The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between September 25 and October 2.

Birdham

BI/24/01896/FUL: 1 - 4 Claytons Corner. Demolition of 4 no. existing dwellings and erection of 5 no. dwellings, with associated works including new vehicular access route, parking provision and landscaping - Variation of Condition 2, 18 and 20 of Planning Permission BI/24/00061/FUL for alterations including single storey rear extension to Plot 1, gable roof form to front elevation for Plots 1 and 2, slate tiled roof for Plot 1, rooflights to the southwestern roof slope for Plots 1 and 2, porch canopies to all dwellings, relocated garage for plot 1, alterations to fenestration, changes to hard and soft landscaping and associated works including revised drainage runs.

BI/24/02061/FUL: Unit 5 Premier Business Park, Birdham Road, Appledram. Refurbishment of the existing commercial unit (use class E) with replacement pitched roof, extension and new pitched roof over existing structure. With internal alterations to allow for new office space. Signage on south and west elevations.

BI/24/02062/ADV: Unit 5 Premier Business Park, Birdham Road, Appledram. 2 no. non-illuminated fascia signs.

Boxgrove

BX/24/02040/FUL: Boxgrove Common, Tinwood Lane, Eartham. Temporary planning permission for a period of 40 years for the erection of an Energy Storage System (ESS), together with associated infrastructure, site levelling works, site access, landscaping and ancillary works.

BX/24/02057/FUL: The Brambles, Aldingbourne Drive, Crockerhill. Change use of existing barns to provide ancillary residential accommodation and studio in connection with Crockerhill House with internal and external alterations.

BX/24/02166/LBC: Anglesey Arms, Halnaker. Extension of existing car park.

SDNP/24/03753/HOUS: Warehead House, A285 Tinwood Lane To Thicket Lane, Halnaker. Demolition of existing garden buildings, conservatory and orangery. Erection of replacement orangery extension to west elevation. Porch roof to east elevation of annexe. New spiral stair to loft space. Installation of roof terrace. Replacement roof canopy to garage entrance and link structure to northern workshop. Single storey extension to east side of workshop.

Bury

SDNP/24/03445/CND: Beaufort Barn, West Burton Road, West Burton. Conversion of outbuilding to form holiday let accommodation - Removal of Condition 3 of Planning Permission SDNP/16/00740/FUL for use of Beaufort Barn as dwelling House (C3).

SDNP/24/03576/FUL: The Village Hall, The Street. Two-storey side extension, single-storey side extension, change of use of first floor theatrical props store to 1 no. flat (C3) including a new staircase.

SDNP/24/03851/TCA: The Barton, The Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2.5m and reduce sectors (all round) by approx. 2m on 1 no. Beech tree (T1).

Chichester

CC/24/01754/LBC: Litten Gardens, Chichester War Memorial, St Pancras. Add name to Chichester War Memorial.

CC/24/01924/LBC: 60A South Street. Replace existing second floor rear window.

CC/24/02002/TCA: 144 St Pancras. Notification of intention to reduce 9-11 no. branches overhanging neighbours/kitchen roof by up to 5m on 3 no. Silver Birch trees (T1-T3).

CC/24/02049/TCA: 37 Franklin Place. Notification of intention to reduce height by approx. 1m and reduce widths by approx 0.5m on 1 no. Box tree (T1).

CC/24/02134/PA3MA: The Atrium, Southern Gate. Conversion of existing office building into 60 no. residential apartments.

CC/24/02145/TCA: 171 Broyle Road. Notification of intention to remove 1 no. limb on north sector (in contact with fence) and crown reduce by 0.5m on 1 no. Olive tree (quoted as T1).

Easebourne

SDNP/24/03886/HOUS: Magnolia Cottage, Easebourne Street. Enlargement of kitchen extension, reinstatement and enlargement of sitting room extension. Replacement garage and associated landscaping.

SDNP/24/03887/LIS: Magnolia Cottage, Easebourne Street. Enlargement of kitchen extension, reinstatement and enlargement of sitting room extension. Replacement garage and associated landscaping.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/24/02927/FUL: Greenacres Farm, Trotton Road, Elsted. Retrospective (s73a) change of use of 2 no. agricultural buildings and part of yard to commercial storage, with provision of klargester to replace direct discharge of sewage into ditch.

Fishbourne

FB/24/02159/DOM: 37 Newport Drive. First floor side extension, ground floor side extension with covered way, front bay window, general elevation revisions, revised north east boundary wall position.

Funtington

FU/24/01694/FUL: Old Allotment Site, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Reinstatement of original access.

Graffham

SDNP/24/03481/HOUS: Nonnington Hall, Nonnington Lane. 2 storey front extension. Single storey rear and side extensions. Re cladding external elevations. New and replacement windows. New rear facing dormer windows.

SDNP/24/03694/HOUS: Red Oak, Graffham Street. Extensions to include porch, 4 no. dormer windows, 2 no. rooflights and roof lantern. External alterations, entrance gate and fence.

Harting

SDNP/24/03446/CND: South Harting Waste Water Treatment Works, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Proposed extension to South Harting Wastewater Treatment Works and associated works - Variation to Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/23/01151/FUL for various alterations to arrangements and dimensions of plant structures, addition of 1 no. flow meter chamber, changes to layout of internal access road and area proposed for ground reprofiling.

SDNP/24/03652/TCA: Flint Cottage, Turkey Island, East Harting. Notification of intention to pollard to 4m on 1 no. Walnut tree (marked on plan as 1), pollard to 2m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (marked on plan as 2) and 1 no. Hazel tree (marked on plan as 3) and fell 2 no. Lime trees (marked on plan as 4).

Lurgashall

SDNP/24/01667/HOUS: 23 Greengates. Change of loft space to habitable accommodation with rear dormer, internal and external alteration.

Lynchmere

SDNP/24/03733/HOUS: The Old Stables, Linchmere Common Road. Single storey side extension following demolition of residential storage sheds. 1 no. new bicycle shed.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/03825/TCA: Lane End, Sheep Lane. Notification of intention to height reduce by 5m on 1 no. Lime tree (T9).

North Mundham

NM/24/02108/TCA: Runcton Manor, Runcton Lane, Runcton. Notification of intention to coppice on 1 no. Hazel tree.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/01841/DOM: Shangri-La, The Drive, Ifold. First floor extension, two storey porch extension and single storey rear extension with associated changes to existing roof, materials and fenestration.

Rogate

SDNP/24/03778/TCA: Bramble Cottage, Fyning Lane. Crown raise by upto 2m on 2 no. Oak trees (T1 and T2), both trees subject to RG/06/00006/TPO.

Selsey

SY/24/01902/FUL: Church Norton Car Park, RSPB Pagham Harbour, Rectory Lane. Installation of 2.2m height restriction barrier at entrance of Church Norton car park.

SY/24/02137/PLD: 98A West Street. New dormers to both side elevations, including Juliet balcony within existing rear gable on north-west elevation and new rooflight on south-west elevation roof slope. Alterations to roof over existing rear bay including replacement of ground floor window openings on rear (north-west) elevation with bi-folding doors.

SY/24/02140/TCA: 30 Albion Road. Notification of intention to reduce widths by approx. 50% (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Willow tree. O.S. Grid Ref. 486117/92701.

SY/24/02146/DOM: 25 Slattsfield Close. Proposed single storey side and rear extensions and open porch to the front.

Southbourne

SB/24/01544/DOM: The Oaks, Main Road, Nutbourne. Single storey rear extension, replacement windows and doors, new external wall cladding and re-roofing.

SB/24/02000/TPA: 37 Russet Gardens, Hermitage. Reduce heights by 4m and widths by 2m on 2 no. Field Maple trees (T1) within Group, G1 subject to SB/94/00896/TPO.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/24/02142/ADJ: 6 Chequers Quay, 37 Queen Street, Emsworth. Application number APP/24/00690. Description of works: Installation of replacement windows.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/24/03572/LIS: Burton Hill House, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Internal and external alterations and extension to convert back into a single dwelling. New garage building along with walled garden store, wc & glass house workshop. Demolition of 4 no. existing outbuildings.

Tangmere

TG/24/02156/TPA: Land To The Rear Of 57 Churchwood Drive. Fell 1 no. Whitebeam tree (T57) subject to TG/90/01020/TPO.

TG/24/02183/TPA: Unit 14 Coronation Way. Fell 6 no. Lime trees (T4,T5,T8,T9, T10 and T11) and 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T14). Crown lift by 3m on 7 no. Lime trees (T1-T3, T6, T7, T12 and T13), 2 no. Willow trees (T15 and T17) and 1 no. Acer tree (T16). All trees within group (G1) Subject to TG/01/01034/TPO.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/24/03890/CND: New Barn Farm, Dumpford Lane, Trotton. Change of use of redundant barns to 1 no. dwelling and 1 no. garage/workshop with associated works - Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/20/03424/FUL for variation to designs and materials of roof and re-location of 1 no. door.

West Itchenor

WI/24/01997/DOM: Seaforth, Spinney Lane, Itchenor. Erection of entrance porch, car port, replacement cladding to all external walls and alterations to existing dwelling. New garden room and relocation of vehicular access.

West Wittering

WW/24/02138/DOM: Cakeham Manor, Cakeham Road. Like for like replacement of western boundary wall section.

WW/24/02148/DOM: 15 Culimore Road. Single storey side extension, glazing alterations, extend existing dormer and new porch.

Westbourne

WE/24/01444/FUL: The Old Army Camp, Cemetery Lane, Woodmancote. Retrospective use of land for the siting of caravans for residential purposes, for Gypsies and Travellers (Travelling showpeople and as affordable housing).

WE/24/02147/TPA: Badgers Mount, Foxbury Lane. Fell 1 no. Maple tree (T1) and 1 no. Sycamore tree (T2). Remove 1 no. limb on south-west sector on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T3) and pollard 1 no. Maple tree (T4). All 4 no. trees are within Group, G2 subject to WE/91/01059/TPO.

WE/24/02167/FUL: Meadow View, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Change of use of existing external residential store to form 1 no. holiday let unit. (Variation of conditions 2 and 4 of permission 19/02452/FUL - changes to doors, internal configuration, parking spaces positioning and number, external materials and finishes).