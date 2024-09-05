The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between August 28 and September 4.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appledram

AP/24/01932/DOM: Apuldram House, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay. Proposed pool house, raised terrace and relocation of multi-use games area and swimming pool. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 21/01162/DOM - pool house design changes).

EWB/24/01943/FUL: 1 & 2 Azara Parade, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Demolition of 2 no. existing units (A3 and A1 use). Erection of a two-storey mixed use building with retail E(a) use on ground floor and 2 no. C3 dwellings on 1st floor, with associated access, parking and landscaping. (Image: Google Maps)

Birdham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BI/24/01937/PNO: Holt Place Farm, Shipton Green Lane, West Itchenor. Building for machinery storage, hay/straw storage and temporary grain store at harvest.

Bosham

BO/24/01810/DOM: Creek House, Shore Road. Alterations and extension to existing dwelling and associated outbuilding and boundary walls.

Planning applications

Boxgrove

SDNP/24/03253/LIS: Warehead House, A285 Tinwood Lane To Thicket Lane, Halnaker. Internal alterations to provide new kitchen and 1st floor bathrooms. Replacement of existing heating system and electrical fittings and wiring throughout main house and annexe. Replacement utility room and shower room to annexe.

Chichester

CC/24/00702/LBC: 5 & 6 Theatre Lane. Replacement and alterations to existing cast iron downpipes and guttering to front and rear elevations with addition of 2 no. cast iron downpipes to front elevation. Redecoration and associated repairs to all window and doors, including 31 no. windows, 3 no. doors and 3 no. dormer windows and surrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/24/01749/TPA: Land North East Of Guildford Place. Crown reduce by 2.5m (all round) on 1 no. Quercus robur tree (quoted as no.1000004) Area, A3, subjectt to 60/00126/TPO.

CC/24/01884/FUL: 31 - 33 South Street. Alteration to shop front tiles and painting of existing render, windows and doorframes, display of 2 no. externally illuminated signs, 1 no. non illuminated menu board sign and 2 no. non illuminated signs incorporated into 2 no. awnings.

CC/24/01885/ADV: 31 - 33 South Street. Display of 2 no. externally illuminated signs, 1 no. non illuminated menu board sign and 2 no. non illuminated signs incorporated into 2 no. awnings.

CC/24/01952/PLD: 8 Gloucester Way. Two storey rear extension, internal alterations and the insertion of 2 no. side facing windows.

Chidham & Hambrook

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CH/24/01895/DOM: Cross Trees, Harbour Way, Chidham. New roof on existing single storey extension and new 2 storey entrance lobby, replacement and additional tile hanging on north elevation. Replacement single storey kitchen extension on south elevation. Single storey extension to replace existing conservatory and balcony on east elevation.

Duncton

SDNP/24/03361/HOUS: 2 Biddulph Mews, Little Hurst Cottage, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Replace 5 no. metal frame casement windows with slim-profile double glazed hardwood frames of same proportions and design.

Earnley

E/24/01775/REM: Earnley Concourse, Clappers Lane. Application for all reserved matters (Access - internal circulation routes, Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale) for 30 dwellings with associated access, open space, car parking, landscaping and related works. The application also seeks the Discharge of Conditions 5 (CEMP), 6 (LEMP), 8 (Foul drainage), 9 (Drainage), 10 (Contamination - Phase 1), 13 (SuDS), 14 (Ecology), 20 (Travel Plan) and 21 (Homeowners Pack) of outline approval E/19/02493/OUT (APP/L3815/W/20/3255383).

Easebourne

SDNP/24/03457/LDP: Laurel Cottage, 34 Lutener Road. Proposed lawful development - single storey extension.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EWB/24/01943/FUL: 1 & 2 Azara Parade, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Demolition of 2 no. existing units (A3 and A1 use). Erection of a two-storey mixed use building with retail E(a) use on ground floor and 2 no. C3 dwellings on 1st floor, with associated access, parking and landscaping.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/03538/HOUS: Martlets, Fernden Lane. Detached double garage.

Fishbourne

FB/24/01935/TCA: 6 Mill Close. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T1).

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/01932/HOUS: Coates Farmhouse, Coates Lane. Extension to existing outbuilding ancillary to the residential use, with alterations to fenestration.

Funtington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FU/24/01837/PLD: Alloro, West Ashling Road, Hambrook. Proposed lawful development - replacement rear porch extension.

SDNP/24/03211/HOUS: 3 Church Lane. Side extension to existing rear kitchen extension, replace porch and bay window flat roof with slate pitch roofs, add dormer on rear main roof and internal alterations.

Harting

SDNP/24/03116/LIS: 1 Brookside Cottage, The Street To Tipper Lane, South Harting. Repair works (damaged by lorry strike) to the south west corner of the building and to the south elevation (above the entrance porch).

Lavant

SDNP/24/03417/HOUS: New Barn, Pook Lane. New dormer window to rear elevation to replace existing dormer window and rooflight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/03418/LIS: New Barn, Pook Lane. New dormer window to rear elevation to replace existing dormer window and rooflight.

SDNP/24/03526/LIS: Roughmere, Lavant Road. Reconstruction of chimney stack.

Loxwood

LX/24/01626/DOM: Froggats Cottage, Oakhurst Lane. Demolition of existing barn and erection of replacement barn to provide ancillary facilities.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/02780/HOUS: 7 Netherwood Close. Loft conversion to provide bedroom and en-suite, including 1 no. pitched roof dormer extension and roof light to the rear pitch and 2 no. roof lights to the front pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/03102/FUL: 2 Gate House, Edinburgh Square. Single-storey flat-roof building in rear garden of Flat 2.

SDNP/24/03524/HOUS: 7 Taylors Rise. Demolition of existing conservatory replaced with new single-storey rear extension with alterations to existing attached outbuilding to create habitable accommodation. Demolition of existing garage replaced with new garage.

North Mundham

NM/24/01680/DOM: Banwell Farm House, Bowley Lane, South Mundham. Replacement of front 1st floor windows and internal alterations including changes to inglenook and layout. Removal of cement render, alteration and replacement of windows and construction of lean-to rear extension.

NM/24/01709/DOM: Mill House Cottage, Mill Lane, Runcton. Proposed single storey rear extension. Internal Alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NM/24/01823/FUL: 1 Southlands, Mill Lane, Runcton. Retrospective (section 73a) and continued use of domestic outbuilding as a self-contained holiday accommodation.

NM/24/01859/FUL: Land Adjacent To Lime Kiln Barn Runcton Lane, Runcton. Construction of a renewable energy project comprising solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and associated works including inverters, transformers, substation and on-site collecting cable, access tracks, security fencing and gates, CCTV cameras and poles, landscaping, and temporary construction compounds.

Petworth

SDNP/24/03518/FUL: The Old Fire Engine Shed, Market Square. Change of use from domestic garage to hair salon, including replacement of garage door with glazed doors, renovation of existing windows and new internal door opening to the existing salon.

Plaistow and Ifold

SDNP/24/02924/LIS: Park Mill Lake (Dam Wall), Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Raise the height of dam wall and under pinning works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/02938/FUL: Park Mill Lake, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee. Retrospective (Section 73A) application for the restoration of Lake, essential repairs to dam and the installation of a small landing jetty.

Rogate

SDNP/24/03344/HOUS: Hundred Oaks, Durford Wood. New entrance door and side lights with increased size of roof lights over.

Selsey

SY/24/01959/TCA: Penny Lane, 118 High Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1) and 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T2).

Sidlesham

SI/24/01487/FUL: Lambkins Sidlesham Basket And Bedding Plant Nursery, Street End Road. Demolition of existing outbuildings and construction of 2 no. live/work accommodation units and associated works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SI/24/01835/DOM: 47 Manhood Lane. Single storey rear extension and extension to existing detached garage including raising brickwork to new eaves level.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/24/02298/HOUS: Bowley Farm, Bowley Barn, Tentworth Lane, Iping. Detached double garage.

Stoughton

SDNP/24/03397/HOUS: The Old Coach House, Newbarn Lane, Lordington. Single storey extension to side elevation.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/24/03268/HOUS: The Smithy, The Street, Sutton. Conversion of existing double garage to a carport.

Tillington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/24/03254/HOUS: Glebelands, Westside. Proposed summer house and decking area.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/24/02864/FUL: Old Bridge Cottage, Dumpford Lane, Trotton. Demolition and replacement of 1 no. outbuilding for use as workshop/garage/store.

West Itchenor

WI/24/01690/FUL: Walnut Tree Cottage, Itchenor Road. Proposed swimming pool.

WI/24/01941/ADJ: Orchard House, Orchard Lane, Itchenor. Consultation on application for a marine licence - Reference MLA/2024/00298.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WI/24/01944/TCA: Pilgrims, The Street, Itchenor. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 10% (all round) on 2 no. Silver Birch trees (quoted as 1 and 8). Crown reduce by 15% (all round) on 3 no. Silver Birch trees (quoted as 2, 3 and 7). Fell 2 no. Silver Birch trees (quoted as 9 and 10).

West Wittering

WW/24/01796/DOM: Red Door, 20 Marine Drive. Single and two storey rear extensions, amendments to fenestration, external remodelling, internal reconfiguration, boundary treatments and outbuilding to front.

WW/24/01825/DOM: Triburg, 10 Jolliffe Road. Demolition of existing garage. Proposed first floor extension, ground floor rear/side extensions, front balcony and remodelling works.

Westbourne

WE/24/01928/DOM: Don-Len, Monks Hill. Single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory.

Westhampnett

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WH/24/01901/FUL: Strip Of Land On The Northern Perimeter Of Rolls Royce, The Drive. Construction of permissive path linking Footpath 416 and Footpath 417, and all associated works.

Wisborough Green

WR/24/01701/DOM: 58 Butts Meadow. Rear single storey extension.