnaker. Excavation to create 3 no. ponds for the purposes of Agriculture.

Bury

SDNP/24/02777/HOUS: Cokes Barn, West Burton Road, West Burton. Replace existing conservatory with orangery with new first floor window on south elevation.

SDNP/24/02778/LIS: Cokes Barn, West Burton Road, West Burton. Replace existing conservatory with orangery with new first floor window on south elevation.

SDNP/24/02781/HOUS: Cokes Barn, West Burton Road, West Burton. Construction of outbuilding for storage.

SDNP/24/02782/LIS: Cokes Barn, West Burton Road, West Burton. Construction of outbuilding for storage.

SDNP/24/02828/LIS: Fogdens, West Burton Road, West Burton. Installation of 10 no. solar panels on southwest elevation of garage roof.

Chichester

CC/24/01474/FUL: 3 Stocklund House, East Street. Redecoration of the existing timber shopfront and installation of 1 no. corporate fascia signage (non-illuminated). Installation of 4 no new condenser units to the rear/side elevation of the unit in the court yard in support of new shopfit.

CC/24/01485/TPA: Chichester And District Angling Society, Quarry Lane. Reduce heights by up to 6m and widths by up to 4m (back to previous pruning points) on approx. 30 no. Sycamore trees. Reduce heights by up to 4m and widths by up to 2m (back to previous pruning points) on approx. 15 no. Sycamore trees. Reduce heights by 6m and reduce widths by 3m (back to previous pruning points) on approx. 15 no. Willow trees and fell 4 no. Leyland Cypress trees. Within Group 1, TPO'd Woodland, W8 subject to CC/70/00753/TPO.

CC/24/01486/TPA: Chichester And District Angling Society, Quarry Lane. Fell 8 no. Sycamore trees (marked with yellow paint) within Group 3, TPO'd Woodland, W1 subject to CC/70/00753/TPO.

CC/24/01492/LBC: Chichester Cathedral Church Of The Holy Trinity, West Street. 1 no. plaque, secured to exterior wall.

CC/24/01629/DOM: 49 St Pauls Road. Proposed 0.915 metres high metal railing with gate to front elevation.

CC/24/01672/TCA: 19 Whyke Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. C1 Jasmine tree (quoted as C1) and 2 no. Mixed species group trees (quoted as TG1).

CC/24/01719/TCA: Cattle Market Toilets, Market Road. Notification of intention to crown lift north sector by 2m (clear of public convenience roof area) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/01603/LBC: Chidmere House, Chidham Lane, Chidham. Replacement/partial replacement of 2 no. oak lintels and associated leadwork.

Compton

Donnington

D/24/01687/TCA: Taylors Cottage, Selsey Road. Notification of intention to height reduce by 5m reduce. Width reduce northern, eastern, southern and western sectors by 2m on 1 no. Willow tree (quoted as T1).

Easebourne

SDNP/24/02282/TPO: 1 The Engine House, Kings Drive. Crown lift south sector by up to 5m (above ground level) and reduce widths (all round) by up to 1m on 1 no. Yew tree (T072) within Group, G2 subject to EB/04/00013/TPO.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/01479/FUL: Rhodesend, 52 Oakfield Avenue, East Wittering. Demolition and replacement dwelling and garage.

EWB/24/01654/FUL: Nab View, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Demolition of existing single storey dwelling and associated garage, and construction of 1 no. two storey dwelling and outbuildings (Studio/Store/Annex & Refuse/Cycle Stores).

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/01865/HOUS: Cummertrees, Marley Heights. First floor extension to south-west elevation, replace existing conservatory with single storey extension, extend 2 no. existing dormers and install solar thermal and PV panels to roof to south elevation, remove 1 no. chimney on east elevation and replace all windows and 2 no. double glazed doors on south elevation.

Fishbourne

FB/24/01617/PLD: 38 Deeside Avenue. 1 no. dormer and 1 no. rooflight to west elevation, 1 no. dormer and 4 no. rooflights to east elevation and 1 no. first floor window to north and south elevations, with various alterations and additions to ground floor fenestration including relocation of door on east elevation.

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/02821/CND: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Demolition of modern extension to stables, metal fire escape and construction of single storey rear extension, internal alterations, insertion of dormer in rear roof plane and external alterations. (Variation of condition 13 of permission SDNP/23/02028/FUL - replace tiles on barn and stable with handmade tiles).

Funtington

FU/24/01420/DOM: Double Barn, Clay Lane, Fishbourne. Replacement of tiled roof with thatch, removal of 3 no. rooflights, 3 no. windows and 1 no. dormer window. Changes to fenestration and associated alterations including amendments to garage doors (part retrospective).

SDNP/24/02643/HOUS: Giffords, Common Road. Single storey extension to existing garden room to provide a downstairs bedroom and bathroom, including removal of existing fibre glass roof covering.

Lavant

SDNP/24/02984/TCA: Broad Margin, Pook Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Acer Negundo (quoted as T1).

Lurgashall

SDNP/24/02816/FUL: Weyspring Park, Bell Vale Lane, Fernhurst. Extension building to existing residential care facility, providing accommodation for 30 residents and 4 key workers, along with associated facilities.

SDNP/24/02812/HOUS: Green Cottage, High Hamstead Lane. Repairs and renovations to facade, roof and chimneys. Replacement of rooflight, pipework and rainwater goods, rear single-storey lean-to roof, external enclosure and garage doors. Refurbishment of rear patio. Existing 2 no. windows to be stripped out within rear dining room area, with one sill to be lowered and patio doors installed and one window to be enlarged for a new timber-framed window seat. Interior reconfiguration works.

SDNP/24/02813/LIS: Green Cottage, High Hamstead Lane. Repairs and renovations to facade, roof and chimneys. Replacement of rooflight, pipework and rainwater goods, rear single-storey lean-to roof, external enclosure and garage doors. Refurbishment of rear patio. Existing 2 no. windows to be stripped out within rear dining room area, with one sill to be lowered and patio doors installed and one window to be enlarged for a new timber-framed window seat. Interior reconfiguration works.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/02954/LIS: Old Surgery, Rumbolds Hill. Replacement chimneys and external repairs.

Rogate

SDNP/24/01783/HOUS: Cedar House, Durleighmarsh. Two storey rear extension.

SDNP/24/02930/PNTEL: Road Verge adjacent to 17 Knowles Meadow, Hill Brow. Notification Under Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions And Restrictions) Regulations 2003 (As Amended) to install of 1 no. 10m light wooden pole (ref: WFPRFL1P).

Selsey

SY/24/01706/PLD: 146 High Street. Proposed use of former bakery [Class E(a)] as a cafe/restaurant [Class E(b)].

Southbourne

SB/24/01564/FUL: Southbourne Farmshop, Main Road. Conversion of former chicken Sheds (Agricultural) to flexible use Class E with internal and external alterations and retrospective alterations to access.

West Dean

SDNP/24/02868/TPO: 4 Sycamore Cottages, Church Lane. Re-pollard to 10m (1m below previous pollarding points) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1), TPO'd no.T2) subject to WD/93/01044/TPO,.

Westbourne

WE/24/01593/DOM: East View, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Erection of oak framed 3 bay garage.

Westhampnett

WH/24/01223/PLD: Springfield, Dairy Lane, Maudlin. Single storey rear extension.

Wisborough Green