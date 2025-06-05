The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between May 28 and June 4.

Birdham

BI/25/01256/DOM: Field Cottage, Crooked Lane, Birdham. Dormer roof extension to the rear elevation and velux roof window to front elevation.

SDNP/25/01964/FUL: Blackwool Farm, London Road, Ebernoe. Re-use of 3 no. redundant farm buildings (Pole barn, Main barn and The Old Dairy/Shoot room) to provide 7 no. private bespoke accommodation for guests enjoying countryside sporting activities including provision for access/parking. Demolition of 1 no. farm building (South Farm Shed). ASHP. Erection of 1 no. plant/boiler building and fenced off bin and recycle area.

Boxgrove

BX/25/00901/FUL: The Old Store Guest House, Halnaker. Detached self contained annexe for staff accommodation and external alterations to garage.

SDNP/25/02034/LIS: Halnaker Windmill, Mill Lane, Boxgrove. Realignment of new sweeps and internal workings with installation of new timber floors and metal stair.

Chichester

CC/25/00997/LBC: Chichester City Council, The Council House, North Street, Chichester. Replacement of base fixings for existing rooftop safety railings and associated works.

CC/25/01045/ADV: Southgate Place, 41 - 42 Southgate, Chichester. 1 no. hanging sign on the front elevation (retrospective).

CC/25/01147/FUL: Plot 4B, Terminus Road, Chichester. Change of use of existing building to use class E(a) (the display of retail sale of goods, other than hot food, principally to visiting members of the public), E(g)(i) (offices) and B8 (storage and distribution).

CC/25/01162/TPA: Roadside South Of Hyford Lodge, Fordwater Lane, Chichester. Reduce north sector by 2m on 1 no. Lime tree within Area, A6 subject to CC/61/00162/TPO.

CC/25/01173/FUL: 19 North Street, Chichester. Shop front refurbishment to include new signage.

CC/25/01174/ADV: 19 North Street, Chichester. 18mm decorated white timber mechanically fixed individual letters to existing fascia (non illuminated).

CC/25/01262/TCA: Westgate Gardens, 1 - 25 Tollhouse Close, Chichester. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Pride of India tree (T12). Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) by removing lower branches on western sectors on 5 no. Sycamore trees (T13, T15, T17, T18 and T21).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/01169/HRA: 39 Flatt Road, Nutbourne. Regulation 77 of the Habitats and Species Regulations (HRA) in relation to Installation of solar panels and loft insulation - Preliminary Bat Roost Assessment.

Compton

SDNP/25/02209/PNTEL: Telecommunications Mast, Locksash Lane, West Marden. Regulation 5 notification to install a permanent power generator with associated fuel apparatus, replacement of existing 1.2m fence with a 1.8m chain-link fence and ancillary development.

Earnley

E/25/01235/PA1A: Chester House, 7 Earnley Manor Close, Earnley. Single storey rear extension to replace Conservatory. 4.45m from dwelling, maximum height 3.97m, 2.40m height of eaves.

Easebourne

SDNP/25/02023/HOUS: Orchard House, Easebourne Street, Easebourne. New enclosed link between main dwelling and garage infilling sides of existing pitched roofed covered walkway.

SDNP/25/02024/LIS: Orchard House, Easebourne Street, Easebourne. New enclosed link between main dwelling and garage infilling sides of existing pitched roofed covered walkway.

East Dean

SDNP/25/01798/LIS: Oak Cottage, East Dean Lane, East Dean. Re-roofing and repair to the East, North and West slopes of existing 1960's built rear extension.

Ebernoe

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/00530/FUL: The Hollies, Fernden Lane, Fernhurst. Relocation of existing vehicle access.

SDNP/25/02205/HOUS: High Beech, Midhurst Road, Fernhurst. Detached car port.

Fittleworth

SDNP/25/02176/TCA: Three Chimneys, School Lane, Fittleworth. Notification of intention to re-pollard down to 10m (6m off the height) and widths to 7m diameters on 1 no. Poplar tree (T1).

Funtington

SDNP/25/02095/TCA: 3 Sunnyside Cottages, Common Road, Funtington. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Willow tree (T1).

SDNP/25/02152/LIS: Adsdean House, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean, Funtington. Installation of an internal lift.

Graffham

SDNP/25/01269/FUL: The Last Post, Graffham Common Road, Graffham. Two-storey storage building for private use associated with dwelling, to provide equipment/workshop facilities in association with woodland management.

SDNP/25/02199/LIS: Rose Cottage, Graffham Street, Graffham. Replacement of existing windows with new timber casement windows and replace existing double glazing with thinner heritage double-glazed units. Underfloor heating to ground floor. Wall paneling in 2 no. bedrooms.

Hunston

HN/25/01196/DOM: 3 Hoe Farm Cottages, Hunston. Pitch roof rear extension. Introduction of weatherboarding to existing first floor and porch.

Kirdford

SDNP/25/01995/FUL: Land adjacent to The Old Coach House, Hawkhurst Court, Kirdford. Conversion of an existing muck heap into a field shelter.

Lavant

SDNP/25/01822/HRA: 37 Gaston Way, Mid Lavant. Regulation 77 application - preliminary bat roost assessment report.

SDNP/25/01836/HRA: 44 St Nicholas Road, Mid Lavant. Regulation 77 application - preliminary bat roost assessment report.

Linchmere

LM/25/01272/DOM: Marston, 29 New Road, Camelsdale. Single and two storey side/rear extensions.

Marden

SDNP/25/01641/TCA: The Blue House, East Marden Hill, East Marden. Notification of intention to reduce north sector (over Battine Cottage driveway) by 1.5m on 2 no. Yew trees (quoted as T1 & T2). Reduce east sector by 3m and south sector by 2m on 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as T3).

Milland

SDNP/25/02137/FUL: Hatch Farm, Wheatsheaf Enclosure, Milland. Landscape works comprising the excavation and construction of Hatch Farm Pond, East Pond, and West Pond; a temporary construction compound and access routes; and a comprehensive scheme of landscaping and biodiversity enhancements.

Petworth

SDNP/25/01516/TCA: Culvercroft, Pound Street, Petworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T3) and 1 no. Holly tree (T8). reduce east sector by 1m on 1 no. Yew Hedge (T2), reduce east sectors (overhanging highway) by up to 1m on 3 no. Beech trees (T4-T6) and remove 4 no. stems (eastern sector) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T7).

SDNP/25/02129/PA3R: Shimmings Yard, Angel Street, Petworth. Prior Approval: Change of Use agricultural to flexible commercial use (Class B2, B8 and E).

Selsey

SY/25/01100/FUL: Cedarwood, 31 Vincent Road, Selsey. Demolition of the existing dwelling and garage, and erection of a replacement dwelling & garage and associated works.

SY/25/01225/DOM: 45 Grafton Road, Selsey. Single storey extensions to front and rear.

SY/25/01226/DOM: 2 Donaldson Close, Selsey. Conversion of garage to habitable space.

Sidlesham

SI/25/01268/FUL: 11B Cow Lane, Sidlesham. Erection of 1 no. three bedroom dwelling - alternative to planning permission SI/21/03220/FUL. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission SI/23/02124/FUL to enable amended plans to be accepted showing 2 no. dormers on rear (north) elevation and change of position of roof lights and pv panels on front (south) elevation.

Singleton

SDNP/25/01815/HRA: 9 Church Way, Singleton. Regulation 77 application - preliminary bat roost assessment report.

SDNP/25/01837/HRA: 4 Church Way, Singleton. Regulation 77 application - preliminary bat roost assessment report.

Southbourne

SB/25/00941/DOM: Cedarwood, 4 Furnston Grove, Southbourne. Demolition of existing garage and side extension. Single storey wrap-around extension. Rear extension. Roof extension. New soak-away - (variation of condition 2 of Planning Permission SB/24/01173/DOM - to vary the layout of the extension, alterations and additions to the fenestration.).

SB/25/01178/DOM: Smallbrook, School Lane, Nutbourne. Demolition of conservatory, erection of single storey side extension and detached timber framed car-barn.

SB/25/01238/FUL: 15 & 16 Gordon Road, Southbourne. Roof extensions to include 4 no. front elevation dormers, 2 rear elevation dormers, raising of hip ends to gable, and extension of roof over rear extensions. Gabled roofing over front bay windows. Fenestration alterations.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/25/02044/CND: The Pheasantry, Iping Lane, Iping. Convert double garage to habitable space. Replace existing conservatory with brick built structure, extend existing lower roof over proposed kitchen area, convert outbuilding to external study, replace white timber boarding with white timber boarding, changes to fenestration. Proposed air source heat pump and PV panels. Proposed dormer roof to loft space - (variation of Conditions 2 & 3 of Planning Permission SDNP/23/04819/HOUS amended to include 1 no. second floor Juliet balcony to south elevation, and change to material of bifold doors from wood to aluminium.

Tangmere

TG/25/01157/DOM: The Croft, Chestnut Walk, Tangmere. Demolition of garage and construction of outbuilding.

Tillington

SDNP/25/02168/CND: White House Barn, Grittenham Lane, Tillington. Various alterations including replacement of existing timber windows and entrance and 1 no. new window to east elevation. Alterations to internal partitions, new staircases in a contemporary design to living area, new staircase in garage to access above garage and new en-suite bedroom in loft area. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 of listed building consent SDNP/23/00337/LIS - Amendments to the internal arrangements.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/25/01752/HOUS: The Mount, Dumpford Lane, Trotton. 1 no. swimming pool and associated landscaping.

West Wittering

WW/25/01253/DOM: Fermain, West Strand, West Wittering. Single storey first floor extension to rear elevation and two storey extension to east elevation. Rear first floor balcony, 2 no. rooflights, replacement of windows and doors with alterations. (Variation of condition regarding decided plans of permission 24/01423/DOM - introduction of high level window on west elevation).

Westbourne

WE/25/01275/TCA: Cedar Lodge, River Street, Westbourne. Notification of intention to height reduce by 3m on 2 no. Yew trees and 5 no. Sycamore trees.

Wisborough Green

WR/25/01232/DOM: Little Friars, Newpound Lane, Wisborough Green. Single storey rear extension following demolition of conservatory, partial garage conversion, front dormer extension and open porch..