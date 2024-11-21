Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between and November 13 and 20.

Bosham

BO/24/02029/DOM: Redfern House, Bosham Lane, Bosham. Replacement of existing garage with single storey annexe, new single storey side extension and single storey rear extension. Landscaping to front of house and replacement boundary fence.

CH/24/02433/FUL: Cockleberry Farm, Main Road, Bosham. Demolition of existing structures and construction of 9 no. dwellings with access alterations, landscaping and associated works. (Image: Google Maps)

BO/24/02473/TCA: 4 Mariners Terrace, Shore Road, Bosham. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1.5m (overall) on 1 Crab apple tree (T1). Height reduce by 1.5m and width reduce (all round) by 1m on 1 no. Olive tree (T2).

Chichester

CC/24/01675/TPA: Prebendal School, 52 - 55 West Street, Chichester. Height reduce by up to 6m, reduce east and west sectors by up to 4m, north sector by up to 5m and south sector by up to 3m on 1 no. Lime tree T1 subject to CC/96/00305/TPO.

CC/24/02267/ADV: 14 - 15 East Street, Chichester. 2 no. non-illuminated fascia signs.

CC/24/02416/TCA: 34 St Pauls Road, Chichester. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m and reduce all sectors by 1m on 1 no. Crabapple tree.

CC/24/02453/DOM: 14 Beech Avenue, Chichester. Erection of single storey porch and new cladding to front elevation (retrospective).

CC/24/02488/DOM: 11 Adames Field, Chichester. Single storey rear extension.

CC/24/02549/PA1A: 27 Armadale Road, Chichester. Single storey rear extension (a) rear extension - 6.00m (b) maximum height - 3.00m (c) height at eaves - 3.00m.

CC/24/02565/DOM: Dormers, South Pallant, Chichester. Replacement of 12 no. single glazed aluminium windows with new aluminium triple glazed windows (6 no. front and 6 no. rear elevations). Installation of solar panels to front (4 no.) and rear (4 no.) pitched roof.

CC/24/02599/PA11B: Plots 15 And 16, Terminus Road, Chichester. Demolition of the industrial buildings on site slab level, infilling any pits and trenches.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/02385/DOM: Harbour View, Chidham Lane, Chidham. Replacement cladding of bay window and dormer gable above. Erection of 1 no. bike store.

Easebourne

SDNP/24/04695/PNTEL: Transmitting Station, Highstead Lane, Bexley Hill. Regulation 5 Notice of intention to relocate 3 no. existing antennas 58m AGL, and installation of 3 no. new antennas 58.0m AGL and associated ancillary upgrades.

East Lavington

SDNP/24/04350/HOUS: High Bank, Beechwood Lane, East Lavington. Single storey wrap around extension, 2 storey rear extension, alterations to existing roof including 5 no. dormer windows. External and internal refurbishments.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/02568/DOM: Beach House, Barn Walk, East Wittering. Alterations to garage including changing from hips to gables.

Fishbourne

FB/24/02571/TPA: Land At Mosse Gardens 2 To 26, Fishbourne. Crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T6, TPO'd as T1) subject to FB/93/00441/TPO.

Graffham

SDNP/24/04518/HOUS: The Pines, Graffham Street, Graffham. Demolish existing garage/shed outbuilding and replace with new double garage/workshop outbuilding with installation of roof mounted solar PV panels.

Heyshott

SDNP/24/03969/HOUS: Heyshott Meadows, Polecats, Heyshott. Demolition and replacement of existing greenhouse, detached single-storey pool house and outdoor tennis court with perimeter enclosure.

Lavant

LV/24/02579/TPA: Land West Of 18 To 20 Roman Fields, Chichester. Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 2 no. Norway Maple trees (T9 and T17), 3 no Beech trees (T11, T15 and T20), all within Area, A1 subject to CC/08/000140/TPO.

Midhurst

SDNP/24/04500/LIS: Spring Cottage, 6 Duck Lane, Midhurst. Removal of internal stud wall. Replace ground floor bathroom with WC and utility room. Move internal door way. Damp proof ground floor walls. Install central heating. Amend the kitchen units. Replacement fireplace surround and hearth. New flooring throughout. Install new wardrobes. Create new bathroom on 1st floor. Install insulation in 1st floor slopped walls and side walls.

SDNP/24/04502/HOUS: 59 Elmleigh, Midhurst. Two storey extension to north elevation, conversion and extension of existing garage.

SDNP/24/04646/TCA: Rear (East) of North Street Car Park, North Street, Midhurst. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Goat Willow tree (quoted as 463).

SDNP/24/04760/PNTEL: O2 Telecommunications Mast, Upper Whip Hill Copse, Lamberts Lane, Midhurst. Notification Under Regulation 5 of Electronic Communications Code (Conditions And Restrictions) Regulations 2003 (As Amended) to remove of 3 no. existing antennas, installation of 3 no. new antennas, internal upgrade of existing equipment cabinet and installation of 3 no. new ERS units (Ref: CS 12842802).

Milland

SDNP/24/04344/HOUS: Oak Tree Farm, Iping Road, Milland. Removal of rear conservatory to add new pergola, re-clad existing garage, infill existing pool opening to allow new pool location, relocating two sheds, add a new opening to the rear elevation and build new pool house.

Petworth

SDNP/24/02374/HOUS: Tudor Cottage, North Street, Petworth. Single storey rear extension.

SDNP/24/02375/LIS: Tudor Cottage, North Street, Petworth. Single storey rear extension.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/02480/PLD: Land North Of Manor Copse Farm, Oak Lane, Shillinglee. Proposed lawful development certificate for use of 15 no. tents and portable compost toilet for purposes of glamping for maximum of 60 stipulated days per annum and maximum of 60 people at any one time. Previously operated under the 28 day rule prior to July 2024.

Selsey

SY/24/01964/DOM: 98A West Street, Selsey. 1 no. dormer to both side elevations, new balcony with balustrade over existing garage, alterations and additions to fenestration to front, rear and (south-west) side elevations including replacement of rear ground floor window with bi-fold doors and 1 no. rooflight to (south-west) side elevation. New external cladding/render finish to all existing elevations.

SY/24/02476/DOM: 37 East Street, Selsey. Proposed dropped kerb and creation of 1 no. off-street parking bay.

SY/24/02499/DOM: 14 Sunnymead Drive, Selsey. Removal of existing lean-to structure and erection of single storey side extension.

SY/24/02552/PA1A: 62 Hillfield Road, Selsey. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 8m (b) maximum height - 3m (c) height of eaves - 2.55m.

Sidlesham

SI/24/02384/DOM: Bucket And Spade, Selsey Road, Sidlesham. Single rear and side extension, two-storey rear extension and removal of 1 no. chimney with alterations and additions to fenestration including now door opening with porch to north elevation.

SI/24/02439/DOM: Sunnybrook Barn, Highleigh Road, Sidlesham. 2 storey porch and bathroom extension.

Singleton

SDNP/24/04694/TCA: Little Meadow Cottage, Foxhall, Charlton. Notification of intention crown reduce by 2m on 2 no. Silver birch trees.

Southbourne

SB/24/02508/DOM: 35 Kelsey Avenue, Southbourne. Retrospective application under s73a for a garage extension.

SB/24/02609/OBG: Land North Of Main Road And West Of Inland Road, Southbourne. Variation to the S106 sport and leisure agreement dated 2nd April 2015 for planning application SB/14/02800/OUT.

Tangmere

TG/24/02481/FUL: Flat 7, Spitfire Court, Jerrard Road, Tangmere. Replacement door.

TG/24/02482/LBC: Flat 7, Spitfire Court, Jerrard Road, Tangmere. Replacement door.

TG/24/02522/TPA: 5 Duxford Close, Tangmere. Crown reduce by 25% (all round) on 1 no. Whitebeam tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd no. T13), subject to TG/00/01033/TPO.

Tillington

SDNP/24/04536/HOUS: The Larks, Westside, Tillington. Proposed single storey rear extension, loft conversion and replacement garage.

SDNP/24/04680/HRA: Southern England Wines, Upperton Farm, Willetts Lane, Upperton. Regulation 77 of the Habitats and Species Regulations (HRA) in relation to SDNP/24/01072/APNDEM (Prior notification for the demolition of 1 no. redundant storage building) - Bat Scoping Assessment.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/24/04386/TPO: Maitland House, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Crown reduce by up to 30% and crown thin by up to 20% on 1 no. Copper Beech tree (T1) within Area, A1, subject to TR/76/01009/TPO.

West Itchenor

WI/24/02436/DOM: Low Mead, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Extend existing porch and reconfigure entrance for accessibility, fenestration alterations, side and rear extension.

West Lavington

SDNP/24/04489/HOUS: Bracken Lodge, Church Road, West Lavington. Single storey side extension and internal alterations.

West Wittering

WW/24/02452/DOM: Lerryn, West Strand, West Wittering. Single-storey and double-storey rear extensions. Relocate front door, alterations to fenestration and installation of internal lift. Front extension to existing garage with pitched roof to create workshop. Replacement of flint wall to front garden.

WW/24/02438/DOM: 45 Marine Drive West, West Wittering. Demolition of garage, proposed studio/bike outbuilding and Kayak storage. 3 no. dormers to existing roof to main dwelling, first floor extension to front elevation, first floor balcony to the rear elevation alongside external alterations including solar panels to roof and boundary wall/fencing. Proposed terrace to south elevation of curtilage.

Westbourne

WE/24/01753/LBC: Routledge Cottage, East Street, Westbourne. Replacement second floor rear dormer window.

Wisborough Green

WR/24/01340/FUL: Coal Yard, Newpound. Proposed storage compound consisting of 53 storage containers with associated parking and landscaping.