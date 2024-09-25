Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between September 18 and 25.

Bosham

BO/24/01967/DOM: Hook Farm, Hook Lane. Removal of existing 2 storey extension, conservatory and outdoor swimming pool. Erection of new 2 storey side extension to dwelling. Conversion of existing 1 no. carport into proposed 1 no. art studio and pool house and 1 no. existing barn remodelled. Installation of a replacement 1 no. swimming pool. Creation of new driveway and erection of 1 no. new garage. With associated landscape screening.

Boxgrove

BX/24/02058/LBC: The Brambles, Aldingbourne Drive, Crockerhill. Change use of existing barns to provide ancillary residential accommodation and studio in connection with Crockerhill House with internal and external alterations.

SDNP/24/03754/LIS: Warehead House, A285 Tinwood Lane To Thicket Lane, Halnaker. Demolition of existing garden buildings, conservatory and orangery. Erection of replacement orangery extension to west elevation. Porch roof to east elevation of annexe. New spiral stair to loft space. Installation of roof terrace. Replacement roof canopy to garage entrance and link structure to northern workshop. Single storey extension to east side of workshop.

Chichester

CC/24/01456/PLD: 117 Cedar Drive. Single storey rear extension.

CC/24/01560/FUL: 57 East Street. Conversion of 1st and 2nd floor office space to 2 residential units . Addition of 1 no. dormer to south-facing roof pitch. Replacement of existing side entrance porch. Replacement of fire exit door. Replacement of rooflights.

CC/24/01561/LBC: 57 East Street. Conversion of 1st and 2nd floor office space to 2 residential units . Addition of 1 no. dormer to south-facing roof pitch. Replacement of existing side entrance porch. Replacement of fire exit door. Replacement of rooflights.

CC/24/01724/DOM: 33 Orchard Avenue. Single storey rear extension, loft conversion including rear dormer window and associated external and internal alterations.

CC/24/01840/DOM: 58 Norwich Road. Single storey front extension. Addition of a hipped roof. 2 storey rear extension with pitched roof and enclosed balcony. Fenestration changes. (Variation of condition 3 of permission 23/01537/DOM - material amended to wood cladding).

CC/24/01906/DOM: 9 Turnbull Road. Demolition of existing garage and rear extension, replaced with new single storey rear and side extension. Render rear wall to dwelling and existing extension.

CC/24/01910/TPA: 5 Bishopsgate Walk. Pollard by 5m (previous wound points) on 1 no. Lime tree (T7) subject to CC/87/00257/TPO.

CC/24/01949/TCA: Paved Area North West Of Little London Car Park, St Martins Street. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level over paved area) on 3 no. Lime trees (quoted as T1-T3).

CC/24/01970/DOM: 18 Whyke Road. Repair 4 no. windows on front elevation. Elevational amendments and rear single/two-storey extensions.

CC/24/01971/LBC: 18 Whyke Road. Repair 4 no. windows on front elevation. Elevational amendments, rear single/two-storey extensions along with internal structural and non-structural alterations.

CC/24/02004/LBC: 14-15 East Street. Internal shop fitout for health store.

CC/24/02132/ADV: 76 - 77 North Street. 1 no. 640mm x 1120mm illuminated suspended double sided light box located at shop front window internally.

CC/24/02133/LBC: 76 - 77 North Street. Proposed external shop front refurbishment. Installation of 1 no. 640mm x 1120mm illuminated suspended double sided light box located at shop front window internally.

Compton

SDNP/24/03759/TCA: 8-9 Sure Cottage, B2146 Compton Square To The Green. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Ash trees (T1 and T2).

Earnley

E/24/02143/ELD: Millside, Bell Lane. Existing lawful development certificate for the use of timber building behind bungalow as a separate dwellinghouse.

Eartham

SDNP/24/03734/TCA: Garden House, Brittens Lane. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Ash trees (T1 - T3).

Easebourne

SDNP/24/01880/HOUS: 32 Egmont Road. 1 no. porch to front elevation.

SDNP/24/03797/LIS: 74 Henley Old Road, Henley. Alteration of existing casement window on east elevation.

East Lavington

SDNP/24/03620/LIS: Seaford College, The Drive. Identical replacement of a window and dry lining to internal walls (Archive room on lower ground floor).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/02030/FUL: Five Paddock Farm, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Retrospective (section 73a) and continued use of land as a travelling showpersons site.

EWB/24/02078/DOM: Racers Retreat, Beech Avenue, Bracklesham Bay. Extension to 1st floor loft conversion.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/03536/HOUS: Little Holt, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Erection of 2 storey side and front extension following the demolition of the existing garage.

SDNP/24/03632/TPO: Trelydon, 27 Midhurst Road. Reduce height by approx. 4m and reduce west sector by up to 2m (overhanging pavement on roadside) level with front boundary line on 1 no. Mix hedge (quoted as T1) within Area, A1 subject to FH/69/00457/TPO.

Fishbourne

FB/24/02072/TPA: Land East Of Bethwines Farm, Blackboy Lane. Fell 1 no. Oak tree (T1), subject to 89/00439/TPO.

Funtington

SDNP/24/03570/TCA: Christmas Cottage, Sandy Lane, East Ashling. Notification of intention to reduce height by 3m and reduce widths (all round) by 1.5m on 1 no. Beech tree (T1).

Harting

SDNP/24/03591/LDP: Goldrings, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Proposed garage/outbuilding.

SDNP/24/03614/HOUS: Latchetts, 37 Goose Green Lane, West Harting. Single-storey front and 2 no. side extensions, roof reconstruction and raised ridge line of north-eastern existing wing, recladding in horizontal timber weatherboard to match existing, new detached outbuilding to accommodate car parking and gym space, following demolition of 6 existing outbuildings.

SDNP/24/03771/PA3R: Farm Buildings West of Putmans, 5 Putmans Lane, West Harting. Change of use of agricultural units to mixed B8 Storage and Distribution Use and Class E (giii) Light Industrial Use.

SDNP/24/03787/TCA: Plumtree Cottage, East Harting Street, East Harting. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Beech trees (T1 & T2), 1 no. Larch tree (T3), 1 no. Juniper tree (T4), 1 no. Yew tree (T5) and 2 no. Weeping birch trees (T6 & T7).

Heyshott

SDNP/24/03451/FUL: Nether Hoyle, Hoyle Lane. Change of use of existing double garage to holiday let with associated alterations including 1 no. dormer to south elevation, 1 no. dormer to north elevation, replacement of garage doors with 1 no. door and 2 no. windows to south elevation, 1 no. additional window to east elevation.

SDNP/24/03661/CND: Walkers Farm, Peace Road. Replacement dwelling. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission SDNP/22/05440/FUL to reposition the approved dwelling so that the applicants family can live in the existing dwelling whilst the works are being carried out and then demolish the existing dwelling as soon as the new dwelling is completed.

Lavant

SDNP/24/03212/HOUS: East Manor Farm, Pook Lane. New log burner and material changes to sunroom roof.

SDNP/24/03213/LIS: East Manor Farm, Pook Lane. New log burner and material changes to sunroom roof.

SDNP/24/03842/TCA: East Lavant Cottage, Pook Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1), 1 no. False Acacia tree (quoted as T2) and remove 1 no. Laurel/Hawthorn bush (quoted as T3).

Lodsworth

SDNP/24/03824/TCA: Church Cottage, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Yew trees (quoted as T1 and T2).

Loxwood

LX/24/01961/DOM: Pondside Flitchfold, Vicarage Hill. Erection of side extension to dwelling and rear extension to garage/annexe.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/02494/FUL: Old Surgery, Rumbolds Hill. Change of use of ground floor offices to 2 no. flats.

SDNP/24/02495/LIS: Old Surgery, Rumbolds Hill. Change of use of ground floor offices to 2 no. flats with associated internal alterations.

Milland

SDNP/24/03078/FUL: Sunfield, Fernhurst Road. Replacement dwelling with attached garage and associated landscaping. Reconfiguration of site access via an existing access to west of house including stopping up of existing residential access.

SDNP/24/03469/HOUS: Idle Hill, Milland Lane. Single storey side extension with link to existing garage.

Northchapel

SDNP/24/03483/CND: Fisher Hill Flat, Fisher Street. Demolition of existing flat and garaging (Fisher Hill Flat) and its replacement with a two storey, 3 no. bedroom ancillary residential annexe, garage and bin store, together with a plant room for the adjacent cottage - Variation of Conditions 2 and 5 of Planning Permission SDNP/22/04264/FUL for amendments to the proposal and fitting of manual blackout blinds to first floor windows on the north and west elevations.

SDNP/24/03776/TCA: Ivy Cottage, A283 Pipers Lane To Valentines Lea, Valentines Hill. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry tree (T1) and 1 no. Willow tree (T2). Reduce all sectors by up to 5m on 1 no. Willow tree (T3).

Petworth

SDNP/24/03847/HOUS: The Running Horse, 302 North Street. Erection of stone boundary wall and replacement outbuilding following demolition of existing boundary treatment and sheds. Associated landscaping alterations.

SDNP/24/03848/LIS: The Running Horse, 302 North Street. Erection of stone boundary wall and replacement outbuilding following demolition of existing boundary treatment and sheds. Associated landscaping alterations.

Southbourne

SB/24/01992/DOM: 139 Main Road. Proposed conversion of existing garage into residential annexe.

Stoughton

SDNP/24/02921/HOUS: Flint Ridge, Cooks Lane, Walderton. Proposed replacement of 7 no. windows.

SDNP/24/03553/TCA: Ashfield, Cooks Lane, Walderton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cypress tree (marked on plan as A) and 8 no. Leyland Cypress trees (marked on plan as B1-B3 & E1-E5).

SDNP/24/03837/TCA: Grasshopper Cottage, Breakneck Lane, Walderton. Notification of intention to reduce height down to approx. 5m (to original pruning points) on 1 no. Hornbeam tree (quoted as T1) and crown reduce by 2m 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T2).

Tillington

SDNP/24/03100/HOUS: Bucks Cottage, Westlands Copse Lane, River Common. Two storey (linked) side extension.

SDNP/24/03367/HOUS: The Black Barn, A272 New Road To The Harrows. Replacement door and window to the front elevation.

West Itchenor

WI/24/01866/FUL: Church Corner, Itchenor Road. Landscape enhancement scheme including hard and soft landscaping, regrading of land with alterations to existing access and retaining wall.

West Lavington

SDNP/24/03814/HOUS: Hollyhurst, Church Road. Two storey extension to south, single storey extension to north replacing conservatory and alterations to roof over existing western single storey extension. (amendment to permission SDNP/23/03718/HOUS).

West Wittering

WW/24/02039/DOM: The Annexe, Jordans, Cakeham Road. External alterations to existing annexe, construction of a single timber framed garage and access alterations.

Westbourne

WE/24/01939/DOM: 5 The Shire. Single storey rear extension.

WE/24/02053/DOM: 66 Ellesmere Orchard. Two storey side extension.

WE/24/02093/TPA: Cranberry, North Street. Crown reduce by 3m (overall) to previous pruning points on 5 no. Lime tree (T1, T2, T3, T4 and T5) within Group, G1 subject to 92/01052/TPO.

WE/24/02094/TCA: Cranberry, North Street. Notification of intention to height reduce by 1.5m (overall) to previous pruning points and width reduce (overall) to previous pruning points by 1.5m on 1 no. Omimental Plum tree (T1). Crown reduce by 1.5m (overall) on 1 no. Bay tree (T2).

Wisborough Green

WR/24/02131/TCA: Springfield, The Luth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1).​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​