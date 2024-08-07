Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between July 31 and August 7.

Bosham

BO/24/01691/DOM: Boadicea Cottage, Shore Road. Single storey rear ground floor and second floor extensions with balcony glazing alterations.

WI/24/01653/DOM: Old House Farm, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Remodelling and repositioning of garage, provision of swimming pool, pool house, pergola, garden shed, raised deck and associated landscaping. (Photo: Google Maps)

Chichester

CC/24/01543/ADV: New Park Community Association, New Park Centre, New Park Road. 2 no. non-illuminated fascia signs, 2 no. non-illuminated directional sign and 1 no. non-illuminated entrance sign.

CC/24/01568/LBC: 2A Canon Lane. Proposed air source heat pump heating system and internal insulation.

CC/24/01579/DOM: Longreach House, 205 Whyke Road. Removal of 1 no. chimney.

CC/24/01689/TCA: Avenue De Chartres. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Elder tree and crown lift by up to 3m on 1 no. Elder tree.

CC/24/01692/DOM: 98 The Hornet. Erect sliding entrance gates to driveway.

CC/24/01802/OBG: Graylingwell Hospital, College Lane. A deed of variation which seeks to amend the community facilities obligations under the original section 106 agreement dated 21 March 2018 for planning permission 14/01018/OUT.

Compton

SDNP/24/02995/HOUS: Compton House, B2146 Compton Square To The Green. 32 no. ground mounted solar panel array (4 no. rows of 8 panels) within east corner of site.

Donnington

D/24/01634/DOM: Louene, 34 Birdham Road. Pitch roof dormer and loft conversion with roof lights.

Easebourne

SDNP/24/03060/LDP: 15 Canada Grove. Proposed lawful development - replacement single storey extension.

SDNP/24/03081/LIS: 1 The Engine House, Kings Drive. New door and windows to replace existing window and external landscaping.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/02900/FUL: Land at Fernden, Kingsley Green. New all weather access track linking with existing track running through Fern Wood.

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/02916/LIS: The Swan Inn, Lower Street. Replacement of part of the existing timber dining room floor with a solid floor.

Funtington

FU/24/01745/PA3R: Land At Balsams Farm, Watery Lane. Change of use of part of an existing range of agricultural buildings at Balsams Farm to a flexible commercial use.

SDNP/24/02989/TCA: The Old Lodge, Common Road. Notification of intention to reduce height by 3m on 1 no. Bay tree (T1). Reduce eastern sector by 3m (over road) on 1 no. Lime tree (T2).

Graffham

SDNP/24/02843/CND: Glebeland, Graffham Road, East Lavington. Demolition of existing dwelling and detached store and erection of replacement dwelling and detached store. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/24/00739/FUL - amendments to store by reducing render and replacing it with brick plinth and timber, and creating 1 no. additional window to south elevation).

Harting

SDNP/24/02531/HOUS: Leavers Cottage, North Lane, South Harting. Erection of single-storey rear extension to main dwelling, demolition existing domestic outbuildings and single-storey extension to existing residential annex.

SDNP/24/03037/LIS: Marden Farm, East Harting Street, East Harting. Extension and alteration to former dairy/stable buildings to facilitate a change of use.

Hunston

HN/24/01726/DOM: Oakdene. Single storey front extension.

HN/24/01732/DOM: Kipson Green House, Selsey Road. Single storey rear extension.

Lodsworth

SDNP/24/01664/HOUS: Highwood Barn, Highstead Lane, Lickfold. Erection of a single storey rear extension to enlarge kitchen and dining space along with fenestration amendments to the existing outbuilding.

SDNP/24/01665/LIS: Highwood Barn, Highstead Lane, Lickfold. Erection of a single storey rear extension to enlarge kitchen and dining space along with fenestration amendments to the existing outbuilding.

Loxwood

LX/24/01219/DOM: Timbers, Guildford Road. Rear extension.

LX/24/01470/TPA: 10 Hall Hurst Close. Crown reduce to previous pollarding points on 1 no. Oak tree (T1), subject to 10/00065/TPO.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/03001/LIS: The Bricklayers Arms, Wool Lane. Repaint exterior.

North Mundham

NM/24/01681/LBC: Banwell Farm House, Bowley Lane, South Mundham. Replacement of front 1st floor windows and internal alterations including changes to inglenook and layout. Removal of cement render, alteration and replacement of windows and construction of lean-to rear extension.

NM/24/01682/DOM: The Barn, Banwell Farm, Bowley Lane, South Mundham. Replacement of modern fenestration, reinstatement of threshing opening and barn door shutters. Replacement of cladding from threshing bay cheeks.

NM/24/01683/LBC: The Barn, Banwell Farm, Bowley Lane, South Mundham. Replacement of modern fenestration, reinstatement of threshing opening and barn door shutters. Replacement of cladding from threshing bay cheeks.

NM/24/01734/PNO: Footpath Nursery, Post Office Lane. Multispan polythene tunnel.

Northchapel

SDNP/24/03024/TCA: Brookside House, Diddlesfold Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height and northern sector by 3m on 1 no. Oak tree.

Petworth

SDNP/24/03058/LIS: Gofts House, Byworth Road, Byworth. Rear and side extension including proposed lift, internal and external alterations, solar PV panels, ASHP units and Air source heat pump.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/01574/ELD: The Forge - Manor Copse Farm, Oak Lane, Shillinglee. Existing lawful development - 1 no. building/shed.

Selsey

SY/24/01707/DOM: 38 Horsefield Road. Single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory.

Sidlesham

SI/24/01652/FUL: Land East Of Littleacre, Keynor Lane. Retrospective application under s73a erection of buildings A, B, D, E, F, G, H, I, J and K, and bays C to be used for offices, staff welfare facilities and storage.

Singleton

SDNP/24/02786/TCA: The Rectory, The Grove, Singleton, West Sussex, PO18 0EZ. Notification of intention to south sector by 1m (overhanging public footpath) on 1 no. Ash tree (T1). Crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Yew tree (T2).

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/24/03034/TCA: Trotton Place, A272 Gatehouse Lane To Terwick Lane, Trotton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as T1).

West Dean

SDNP/24/02874/TCA: 92 Church Lane. Notification of intention to remove lowest 2 no. branches and reduce the next set of 4 no. lowest branches that (overhang the neighbouring property) by up to 3m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1).

West Itchenor

WI/24/01463/DOM: Oakside, Itchenor Road. Demolition of existing extension, conservatory and detached garage, replacement side and rear extension and associated works.

WI/24/01653/DOM: Old House Farm, Itchenor Road. Remodelling and repositioning of garage, provision of swimming pool, pool house, pergola, garden shed, raised deck and associated landscaping.

WI/24/01658/ADV: Street Record, Shipton Green Lane To Itchenor Caravan Park. 2 no. non-illuminated road safety signs.

Wisborough Green

WR/24/01750/TCA: The Gatehouse, School Road. Notification on intention to fell 1 Yew tree (quoted as 1).

SDNP/24/02726/HOUS: Horsebridge House, Fittleworth Road. Erection of a single storey garden room.