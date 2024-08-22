Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between August 14 and 21.

Bosham

BO/24/01757/TCA: Holy Trinity Church, High Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce and reduce basal growth by 2m on 1 no. Bay tree (T609). Remove 1 no. branch on northern sector (overhanging shed) on 1 no. Bay tree (T613). Removal of 1 no. lowest branches (all round) on south-west sector on 1 no. Red Oak (T615). Fell 1 no. Shrub (T631).

E/24/01722/FUL: Earnley Place, Clappers Lane, Earnley. Demolition of an existing garden pavilion, and the construction of a detached dwelling, new vehicular access, landscaping and associated works. (Image: Google Maps)

Boxgrove

SDNP/24/03105/FUL: Seeley Education Centre, Seeley Copse, Hat Hill Road, Goodwood. Erection of 1 no. forest shelter for uses ancillary to the Goodwood Education Centre.

Chichester

CC/24/01310/FUL: Marchwell Buildings, Pinewood Way, Graylingwell. Conversion, alterations and repair of the existing Marchwell Buildings into community use facilities and associated works to include a new training room building in courtyard. Proposed use Classed E(c)(ii) professional services, E(c)(iii) Other appropriate services in a commercial, business or service locality, E(g)(i) Offices to carry out any operational or administrative functions,, E(g)(ii) Research and development of products or processes, E(g)(iii) Industrial processes (which can be carried out in a residential area without detriment to its amenity) & F2(b) Halls or meeting places for the principal use of the local community.

CC/24/01311/LBC: Marchwell Buildings, Marchwell Industrial Estate. Conversion, alterations and repair of the existing Marchwell Buildings into community use facilities and associated works to include a new training room building in courtyard.

CC/24/01514/ADV: 2 Crane Street. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign and 1 no. non-illuminated hanging sign.

CC/24/01578/DOM: Starlings, South Bank. Single storey rear side extension.

CC/24/01677/FUL: 69 South Street. Installation of external flue and extraction equipment to rear of premises and creation of rear garden terrace at first floor. (Variation of condition 8 of permission CC/20/02298/FUL - use the garden terrace from 7.00am - 21.30pm. No recorded music out there from the hours of 19.30 - 21.30).

CC/24/01746/ADV: 5 - 6 East Street. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia signs, 1 no. non-illuminated projecting sign, 2 no. opening signs, 4 no. posters signs to windows and 8 no. windows dotted manifestation signs.

CC/24/01759/TPA: 6 Selham Close. Remove 3 no. branches (overhanging) on 1 no. Sycamore tree. Tree within Woodland (W2) subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/24/01765/FUL: 113 Westgate. Reinstatement of 2 flats back to original 1 no. semi detached house.

CC/24/01772/TPA: Mayfair Court, 21 Parchment Street. Fell 1 no. 1. Sycamore tree (T7), sucject to 94/00291/TPO.

CC/24/01811/TCA: Land At Lancastrian Grange, Tower Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by 1.5m on 2 no. Silver Birch trees.

Donnington

D/24/01375/FUL: Rosemead, 24 Queens Avenue. Change use of land to incorporate into private garden.

Earnley

East Lavington

SDNP/24/03091/FUL: Tangletrees, The Street, Graffham. Replacement dwelling, ancillary building and associated landscaping including ha-ha and pond.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/01573/DOM: 3 Beech Avenue, Bracklesham Bay. Demolition of existing conservatory, proposed rear and roof extensions with raised ridge height, 1 no. dormer on west elevation and 1 no. dormer on east elevation, 1 no. new first floor window on north and south elevations and various alterations and additions to ground floor fenestration.

Ebernoe

SDNP/24/02898/HOUS: Blackwool Farmhouse, London Road. Alterations including single storey rear garden room extension with external terracing, vehicle access amendments and reinstatement of garden wall.

SDNP/24/02899/LIS: Blackwool Farmhouse, London Road. Alterations including single storey rear garden room extension with external terracing, vehicle access amendments and reinstatement of garden wall.

SDNP/24/02962/HOUS: Little Wassel, Streels Lane. Conversion of garage to home office.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/02305/HOUS: June Meadow, Mill Copse Road. New pitched roof with 1 no. eyebrow dormer to front elevation, 1 no. roof light and 2 no. additional dormers to rear elevation.

Fishbourne

FB/24/01702/DOM: Salt Mill House, Mill Lane. Replacement wall following collapse during storm.

FB/24/01703/LBC: Salt Mill House, Mill Lane. Replacement wall following collapse during storm.

FB/24/01751/DOM: Sunset, 58 Blackboy Lane. First floor rear extension and associated alterations.

Funtington

SDNP/24/02759/FUL: Land East of Little Quinnings, Malthouse Lane, West Ashling. 1 no. pond and 1 no. shed and access changes.

SDNP/24/02904/HOUS: The Glebe, Church Lane. Two storey extensions to the north and south of the dwelling, single storey extension to the east, adjacent to the rear garden. Proposed carport to be developed alongside existing garage.

Graffham

SDNP/24/03355/HOUS: Oakfield, The Street. Proposed loft conversion including dormer windows to the southern and northern roofs.

Harting

SDNP/24/03154/LIS: Hurst Farm, Hurst Barn, B2146 Ditcham Lane To Hurst Mill Lane, Hurst. Proposed ground floor link extension, and various internal/external alterations.

SDNP/24/03214/FUL: Sky House, Collins Lane, West Harting. Demolition of existing dwelling and detached annex and erection of replacement dwelling with access from Quebec Lane.

SDNP/24/03346/LIS: 7 St Richards Cottages, East Harting Street, East Harting. Like for like rebuild of 1 no. dwelling after extensive damage caused by a fire.

Heyshott

SDNP/24/03210/LDP: Sages Barn, Sunwool Lane. Proposed use of shepherd's hut as a summer house and home office within the domestic curtilage.

Lavant

SDNP/24/03192/FUL: Trumley, West Stoke Road. Replacement two storey rear extension and associated change of use of land from agricultural to residential. Internal and external alterations. Replacement pool house.

SDNP/24/03193/LIS: Trumley, West Stoke Road. Replacement two storey rear extension and associated change of use of land from agricultural to residential. Internal and external alterations. Replacement pool house.

Linch

SDNP/24/03227/HOUS: Dog Kennel Cottage, Cinder Lane, Milland. Part 2 storey and part single storey rear and side extension and associated alterations. Extension of retaining wall. Erection of 1 no. 2 bay garage to replace existing garage, workshop and car port, and enlargement of forecourt, with associated landscaping alterations.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/03113/HOUS: 63 Heathfield Park. Conversion of existing garage to create bedroom with pitched roof over, and single storey flat roof extension to rear.

SDNP/24/03235/TCA: Court Green, St Annes Hill. Notification of intention to remove 1 no. lowest lateral limb heading west and crown reduce the upper west sector by 2m on 1 no. Yew tree (T3). Remove all round lower epicormic growth up to 2.5m from ground level on 1 no. Yew tree (T4). Crown raise to 2m from ground level, width reduce E & W sector by 1.5m and crown reduce by 1m and crown thin by 15% on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T5). Fell 1 no. Bay tree (T6).

Milland

SDNP/24/03071/CND: Brookvale, Mill Vale Meadows. Detached double garage and store. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) and Condition 5 (replacing the "incidental" with "ancillary", to allow for habitable accommodation at first floor level) of householder permission SDNP/21/01286/HOUS.

Oving

O/24/01861/ELD: Springfield Park, Merston. Existing lawful development certificate to formally demonstrate that South By East Property Investments Ltd have commenced development by undertaking material operations as set out in s.56 of The Act comprising of demolition of buildings and laying of underground water main with associated trenchwork undertaken before the expiration of two years from the date of approval of the last of the reserved matters O/22/00377/REM (i.e. before 30 June 2024), and subsequent to the discharge of the last prior to commencement condition approved 18 June 2024.

Petworth

SDNP/24/03057/HOUS: Gofts House, Byworth Road, Byworth. Rear and side extension including proposed lift, internal and external alternations, solar PV panels and Air source heat pump.

SDNP/24/03374/LDP: Kilsham Lane Cottage, Kilsham Lane. Proposed lawful development - single storey outbuilding.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/01790/DOM: Ferndale, The Drive, Ifold. Demolition of existing double garage and erection of 2 storey extension on east elevation.

Selsey

SY/24/01741/DOM: 16 Solent Way. Proposed single storey rear extension and alterations.

Southbourne

SB/24/01348/DOM: 100A Stein Road. Garage conversion in part to home office and installation of 16 no. solar panels south facing roof of main dwelling.

SB/24/01464/FUL: Land South Of Sailaway, Slipper Road. Demolition of existing outbuilding, erection of replacement outbuilding for use as garage/boathouse/storage.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/24/02454/FUL: 16 - 17 The Street, Stedham. Reinstate no.16 and no.17 as two cottages. Internal and external alterations including demolition of the rear stack, erection of a rear first floor dormer extension to no.17, reinstate front door for no.16, new internal walling, replacement of all windows with UPVC, replace timber doors, replace all new fascia gutters and down pipes.

Stoughton

SDNP/24/03007/FUL: Wildham, Wildham Lane. Construction of swimming pool and associated change of use of land; biodiversity enhancements (part-retrospective).

Tangmere

TG/24/01821/DOM: 20 Nettleton Avenue. Detached single storey flat roof annexe for use as overflow accommodation and 'Airbnb' type short term holiday let.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/24/03110/LDP: 1 and 2 Nursery Cottages, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Proposed lawful development - erection of 1 no. outbuilding and laying of driveway.

West Itchenor

WI/24/01716/FUL: North Block, Itchenor Park Farm, Itchenor Park, Itchenor. Demolition of timber lean to, external restoration repairs and maintenance and alterations to fenestrations and doors. (Variation of conditions 2 and 4 of permission 23/01703/FUL - changes to design and materials).

WI/24/01718/LBC: North Block, Itchenor Park Farm, Itchenor Park, Itchenor. Demolition of timber lean to, external restoration repairs and maintenance and alterations to fenestrations and doors. (Variation of conditions 2, 3 and 4 from planning permission 23/01706/LBC).

West Wittering

WW/24/01380/DOM: South Nore, Snow Hill. Proposed relocation and redesign of boathouse with changes to external materials. Addition of pool pavilion and small granary outbuilding to rear of plot.

WW/24/01572/FUL: 36 Marine Drive. Replacement dwelling with associated landscaping and external works.

WW/24/01836/TCA: Camacha, Pound Road. Notification of intention to remove 1 no. small limb (at 2m) on north-west sector on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T1). Reduce height down to 4m (to clear wire) on 2 no. Bay trees (T2 & T3), 1 no. Laburnum tree (T4) and 1 no. Holly tree (T5). Reduce height down to 5m on 1 no. Bay tree (T6). Reduce height down to 2.5m on 4 no. Bay trees (T7, T8, T9 & T10). Reduce height down to 3m on 2 no. Bay trees (T11 & T12) and 4 no. Pittosporum trees (T13-T16). Reduce height down to 3.5m on 1 no. Holly tree (T17). Remove 2 no. stems on east sector (blocking gateway) on 1 no. Laburnum tree (T18).

Westbourne

WE/24/01816/TCA: Little Stacks, Whitechimney Row. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2.5m and widths by up to 1m on 2 no. Yew trees (T1 and T2). Reduce height and widths by 0.5m (back to previous punning points) on 3 no. Yew trees (T3-T5).

Westhampnett

WH/24/01777/DOM: Old Place House, 3 Old Place Lane. Conversion of existing garages/stores to home office and store which includes insertion of a mezzanine floor and 3 no. roof lights.

WH/24/01778/LBC: Old Place House, 3 Old Place Lane. Conversion of existing garages/stores to home office and store which includes insertion of a mezzanine floor and 3 no. roof lights.