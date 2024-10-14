Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
Bepton
SDNP/24/04040/TCA: Beech Cottage, Bepton Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T1). Reduce all sectors by up to 1.5m on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T2).
Bosham
BO/24/02028/TCA: Meadow House, Canute Road. Notification of intention to reduce height by 5m and reduce south sector by 4m on 1 no. Oak tree (T3), fell 1 no. Ash tree (T4) and re-pollard (back to previous wound points) on 1 no. Poplar tree (T5).
Boxgrove
BX/24/01985/PLD: Deepdale, Priors Acre. Construction of porch to front elevation; installation of rooflights to side/rear roofslopes.
BX/24/02070/FUL: Anglesey Arms, Halnaker. Remedial repair and fit out internally to provide toilet facilities to existing garage outbuilding.
Chichester
CC/24/01781/DOM: 18 Sherborne Road. Single storey rear extension and first floor/roof extension to include 4 no. velux windows, 1 no. single dormer window to the front and 2 no. dormer windows to the rear. Alterations to window and doors. Construction of 1 no. garden lodge/summerhouse in rear garden.
CC/24/01900/DOM: Holmsley, 17 Langdale Avenue. Single storey rear extension, enlarged rear dormer and hip to gable roof extension.
CC/24/01897/LBC: 5 Baffins Court, Baffins Lane. Erection of 1 no. metal bracket and 1 no. hanging sign on the corner of the building.
CC/24/01989/TPA: 31 Little Breach. Reduce height by up to 10m and reduce widths by up to 5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T28) subject to CC/68/00165/TPO.
CC/24/02090/DOM: 87 Green Lane. Replacement and alteration to windows and doors. New render to walls. New dummy pitch slate roof to rear extension. Removal of front garden wall and paving to create off street parking with new paving. Internal alterations.
CC/24/02180/DOM: 83 Willowbed Drive. Alterations to garage to create habitable accommodation, including replacement of garage door with 1 no. window, replacement front porch, hip to gable roof extension, 1 no. rear dormer and 3 no. roof lights to front elevation.
CC/24/02211/TPA: 12 Harberton Crescent. Fell 1 no. Leyland Cypress hedgerow and 1 no. Sycamore tree within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.
Donnington
D/24/02181/DOM: 4 Upton Road. New oak frame single garage.
Easebourne
SDNP/24/03646/TCA: Spring Cottage, Easebourne Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by approx. 3m (all round), crown thin by 15% and crown lift by up to 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Cherry tree (T1).
SDNP/24/03924/TCA: School House, Easebourne Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2.5m (creating one overall canopy) on 1 no. multi-stemmed Yew tree (T1). Crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Box Elder (Maple) tree (T2). Crown reduce by 0.5m on 1 no. Apple tree (T3) and 1 no. Cherry tree (T4).
SDNP/24/03957/TCA: Soutars Farm, Easebourne Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T1).
East Lavington
SDNP/24/03879/CND: Seaford College, Sports Hall, The Drive. Proposed addition of an indoor cricket lane, golf lane and two new teaching classrooms and office to the rear of the existing sports hall (Removal of condition 7 of permission SDNP/23/00805/CND.
East Wittering And Bracklesham
EWB/24/01918/DOM: Beaconsfield,, Beech Avenue Bracklesham Bay. Alterations to existing garage/hobby room to create ancillary accommodation, including replacement of door with window on east elevation, replacement garage door with door and window on north elevation and change external materials and finishes.
Fernhurst
SDNP/24/03377/HOUS: Seaford, 4 The Ridgeway. 1 no. shed.
SDNP/24/03948/TPO: Fernhurst Place, The Cylinders. Reduce lower lateral limbs on south-west sector by up to 2.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject FH/89/00473/TPO.
Fittleworth
SDNP/24/03926/TCA: Mill House, Lower Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by approx 1.5m (all round) and reduce southern sector branches away from garage roof by 0.5m on 1 no. Silver Pear tree (T1). Crown reduce by up to 2.5m (all round) and crown lift by up to 1.8m (above ground level) on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T2).
Harting
SDNP/24/03766/HOUS: Goldrings, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Alterations and renovation of an existing outbuilding.
SDNP/24/03767/LIS: Goldrings, Kent House Lane, East Harting. Alterations and renovation of an existing outbuilding.
SDNP/24/03792/TCA: Land South of Rooks Cottage, The Street, South Harting. Notification of intention to reduce northern sector (overhanging outbuilding) by up to 3m and crown thin by up to 20% on 1 no. Copper Beech tree (T1). Removal of off shoots from old Beech hedge by up to 10m (back to ground level) on 1 no. Copper Beech tree (T2). Fell 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T3) and 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T6). Crown thin by up to 20% and crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 2 no. Silver Birch trees (T4 and T5). Re-establish back down to 2.5m on 1 no. Mixed Hedge (T7). Crown thin by 20% on 1 no. Yew tree (T8). Remove 6 no. stems on eastern and western sectors on 1 no. Willow tree (T9). Remove cluster of 6 no. branches to create a coppice stool on 1 no. Willow tree (T10). Crown thin by 20% on 1 no. Willow tree (T11).
SDNP/24/03988/CND: Heights Of Abraham, Quebec Lane, West Harting. Rebuilding and extension of garage/outbuilding. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 of householder application SDNP/21/05878/HOUS for alterations to the internal spaces within the building leading to design adjustments.
Kirdford
SDNP/24/03021/HOUS: Stroods, A272 Croucham Lane to Linfold Road, Strood Green. Installation of 1 no. new padel court.
Lavant
LV/24/02139/PLD: 6 Maddoxwood, Chichester. Proposed lawful development certificate for replacement of 2 no. first floor rear window openings with 1 no. enlarged window opening.
SDNP/24/03949/TCA: Hay Barn, Pook Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Norway Maple tree (quoted as T1).
Lodsworth
SDNP/24/03904/TCA: Woodmancote, Vicarage Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Goat Willow tree (T1).
SDNP/24/03927/LDE: Oakleaves, School Lane. Existing lawful development certificate for commencement of works approved under SDNP/21/05908/HOUS. Works include marking out of site, installation of wildlife strip, laying of concrete pad footings and excavations of footings.
Lurgashall
SDNP/24/03789/HOUS: Millicent, Hillgrove Lane. Underground basement parking area.
SDNP/24/03828/HOUS: Millicent, Hillgrove Lane. Partial conversion of and extension to garage to form guest/staff accommodation.
Midhurst
SDNP/24/03963/TCA: The Harrow, North Street. Notification of intention to re-pollard down by up to 6m (back to previous pollard points) on 1 no Lime tree (quoted as T1).
Milland
SDNP/24/03729/HOUS: Old Kingsham Farm, Cooks Pond Road. Proposed swimming pool and associated landscaping.
SDNP/24/03730/LIS: Old Kingsham Farm, Cooks Pond Road. Proposed swimming pool and associated landscaping.
North Mundham
NM/24/02187/EIA: Land South Of Lagness Road. EIA screening request - required to determine if an Envirnomental Impact Assessment is required for Gleesons emerging proposals for Land South of Lagness Road, Runcton.
Petworth
SDNP/24/03892/LIS: Petworth House, Church Street. Reinstatement of the Beauty Room at Petworth House to its initial form.
SDNP/24/03946/LIS: Tasty Plaice, Pound Street. Removal of internal modern stud wall and solid partitions, internal alterations, repairs and decorations, replacement of existing modern doorsets and external decorations to existing windows and door.
Rogate
SDNP/24/03667/HOUS: Fair Oak Lodge, Nyewood Road. Installation of 10 no. ground mounted solar panels.
SDNP/24/03827/LDP: Owls Corner, Nyewood Road. Ground floor rear extension, new velux windows to south, north and west elevations and remove 2 no. existing chimneys.
SDNP/24/04014/LDE: Barnack, Langley Lane, Langley. Existing lawful development certificate to confirm lawfulness of the detached annexe building and garage which has not been constructed in accordance with approved plans on RG/04/00555/DOM, and its sole use.
Sidlesham
SI/24/02041/DOM: 1 Clayton Cantle, Mill Lane. Erection of new walls and entrance gates.
SI/24/02188/FUL: 78 Fletchers Lane. Use of the site for the assembly, adaption and repair of trailers up to 3,500kg in weight or the servicing and repair of cars.
Sutton & Barlavington
SDNP/24/03571/FUL: Burton Hill House, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Internal and external alterations and extension to convert 2 separate dwellings back into a 1 no. dwelling. New garage building to provide secure parking forming a walled garden store, wc and glass house workshop. Demolition of 4 no. existing outbuildings.
Tangmere
TG/24/01923/TCA: Bay Cottage, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree.
Tillington
SDNP/24/03664/TCA: 4 Church View, Cemetery Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holly tree (T1), 1 no. Sycamore tree (T2) and 1 no. Yew tree (T3).
Westbourne
WE/24/02106/TCA: 4 Harold Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Conifer tree.
Wisborough Green
WR/24/02069/FUL: Land At Tanglewood, Kirdford Road. Development of 10 no. dwellings including landscaping, parking and access.