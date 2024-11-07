The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between October 30 and November 6.

Appledram

AP/24/02301/FUL: Apuldram House, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay. Demolition and replacement dwelling and garage with associated landscaping - (Section 73 variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission AP/22/03196/FUL for alterations to ground floor layout, changes to fenestration, alternative pergola relocated to north elevation, alterations to cat slide roof and garage door).

O/24/02401/OUTEIA: Land East Of Chichester, West Of Drayton Lane (B2144), Oving. Outline application with all matters reserved (except for access) for the construction of up to 370 no. dwellings, specialist accommodation for older persons, plots for self/custom build, neighbourhood centre including community uses, employment, retail and primary school (including early years and special educational needs and disability facilities), open space and green infrastructure provision, play areas and associated landscaping, internal roads, parking, footpaths, cycleways, drainage, utilities and other infrastructure and new access arrangements. (Image: Google Maps)

Bosham

BO/24/02284/DOM: Putsborough, 14 Fairfield Road, Bosham. Replacement of existing conservatory with new single-storey rear extension, installation of roof mounted solar panels, and replacement front porch.

Chichester

CC/24/02082/FUL: Forbes Place, King George Gardens, Chichester. Change of material in the roof covering over a small section of the building.

CC/24/02083/LBC: Forbes Place, King George Gardens, Chichester. Change of material in the roof covering over a small section of the building.

CC/24/02091/DOM: 3 Lincoln Green, Chichester. Single storey front extension and side extension following removal of attached garage. Removal of existing conservatory. Replace concrete tile hanging with grey fibre cement weather boarding at first floor.

CC/24/02154/ADV: 15 Eastgate Square, Chichester. New shop fascia including name and opening hours.

CC/24/02155/ADV: Chichester College, Avenue De Chartres, Chichester. 3 no. internally illuminated fascia signs.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/02152/DOM: Rithe House, Harbour Way, Chidham. Single storey extension linked to garage, single storey rear extension with covered area, rear balcony and entrance canopy. Upgrades to the appearance and thermal performance of existing walling and associated changes to fenestration and replacement window and doors. Application under s73 variation of condition 2 from planning permission CH/23/02343/DOM - Amendment to design of new porch and adjacent roof slope.

CH/24/02442/PLD: Sunset House, 7 Brook Meadows, Hambrook. Proposed lawful development - single storey side extension.

Compton

SDNP/24/04149/HOUS: 12 B2146 Compton Square To The Green, Compton. Replacement of existing kitchen extension with retention of east facade and historic fabric.

SDNP/24/04150/LIS: 12 B2146 Compton Square To The Green, Compton. Replacement of existing kitchen extension with retention of east facade and historic fabric.

Easebourne

SDNP/24/04359/HOUS: Verdley Hill House, Henley Old Road, Henley. Construction of studio building following removal of existing stables and store, associated landscape works.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/02308/FUL: 50 Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling, landscaping, parking and associated works.

Ebernoe

SDNP/24/04340/HOUS: High Buildings Barn, Ebernoe Road, Balls Cross. Demolition of 1 no. outbuilding (called cowshed), 1 no. stables and 2 no. sheds and erection of 1 no. new north wing building and creation of a link to existing barn dwelling (east wing and main barn). Internal and external works to historic barns. Erection of 1 no. outbuilding. Associated landscaping.

SDNP/24/04341/LIS: High Buildings Barn, Ebernoe Road, Balls Cross. Demolition of 1 no. outbuilding (called cowshed), 1 no. stables and 2 no. sheds and erection of 1 no. new north wing building and creation of a link to existing barn dwelling (east wing and main barn). Internal and external works to historic barns. Erection of 1 no. outbuilding. Associated landscaping.

Funtington

SDNP/24/04444/TCA: Stable House, Common Road, Funtington. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Quercus ilex tree (T1) and 1 no. Coralus avellana contorta tree (T2).

Harting

SDNP/24/04191/FUL: Torberry Farm, B2146 Ditcham Lane To Hurst Mill Lane, Hurst. Replacement of existing container housing biomass boiler.

Lavant

LV/24/02389/TPA: Land West Of 18 To 20 Roman Fields, Chichester. Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 6 no. Beech trees (T21, T23, T32, T36, T40 and T41) and 2 no. Sycamore trees (T22 and T34) all within Area, A1 subject to CC/08/000140/TPO.

SDNP/24/02469/HOUS: 48 Lavant Down Road, Mid Lavant. Rear extensions and new roof over porch.

Loxwood

LX/24/02456/PLD: 47 Nicholsfield, Loxwood. Replace window on rear elevation with french doors.

LX/24/02479/PA3R: Westland Copse, Oakhurst Farm, Oakhurst Lane, Loxwood. Change of use of an agricultural building to a flexible commercial use (class E).

Midhurst

SDNP/24/04454/TPO: 30 Heathfield Park, Midhurst. Crown lift to 6m (above ground level) on 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A1 subject to MI/64/00670/TPO.

SDNP/24/04455/TPO: Land West of 28 to 37, Heathfield Park, Midhurst. Reduce North, South and East sectors by 2m on 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A1 subject to MI/64/00670/TPO.

Milland

SDNP/24/04551/PNTEL: Road Verge North of Hollycombe Engine House, 40M South of Entrance to Home Farm, Cinder Lane, Milland. Notification Under Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions And Restrictions) Regulations 2003 (As Amended) to install of 1 no. 10m wooden telephone pole (Ref: LP_V9085_1).

SDNP/24/04592/PNTEL: Road Verge North East of Chippings, Cinder Lane, Milland. Notification Under Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions And Restrictions) Regulations 2003 (As Amended) to install of 1 no. 10m wooden telephone pole (Ref: LP_V9085_2).

Oving

O/24/02169/FUL: S & R Interiors Limited, Littlemead Business Centre, Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Single storey rear extension to existing commercial unit in use classes E(g)(iii) and B8, including installation of 4 no. air conditioning units and 4 no. additional parking bays.

O/24/02295/DOM: 1 Ruff Cottages, Colworth Lane, Oving. Single storey rear extension and replacement of existing rear dormer.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/02392/TPA: 26 Ifoldhurst, Ifold. Crown reduce by 1.5-2m (all round) and crown thin by 10% on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to PS/96/00806/TPO.

Selsey

SY/24/02189/DOM: Stella Maris, 91 East Beach Road, Selsey. Extension to existing front balcony with replacement balustrade, addition of 1 no. gable end window on front elevation, and 2 no. roof lights on south elevation.

SY/24/02263/PLD: 12 Domehouse Close, Selsey. Proposed lawful development certificate for replacement of existing conservatory with single storey rear extension.

Southbourne

SB/24/02255/DOM: Marsh Farm, Farm Lane, Nutbourne. Construction of outdoor paddle court.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/24/02421/ADJ: Glebelands Farm, Loxwood Road, Alford. Reference: WA/2024/01984. Application under section 73A to vary condition 3 of WA/2024/01984 (storage purposes associated with the agricultural holding at Glebelands Farm) to be removed as is unnecessary and only serves to repeat the application description.

Tangmere

TG/24/02285/TCA: Saxon Meadow Estate, Tangmere. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Elder Flower trees (EL1-EL3). Crown Lift to 2.4m (above ground level) on 8 no. Beech trees (SB1-SB8), 3 no. Cherry trees (CH3-CH5), 2 no. Alder trees (AL1, AL2), 2 no. Beech trees (BE1, BE2), 2 no. Sorbus trees (SO1, SO2), 1 no. Amelanchier tree (AM1), 1 no. Conifer tree (CN1) and 1 no. Severn Suns tree (SS1). Reduce height by 25% and all sectors by up to approx. 1.25m on 4 no. Silver Birch trees (SB9-SB12), 3 no. Cherry trees (CH1, CH2, CH6), 1 no. Field Maple tree (FM1) and 1 no. Magnolia tree (MG1). Pollard 2 no. London Plane trees (LP1, LP2). Crown lift by up to 1.8m (above ground level) and crown reduce by 20% on 1 no. Liquid Amber Maple (LA1).

TG/24/02394/PA11B: Cassons Restaurant, Arundel Road, Tangmere. Demolition of existing restaurant and 2 no. ancillary outbuildings.

TG/24/02406/TPA: 9 Nettleton Avenue, Tangmere. Crown reduce (Back to previous pruning points, crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level) and crown thin by 10-20% on 2 no. Lime trees (quoted as T1 & T2 TPO'd no. T63 & T67) subject to TG/79/01015/TPO.

TG/24/02485/TCA: 9 Nettleton Avenue, Tangmere. Notification of intention to crown reduce (back to previous pruning points), crown lift by up to 7m (above ground level) and crown thin by 10-20% on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T3).

TG/24/02449/TCA: 7 Dukes Cottages, Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Notification of intention to height reduce to 4m on 1 no Portuguese Laurel tree (T1).

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/24/04457/TCA: Trotton Old Rectory, A272 Gatehouse Lane To Terwick Lane, Trotton. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Cherry trees (T1 and T2).

West Wittering

WW/24/02434/DOM: 22 Cakeham Way, West Wittering. Alterations to existing summer house to create habitable accommodation including raised roof level, and alterations to existing shed to create porch with changes to fenestration.