The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between September 4 and 11.

Birdham

BI/24/01760/FUL: Broomer Farm, Lock Lane. Demolition of existing dwellinghouse and garage/annexe and erection of new dwellinghouse.

Bosham

BO/24/01968/DOM: Willow Cottage, Sunnyway. Ground floor flat roof rear/side extension, new pitched roof with raised eaves and ridge to allow for first floor level, revisions to fenestration (including 6 rooflights). Replacement garage.

Bury

SDNP/24/02539/HOUS: Corner House, The Street. Demolition of existing garage and reconstruction of new pitched roof garage with home office over.

SDNP/24/03665/HOUS: Grevatts, Hale Hill, West Burton. Replacement of 7 no. roof lights with 6 no. dormer windows on north roof elevation.

Chichester

CC/24/01693/LBC: 98 The Hornet. Erect sliding entrance gates to driveway.

CC/24/01748/ADV: 24 North Street. 2 no. fascia signs and 1 no. hanging sign (all non-illuminated).

CC/24/01839/FUL: Harry's Fish And Chips, 105A Victoria Road. Demolition of fish and chip shop and associated outbuildings and construction of 3 no. dwellings with associated gardens and parking areas.

CC/24/01915/DOM: 9 Willowbed Avenue. Single storey side and porch extensions and two storey rear extension.

CC/24/01925/TCA: 19 Whyke Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 3m on 1 no. Honey Locust tree (T1).

Compton

SDNP/24/03184/FUL: Compton Farmhouse, Church Lane. Change use of former agricultural building to a self-catering and ancillary use as workshop, garaging and machinery storage with internal and external alterations.

Duncton

SDNP/24/03595/LIS: 2 Biddulph Mews, Little Hurst Cottage, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Replace five metal frame casement windows with slim-profile double glazed hardwood frames of same proportions and design.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/01584/DOM: Chilmark, 2 Sussex Grove, Bracklesham. Refurbishment of existing bungalow to create a new rear extension and first floor, and replacement roof with dormers.

Graffham

SDNP/24/03503/CND: Down House, The Street. Single storey side and rear extension. Replacement porch. Removal of bay window to be replaced with sash. Demolition of existing garage (flint wall retained) and erection of a replacement garage. Annex conversion. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/23/03780/HOUS - extends the approved extension out over the existing well and changing the design of roof over the extension).

SDNP/24/03520/HOUS: Bishops Hill, The Street. Alterations and additions to existing house, inclusion of new swimming pool, car port, solar panels and air source heat pumps.

Harting

SDNP/24/03130/FUL: The Woodcarvers Studio, Dumpford Lane, Nyewood. Enclosing of open fronted section of existing open fronted store to create gallery/storage space with 2 no. roof lights to east elevation.

Linchmere

LM/24/01611/DOM: 119 Camelsdale Road, Camelsdale. Demolition of existing single-storey rear extension replaced with two-storey rear extension, 1 no. dormer to east elevation, with alterations and additions to fenestration including 1 no. 2nd floor window to north and south elevations, 3 no. roof lights to west elevation and 2 no. roof lights to east elevation.

Loxwood

LX/24/01740/DOM: Chestnut Barn, Willetts, High Street. Single storey rear extension.

LX/24/01982/DOM: Froggats Cottage, Oakhurst Lane. Single storey and two storey extensions to existing dwelling. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 of householder application LX/22/02226/DOM for amendments to fenestration and door details, and the addition of rolled lead roof to link to extension.

Milland

SDNP/24/03245/HOUS: Blossom Cottage, Hollycombe School Road. Annexe and link extension including demolition of existing garden shed to create a new rear extension and new access route to new garage with associated works.

Northchapel

SDNP/24/03460/HOUS: Mole End, Hillgrove Lane. Renovation of house including installation of cladding to all elevations, new roof, 3 no. rooflights and new porch to north east elevation, various alterations and additions to fenestration on all elevations, and landscaping.

SDNP/24/03589/TCA: Land adjacent to Ivy Cottage, A283 Pipers Lane to Valentines Lea, Valentines Hill. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as T1).

Petworth

SDNP/24/03670/TCA: The Nook, North Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Lawson Cypress (Conifer) tree (T1).

SDNP/24/03499/HOUS: 6 Sheepdown Close. Alterations to garage to create habitable accommodation with alterations to fenestration on front elevation, including replacement of garage door with window and new pitched roof over ground floor porch/garage.

SDNP/24/03522/HOUS: The Cottage, 330 Grove Street. Single storey extension, dormer window, internal alterations and replacement windows.

SDNP/24/03523/LIS: The Cottage, 330 Grove Street. Single storey extension, dormer window, minor internal alterations, replacement windows.

SDNP/24/03545/TCA: Cobblestones, High Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Gleditsia tricanthus tree (T1).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/01168/DOM: May Cottage ,The Street, Plaistow. New front extension and replacement side extension on north elevation.

SDNP/24/03209/HOUS: Shilstone, Shillinglee Road, Plaistow. Replacement front porch. Garden hardstanding. New dormer to attached garage roof and centralise existing clock tower.

Rogate

SDNP/24/02826/HOUS: Mant Cottage, Nyewood Road. Proposed second storey side extension and single-storey rear extension to dwelling, side extensions to garage and installation of solar panels to stable roof.

Singleton

SDNP/24/03047/HOUS: Flambards, A286 The Grove To Cobblers Row. Erection of traditional style, painted aluminium framed domestic greenhouse, with low brick walling to base.

Southbourne

SB/24/01336/DOM: 5 Frarydene, Prinsted. Replace existing roof tiles, dormer walls and hanging tiles on front elevation, and widen driveway.

SB/24/01898/TPA: 50 Woodfield Park Road, Hermitage. Fell 1 no. Ash tree (T13), subject to SB/94/00896/TPO.

SB/24/01960/PA11B: Four Acre Nursery, Cooks Lane. Demolition of glass houses.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/24/02014/ADJ: The Burys, Godalming. Reference: PRA/2024/01695. General Permitted Development Order 2015 Schedule 2 Part 3 Class Q - Prior notification application for change of use of agricultural building to 1 dwelling (Use Class C3) and for building operations reasonably necessary for the conversion.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/24/03613/TCA: Stone Cottage, Mill Lane, Stedham. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4.5m on 4 no. Holy trees (quoted as T1).

Stoughton

SDNP/24/03598/LIS: The Manor House, Wildham Lane. Replacement of existing window on north east (side) elevation with french doors.

SDNP/24/03617/PA14J: Stansted Park Garden Centre, Broad Walk, Stansted. Installation of photo-voltaic solar panels to existing roof.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/24/03406/LIS: Rock Cottage, The Street, Sutton. Demolition of existing conservatory replaced with single storey rear extension, recladding dormer on east elevation, 1 no. rooflight to north elevation, 1 no. rooflight to south elevation, open porch to front entrance and internal alterations.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/24/03338/HOUS: 1 and 2 Nursery Cottages, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Single storey side/rear extensions, amendments to roof form of existing porch, rendering of dwelling and alterations to fenestration.

West Wittering

WW/24/01966/DOM: Fairfields, 19 Church Road, East Wittering. Construction of two storey side extension and single storey front entrance porch. General door, window and external material alterations.

WW/24/01969/TPA: Seafarers, Roman Landing. Reduce east sector by 1m on 1 no. English Oak tree (T1) subject to WW/09/00117/TPO.

WW/24/01973/TPA: Home Farm House, Elms Lane. Crown reduce by 3m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to WW/11/00164/TPO and 1 no. Oak tree (T6) subject to WW/95/01140/TPO.