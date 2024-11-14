Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between and November 6 and 13.

Birdham

BI/24/02496/PA6ABE: Carthagena Farm, Bell Lane, Birdham. Extension to existing 1 no. agricultural building.

CC/24/02197/LBC: 59 And 60 East Street, Chichester. Change of use of upper floors to create 3 no. flats with associated internal and external alterations, including 1 no. enlarged first floor rear window, 1 no. additional second floor rear window and 1 no. rear roof light, removal of some historic walling on first and second floors, and widening and resetting of the internal staircase within no. 59 and a new staircase built over the existing internal staircase within no. 60.

BI/24/02500/TPA: 28 Rowan Close, Birdham. Reduce height, west, south and north sectors by 2.5m, reduce east sector by 3m, reduce major limb on north sector by 4m and remove sublateral limb (growing south-east) from major limb on 1 no. Oak tree within Group, G2 subject to BI/83/00023/TPO.

Boxgrove

BX/24/02504/LBC: The Old Store Guest House, Halnaker. Detached annexe.

Bury

SDNP/24/04604/TCA: Lower House Farm, West Burton Road, West Burton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T1).

Chichester

CC/24/02035/LBC: 19 Orchard Street, Chichester. Replace 3 no. windows to the front elevation.

CC/24/02163/ADV: 61 South Street, Chichester. 2 no. externally illuminated Fascia signs.

CC/24/02196/FUL: 59 And 60 East Street, Chichester. Change of use of upper floors to create 3 no. flats with associated alterations, including 1 no. enlarged first floor rear window, 1 no. additional second floor rear window and 1 no. rear roof light.

CC/24/02197/LBC: 59 And 60 East Street, Chichester. Change of use of upper floors to create 3 no. flats with associated internal and external alterations, including 1 no. enlarged first floor rear window, 1 no. additional second floor rear window and 1 no. rear roof light, removal of some historic walling on first and second floors, and widening and resetting of the internal staircase within no. 59 and a new staircase built over the existing internal staircase within no. 60.

CC/24/02310/TCA: 50 Cavendish Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to height reduce by 2m and width reduce by 1.5m on 7 no. Liquid Amber trees (T1, T3, T4, T5, T6, T7 and T8 ). Fell 1 no. Liquid Amber tree (quoted as T2).

CC/24/02457/TCA: 32 St Pauls Road, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1m (back to previous wound points) and crown thin by 10-15% on 1 no. Amelanchier tree.

CC/24/02489/TPA: Road Verge Adjacent To Cobley, Chestnut Avenue, Chichester. Reduce lowest northern sector by up to 2m (back to suitable growth points) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted end nos. 016) within Area, A1 subject to CC/61/00162/TPO.

CC/24/02490/TPA: The Drive, Chichester. Fell 2 no. Sycamore trees (quoted end nos. 095 and 096) within Area, A1 subject to CC/61/00162/TPO.

CC/24/02510/LBC: St Johns Chapel, St Johns Street, Chichester. New second railing to organ platform to 1st floor east gallery front.

CC/24/02515/TCA: Land On Mount Lane To Technical College, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 30% on 1 no. Poplar tree (T1) and 1 no. Poplar (twin stemmed) tree (T3). Fell 1 no. Poplar tree (T2) and 1 no. Plum tree (T4).

Duncton

SDNP/24/03680/LIS: East Lodge, Lavington Park, High Street, Duncton. Replacement extension to south elevation to create new kitchen/dining room and internal reconfiguration.

SDNP/24/04654/PNTEL: Land South East of Ridlington Farm, Ash Copse, High Street, Duncton. Regulation 5 - removal of 3 no. existing antenna and replacement 3 no. antenna, internal upgrade of existing equipment cabin, installation of 3 no. ERS units and associated works.

Easebourne

SDNP/24/04342/FUL: Cowdray Park, A272 Easebourne St to Heath End Lane, Easebourne. Construction of additional two tree-houses for tourism purposes to the existing tourism site.

East Lavington

SDNP/24/04099/FUL: Westerlands, Norwood Lane, East Lavington. Application for the use as a campsite consisting of 24 tent pitches, including up to 5 motorhomes and structures including an outdoor kitchen, 2 toilet blocks, a shower/washing up block with a drainage field, wooden shelter for diners, non-permanent trailer for managers accommodation and a car park. (Change from temporary to a permanent permission (originally approved under SDNP/18/05595/FUL).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/01926/DOM: Magnolias, Church Farm Lane, East Wittering. Two storey rear extension, addition of 1 no. first floor window on south west elevation, installation of cladding to upper portion of existing house and extension, and new flat roof to front porch.

EWB/24/02370/DOM: 7 Marineside, Bracklesham. First floor bay extension to front elevation.

Ebernoe

SDNP/24/03976/FUL: Blackwool Farm, London Road, Ebernoe. Internal alterations and alterations of existing buildings to provide habitable floor space by relocating independent dwelling from the old stables to the former cart shed, internal alteration and repurposing the first floor of the old stables as guest accommodation for the farmhouse and ground floor as storage with garden walling and landscaping.

SDNP/24/03977/FUL: Blackwool Farm, London Road, Ebernoe. Re-use of three redundant farm buildings to provide private bespoke accommodation for guests enjoying countryside sporting activities including enhancement, restoration provision for access/parking and renewable energy collection together with the demolition and removal of modern farm building.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/24/04042/HOUS: The Platt, Sheepwash, Elsted. Various external alterations including changes and additions to fenestration, removal of 2 no. chimney stacks on west elevation, demolishment of existing conservatory, associated hard landscaping alterations and relocation of plant room to log store.

SDNP/24/04524/HOUS: Brook House, Buriton Road, Treyford. Demolition of existing garage and replace with a single storey side extension, new entrance gate, boundary wall and widening of existing access.

SDNP/24/04525/LIS: Brook House, Buriton Road, Treyford. Demolition of existing garage and replace with a single storey side extension, new entrance gate, boundary wall and widening of existing access.

Fishbourne

FB/24/02475/DOM: 4 Halfrey Close, Fishbourne. Two storey side extension and replacement rear roof to existing utility room.

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/03542/LIS: Wakestones, Wakestone Lane, Bedham. Widening of existing single storey link corridor between vernacular cottage and extension, the addition of rear timber and glass balcony and a raised timber access deck at the front entrance.

Funtington

FU/24/02534/FUL: Field West Of Beachlands Nursery, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Change of use of land for the stationing of 4 no. static caravans and 4 no. touring caravans for residential purposes, together with the formation of hardstanding and associated landscaping. Application under Section 73 to vary Conditions 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 23 of planning permission FU/23/02463/FUL - Amendments to the wording to allow additional timeframe from 6 months to 12 months to implement conditions set, and for each of the 4 no. plots to be treated as individual sites for the purposes of the condition(s) imposed.

SDNP/24/04348/HOUS: Goodgers Barn, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Enlargement of rear dormer, replacement porch and associated works.

Heyshott

SDNP/24/04501/TCA: Horton Meadow, Heyshott Street, Heyshott. Notification of intention to reduce crown (all round) by approx. 1.5m on 2 no. Oak trees (T1) and (T2).

Linch

SDNP/24/04477/HOUS: Hollycombe House, Hollycombe Lane, Linch. Temporary removal of column caps at Gate 1 and a section of wall at Gate 2 to allow construction access. (Linked to SDNP/24/04478/LIS).

SDNP/24/04478/LIS: Hollycombe House, Hollycombe Lane, Linch. Temporary removal of column caps at Gate 1 and a section of wall at Gate 2 to allow construction access. (Linked to SDNP/24/04477/HOUS).

Loxwood

LX/24/02567/PA3R: Headfoldswood Farm, Plaistow Road, Loxwood. Change of use of 2 no. agricultural buildings to business use (class E).

Midhurst

SDNP/24/04052/FUL: 9 Knockhundred Row, Midhurst. Painting of shopfront and reinstatement of hanging sign; the installation of a room divider; removal of ceiling and installation of conservation rooflights. New internal and external doors and rear window.

SDNP/24/04625/TCA: 1 Sixpenny Yard, Edinburgh Square, Midhurst. Notification of intention to fell 1 no Cypress tree.

SDNP/24/04629/TCA: The Harrow, North Street, Midhurst. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m on 1 no. Magnolia tree (quoted as T1).

Milland

SDNP/24/03773/HOUS: Willow Stream, Fernhurst Road, Milland. Erection of a detached outbuilding (alternative to approved outbuilding SDNP/24/00642/LDP).

SDNP/24/04498/HOUS: 3 Garden Cottage, Borden Lane, Borden. Two storey rear extension, alterations to fenestration (side elevation) to include replacement of 1 no. window with new door opening, 1 no. additional ground floor window and 1 no. additional first floor window.

North Mundham

NM/24/02151/FUL: Garden Land Rear Of Nurses Cottage, Post Office Lane, North Mundham. Retrospective (Section 73a) application of the change of use of domestic outbuilding to holiday let use.

Oving

O/24/02241/FUL: Groves Farm, Colworth Lane, Colworth. Change of use of land to allow storage of agricultural workers' accommodation (72 no. caravans and 2 welfare units on a year-round basis, with seasonal occupation only (Retrospective Application).

Petworth

SDNP/24/03623/HOUS: 56 Sheepdown Drive, Petworth. Single storey rear extension. Replace garage doors and 1 no. ground floor window to rear elevation.

Selsey

SY/24/02435/FUL: Cedarwood, 31 Vincent Road, Selsey. Demolition of the existing dwelling and garage, and erection of a replacement dwelling and garage at 31 Vincent Road, with access, landscaping, and other associated works.

Sidlesham

SI/24/01052/DOM: 37 Chalk Lane, Sidlesham. 2 no. single-storey rear extensions.

SI/24/02545/PA3Q: The Roost, Fletchers Lane, Sidlesham. Class Q(c) Application for Prior Approval - Change of Use of Agricultural Building to 1 no. Dwelling (C3 Use Class).

Southbourne

SB/24/02464/DOM: Tree Tops, Inlands Road, Nutbourne. Proposed single garage and attached home gym.

SB/24/02501/DOM: The Manor House, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Addition of a door to existing garage.

SB/24/02502/LBC: The Manor House, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Addition of a door to existing garage.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/24/02531/ADJ: Land at Waterloo Park, Elettra Avenue, Waterlooville. Reference: APP/24/00777. Outline planning application with all matters reserved apart from access for development within Class E (light industrial, retail, café and restaurant, leisure/gym), B2, B8 and B8 trade counters.

Stoughton

SDNP/24/04358/HOUS: Ashfield, Cooks Lane, Walderton. Complete renovation, environmental upgrade and 1st floor extension. Includes external insulation and sweet chestnut cladding, replacement triple glazed windows, new green roofs and installation of Air Source Heat Pump and hidden Solar PV panels. Includes landscape improvements.

SDNP/24/04630/TCA: Westovers, Cooks Lane, Walderton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/24/03405/HOUS: Rock Cottage, The Street, Sutton. Demolition of existing conservatory replaced with single storey rear extension, recladding dormer on east elevation, 1 no. rooflight to north elevation, 1 no. rooflight to south elevation and open porch to front entrance.

Tangmere

TG/24/02542/TPA: 5 Duxford Close, Tangmere. Crown reduce by 50% on 1 no. Swedish Whitebeam tree (T13) subject to TG/00/01033/TPO.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/24/04310/HOUS: 2 Gatesfield Cottage, Dumpford Lane, Trotton. Replace storage and lean-to with a two storey side extension.

West Itchenor

WI/24/02387/FUL: Orchard House, Orchard Lane, Itchenor. 2 no. garden sheds.

West Wittering

WW/24/02215/DOM: Anchor Cottage, 6 Marine Drive West, West Wittering. Raise the roof of the dwelling, erection of a first floor front, west side and rear extension and a two storey rear extension with a rear first floor balcony. Alterations to the fenestration. (Variation of condition 4 of permission 23/01192/DOM - amended so front elevation balcony is constructed at height of 1.1m from finished floor level on all sides with no high level screening. All glazing to be clear).

WW/24/02516/TCA: Little Hayes, Meadow Lane, West Wittering. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m and reduce west, east and south sectors by 2.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1). Reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T2).

Woolbeding With Redford

SDNP/24/04367/TCA: Woolbeding Gardens, Woolbeding Garden Office, Woolbeding Lane, Woolbeding. Notification of intention to width reduce by up to 5m on eastern sector on 1 no. Walnut tree (T1).Pollard at height of 7m from ground level on 4 no. Red Ash trees (T2, T3, T4, T6). Fell 1 no. Red Ash tree (T5). Width reduce by 3m on northern sector, reduce remaining crown by 2m all round and crown lift to 3m on 1 no. Gleditsia tree (T7). Crown reduce by 1m, back to previous pruning points 1 no. Malus Bramley Seedlin tree' (T8). Remove 1 no. lowest branch on western sector on 1 no. Arbutus tree (T9). Crown reduce by 1m all round 12 no. Malus trees (T10 to T21). Height reduce and width reduce by 1m on 1 no. Prunus lusitanica tree (T22). Crown reduce back to previous pruning points at 2m from ground level on 1 no. Paulownia tree (T23). Pollard at 2m from ground level on 1 no. Catalpa tree (T24). Remove1 no. lowest branch on eastern sector and crown reduce entire canopy( all round) by 1m on 1 no. Chitapla tree (T25). Width reduce up to 2m growth from all sides on 1 no. Drimys tree (T26). Reduce 5 no. lowest branches on southern and south western sectors by 2m, (to give clearance for access along path) on 1 no. London Plane tree (T27). Crown reduce down to 4m from ground level 1 no. Magnolia tree (T28). Crown lift 2 no. lowest branches on northern sector to approx 5m from ground level. Crown lift on western sector to 2m on 1 no. Beech tree (T29).