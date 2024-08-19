Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between August 7 and 14.

Bepton

SDNP/24/03049/FUL: Garden Cottage (Annex), Pitsham Lane, Cocking. Change of use of Garden Cottage (annex) at Pitsham Gate to independent dwellinghouse.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SY/24/00741/FUL: Land Between Kingsway And Selsey Beach Adjacent To Selsey Lifeboat Station, Selsey. Installation of equipment to deliver free public WiFi (including: 6m high columns with mounted Wireless Access Point; ducting and associated network infrastructure). (Image: Google Maps)

Birdham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BI/24/01526/ELD: Carthagena Farm Cottage, Bell Lane. Residential use and occupancy.

BI/24/01679/DOM: Montys Oak, Church Lane. Carport, pool and pool enclosure.

Chichester

Planning applications

CC/24/01481/TCA: Sports Ground Rear Of 22 Parklands Road, Orchard Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by up to 4m on 6 no. Leyland Cypress trees (T1-T6). Reduce height by up to 4m and lower north-west sector giving 1m clearance from neighbouring fence on 3 no. Elder trees (T7-T9) and reduce height by up to 2m and lower north-west sector giving 1m clearance from neighbouring fence on 3 no. Elder trees (T10-T12.).

CC/24/01637/TPA: 1 Graffham Close. Height reduce by reducing 2 no. limbs by up to 1m (down to height of the rest of the tree) and reduce south sector by up to 0.5m on 1 no. Weeping Silver Birch tree (quoted as 3) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/24/01698/LBC: 21 West Street. Erection of an A3 sized (420mm x 297mm) information plaque on the outside of the east side wall of 21 West Street which forms the west side boundary within the memorial garden.

CC/24/01785/FUL: 4 Oving Road. Installation of 1 no. awning and security shutter to front elevation, access ramp and 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign.

CC/24/01787/ADV: 4 Oving Road. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign.

CC/24/01762/TPA: Boundary Of 52 Norwich Road. Reduce height to 18m and reduce east sector to 8m and reduce south, west and north sectors to 7m (back to previous wound points) on 1 no. Oak tree (TPO no. T33) subject to CC/68/00165/TPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/24/01780/TCA: Peter Weston Place. Notification of intention to re-pollard 4 no. Lime trees.

CC/24/01783/FUL: Southgate Pavilion, Deanery Close. Retrospective application for change of use from A5 (hot food takeaway) to Sui Generis (to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises and takeaway) and erection of 2 no. pergolas to north and south elevations of existing pavilion, with proposed green/living roof (Variation of conditions 4 and 5 from planning permission CC/22/02731/FUL - Extend opening hours/day and substitute with updated Noise Management Plan).

CC/24/01791/DOM: 19 Whyke Road. Installation of an Air Source Heat Pump to the rear of the building.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/01829/OBG: Land At Flat Farm, Hambrook. Discharge obligation at schedule 1, Part 2 paragraph 3.1 of the Unilateral Undertaking agreement dated 31/07/2023 Planning Ref: CH/20/03378/OUT.

Compton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/03050/HOUS: Tree Tops, B2146 Old House Lane To West Marden Hill, West Marden. Demolish existing garage and replace with a garden/log store.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/01782/DOM: 23 Downview Close, East Wittering. Demolition of existing single storey rear extension, single-storey side & rear extension and enlarged front porch, amendment to front and rear fenestration at ground and first floor level. Application under s73 to vary Conditions 2 (decided plans) and 3 (schedule of materials) of householder permission EWB/24/00270/DOM to render existing high level southern gable, facing brickwork and party wall piers instead of retaining brickwork.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/02660/FUL: Recreation Ground, The Green. Installation of LED sports lighting to serve the 2 westernmost tennis courts, additional shade netting over existing fence and associated works.

SDNP/24/02846/HOUS: Ingleby, Whites Lane, Henley Common. Extension to the existing ancillary building to form home studio. Addition of 2 no. windows and 2 no. garage doors to existing car port.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/03095/TCA: The Old Rectory, Church Road. Notification of intention to reduce heights down to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. mixed boundary hedging (mainly consisting of Portuguese Laurel and Cherry Laurel).

Fishbourne

FB/24/01717/DOM: 11 Knott Gardens. Change of loft space to habitable accommodation with 3 no. skylights to south elevation.

Funtington

FU/24/01632/FUL: Spring Gardens, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Change of use from a former commercial watercress farm to glamping facility, with 6 no. pods and associated permeable access track and parking areas.

FU/24/01695/FUL: Old Allotment Site, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Removal of existing agricultural building and replacement with day room and car port, associated landscaping.

Kirdford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KD/24/01793/PNO: Marshalls Farm, Glasshouse Lane. Excavation of slurry manure store for storage of farm slurry manure, to be used to fertilise the crops in the surrounding fields.

Linchmere

LM/24/01696/DOM: Middle Cottage, Camelsdale Road, Camelsdale. Single-storey side extension along with loft conversion.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/02901/TCA: Lane End, Sheep Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Yew tree (T1), 3 no. Conifer trees (T2-T4), 1 no. Spruce tree (T6) and 1 no. Crab Apple tree (T10). Remove 1 no. lowest branch on east sector, 1 no. lowest branch on south-west sector and 1 no. lowest branch on north-west sector on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T7). Remove 2 no. branches on north sector and 1 no. branch on west sector on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T8). Pollard stem on south sector down to a height of 4m (1.5 m above the union and just above the old wound point) on 1 no. Lime tree (T9).

SDNP/24/03022/ADV: South Pond, South Street. 4 no free standing lectern style twin leg signage boards with a1 graphic panes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/03080/TCA: St Annes House, Sheep Lane. Notification of intention to reduce lower and middle crown on North, East and West sectors by 6m on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T5).

Milland

SDNP/24/03135/TPO: Pine Ridge, Wheatsheaf Enclosure. Reduce height by up to 2.5m on 1 no. Douglas Fir tree (T1) and 1 no. Conifer tree (T2). Reduce height by 3m and laterals by up to 1.5m on 1 no. Birch tree (T3). All within Area, A1 subject to ML/60/00710/TPO.

SDNP/24/03163/HOUS: Weston Farm Cottage, Iping Road. Two storey side extension to replace existing single storey side extension.

Oving

O/24/01580/ADV: Phase 3A (Shopwhyke Care Site), Land On The North Side Of Shopwhyke Road, Shopwhyke. Proposed 3 no. illuminated signs (1 no. high level welcome totem sign (Sign 1), 1 no. wall mounted main entrance sign (Sign 4) and 1 no. wall mounted medium light box sign (Sign 12)), and 4 no. non-illuminated signs (2 no. wall mounted side elevation signs (Sign 3), 1 no. directional medium ground mounted sign (Sign 7) and 1 no. generic deliveries small sign (Sign 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O/24/01647/FUL: Woodfield House, Tangmere Road. Re-cladding elevations, rendering to rear projecting wings with various alterations to fenestration and front entrance porch. Erection of covered bicycle store and bin storage compound. Revised parking layout with EV charging points and associated landscaping.

Selsey

SY/24/00741/FUL: Land Between Kingsway And Selsey Beach Adjacent To Selsey Lifeboat Station. Installation of equipment to deliver free public WiFi (including: 6m high columns with mounted Wireless Access Point; ducting and associated network infrastructure).

SY/24/01371/FUL: Land Adjacent To 5 Ursula Avenue. Retrospective (Section 73a) laying of concrete slab and erection of shed on amenity land opposite dwelling.

Sidlesham

SI/24/01569/LBC: Hamilton, Easton Lane. Insertion of 4 no. windows, 3 no. doors/screens and 3 no. rooflights, alteration to the external materials and finishes to roofs, walls and fenestration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SI/24/01770/DOM: Sheepwash Cottage, Ham Road. Proposed single storey extension (alternative scheme to SI/23/02132/DOM) with internal alterations.

SI/24/01771/LBC: Sheepwash Cottage, Ham Road. Proposed single storey extension (alternative scheme to SI/23/02133/LBC) with internal alteration including installation of new door and staircase, lowering of flooring area and reversal of a door swing.

SI/24/01820/PA11B: Bramble Stables, Chalk Lane. Demolition of 1 no. agricultural building.

Southbourne

SB/24/01742/DOM: Green Meadows, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Replacement porch and garden room on footprint of existing glazed roof conservatory and porch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SB/24/01808/PA1A: 2 Overton Road. Single storey rear extension (a) rear extension - 4.00m (b) maximum height - 3.40m (c) height at eaves - 2.50m.

Tillington

SDNP/24/03233/TPO: Tillington Hill House, Upperton Road. Fell 1 no. Acacia tree within Group, G1 subject to TL/84/01037/TPO.

West Itchenor

WI/24/01789/FUL: Greenleas, Itchenor Road. Replacement 1 no. dwelling and garage. Application under s73 to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission WI/23/02368/FUL to widen opening on East elevation and reposition opening on the North Elevation of the main house. Reposition doors on south elevation of garden store and propose additional 3 no. services units to the east elevation of the garden store.

West Thorney

WT/24/01365/FUL: Baker Barracks, Emsworth Road, Thorney Island. Single storey extension to east elevation of gym, new covered cleaning area, single storey extension to east elevation of mess, new car park, office space in Hangar 20 with various alterations and a new fire escape to west elevation of Hangar 21.

Wisborough Green

WR/24/01769/ELD: Lowfold Farm, Fittleworth Road. Existing lawful development - siting of 1 no. chalet static caravan used as a residential dwelling.