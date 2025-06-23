The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between June 11 and 18.

Boxgrove

BX/25/00902/LBC: The Old Store Guest House, Halnaker. Detached self contained annexe for staff accommodation and external alterations to garage.

CC/25/01017/FUL: The Tannery, 63, 65 And 65A Westgate, Chichester. Decontamination remediation including the removal of buildings and trees from the site and a subsequent residential development for 28 new homes (Use Class C3) creation of new vehicular access, open space, landscaping and associated works.

Chichester

CC/25/01088/FUL: Drill Hall, East Row, Chichester. Conversion of former MoD army cadet hall (sui generis) to mixed commercial and residential use - comprising 1 no. residential (Class C3) unit on upper floor and craft and makers workshop and studio space (Class E) on ground floor. External alterations. Replacement of existing 1 no. rifle range building with a new single storey 1 no. building for additional studio space.

CC/25/01128/DOM: 113 Westgate, Chichester. Two storey side and rear extension.

CC/25/01166/DOM: 12 - 13 Oving Road, Chichester. Alterations to existing extension including alterations to the fenestration, replacement slate to the roof, change to a pitched roof on existing extension and 6 no. rooflights. Alterations to outbuilding including replacement cladding and replacement slate to the roof.

CC/25/01180/TPA: 9 Carlisle Gardens, Chichester. Crown lift by up to 5.3m (above ground level) on 3 no. Oak trees (T11-T13) subject to CC/87/00258/TPO.

CC/25/01212/TCA: 5 St Johns Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown lift north sector by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T1).

CC/25/01301/DOM: 58 Exton Road, Chichester. Single-storey rear extension.

CC/25/01315/TPA: 7 Stanton Drive, Chichester. Fell 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as T1) within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/25/01341/DOM: Linden Cottage, 4 The Avenue, Chichester. Single storey front and rear extensions.

CC/25/01347/DOM: 13 The Avenue, Chichester. Demolition of existing two-storey rear extension and conservatory. Construction of single storey side and rear extensions and alterations including replacement dormer window. (Variation of condition 6 (materials) of planning permission CC/24/02299/DOM - alteration to materials for ground floor extension and dormer window to zinc cladding.).

CC/25/01385/FUL: Third Floor, 1 - 3 South Street, Chichester. Change of use of third floor from health and wellbeing education studio to offices. Application under Section 73 to remove Condition 5 (operation hours) of planning permission CC/25/00428/FUL to allow for 24/7 opening hours.

CC/25/01349/TCA: 7 Chapel Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T1), 1 no. Elder tree (T2), 1 no. Copper Pittosporum tree (T3) and 2 no. Elaeagnus trees (T4 & T5). Reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Variegated Pittosporum tree (T6).

CC/25/01381/OBG: Warrendell, Adjacent To Centurion Way Off Plainwood Close, Chichester. Discharge of obligations 5.4.3, 6.4 and 7.8 from planning permission 98/02043/OUT.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/01404/OBG: Land Adjoining A27, Scant Road West, Hambrook. Removal of S.106 agreement requirement to provide a Community Resource Facility at first floor level above.

CH/25/01383/PA1A: Linden House, Scant Road West, Hambrook. Single storey rear extension (a) rear extension - 5.00m (b) maximum height - 3.00m (c) height at eaves - 3.00m.

Donnington

D/25/01299/DOM: 40 Grosvenor Road, Donnington. Single storey rear extension and external material changes.

D/25/01366/DOM: Rackmeade, 57 Birdham Road, Donnington. Replacement 1.5 storey pitched roof side extension and associated works including Air Source Heat Pump and Solar Panels.

Earnley

E/25/01365/ADV: Land South Of Clappers Lane, Earnley. 2 no. main totems (quoted as 1), 4 no. static flag DWH logo (quoted as 4), 3 no. static flag 5 star (quoted as 5), 1 no. SSM 5 star sign (quoted as 6), 1 no. ACM wall tray sign (quoted as 8), 1 no. Fascia sign (quoted as 9), 1 no. Window vinyl (quoted as 10), 1 no. A4 Acrylic (quoted as 11), 2 no. bespoke secondary totems (quoted as 12), 1 no. SSM H_S sign (quoted as 13), 4 no. SSS VP sign (quoted as 14) and 1 no. stand off lettering (quoted as 15).

Easebourne

SDNP/25/01910/TPO: 9 Crossways, Easebourne. Prune overall canopy up to 4m (back to old pruning points) on 1 no. Box Elder tree (T1) within Area, A1 subject to 64/00401/TPO.

SDNP/25/02028/CND: 32 Egmont Road, Easebourne. 1 no. porch to front elevation - (variation of Condition 2 & 3 of Planning Permission SDNP/24/01880/HOUS to reposition porch by 0.3m, with change of materials to a fully enclosed oak timber frame.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/01205/TPA: Land At Hilton Park, Church Farm Lane, East Wittering. Reduce heights by up to 0.75m and reduce north and south sectors by 0.4m on 13 no. Leyland Cypress trees within Group, G2 subject to EWB/85/00436/TPO. Reduce heights by 2.5m and reduce north sector by up to 3m (nearest the building) on 2 no. Leyland Cypress trees (marked on plan with red dot) within Group, G3 subject to EWB/85/00436/TPO.

EWB/25/01213/DOM: Taratu, 27 Elm Close, Bracklesham Bay Chichester. Addition of render to dwelling and boundary fencing.

Ebernoe

SDNP/25/02153/FUL: Units 1-16, Colhook Industrial Park, Ebernoe. Replacement of 38 no. timber windows with double glazed pvc units.

SDNP/25/02167/HOUS: Siblands Farm, Church Road To Ebernoe Road, Ebernoe. Detached carport/wood store.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/25/01922/HOUS: Hazel House, Station Road, Elsted. Change garage first floor space to habitable accommodation ancillary to main dwelling.

SDNP/25/02360/TCA: The Old Post Office, Station Road, Elsted. Notification of intention to crown reduce (overall canopy) by 3m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1).

Fishbourne

FB/25/00754/DOM: 15 Roman Way, Fishbourne. Demolition of existing west and north extensions, erection of a replacement two storey extension and associated works.

FB/25/01394/DOM: 4 Barker Close, Fishbourne. Loft conversion with associated alterations, single storey rear extension and erection of 1 no. outbuilding. (Variation of conditions 2 and 5 of permission 24/00747/DOM - design changes).

Harting

SDNP/25/02122/HOUS: Camrose Cottage, B2146 Ditcham Lane To Hurst Mill Lane, Hurst. Replacement single storey side extension and associated works. Proposed garden room to be located behind existing garage.

Hunston

HN/25/01324/TPA: The Conifers, Southover Way, Hunston. Fell 1 no. Poplar tree (middle tree of three) within Group, G1 subject to HN/96/00550/TPO.

HN/25/01411/FUL: Land South Of Little Willow, Hunston Road, Hunston. Retrospective (Section 73a) application for the change of use of land for the stationing of 1 no. caravan for residential purposes, with associated garden, boundary treatment and 4 no. parking bays. (removal of condition 2 of permission 25/00292/FUL).

Kirdford

KD/25/01090/DOM: 24 Bramley Close, Kirdford. Installation of 4 no. velux windows.

Lodsworth

SDNP/25/02345/TCA: Manor House, Church Lane, Lodsworth. Notification of intention to height and width (all round) reduce by 2m on 2 no. Cherry trees (T1 and T2). Height reduce by up to 2m on 5 no. Cherry trees (T3, T4, T5, T6 and T7).

Loxwood

LX/25/01151/FUL: Trenchmore Farm, Drungewick Lane, Loxwood. Construction of new access on to highway.

Lurgashall

SDNP/25/02340/APNB: Land to The North of Blind Lane, Blind Lane, Lurgashall. 1 no. wooden barn with pitched roof and concrete floor.

SDNP/25/02356/APNW: Little Brockhurst Vineyard, Dial Green Lane, Lurgashall. Removal of subsoil, excavation to create a pond, laying of a drainage course, landscaping to lay the removed subsoil over the surrounding land, topsoil to be returned and work to stabilise the banks with grass and native suitable saplings.

Lynchmere

SDNP/25/02171/HOUS: Woodmancote, Lower Lodge Road, Linchmere. Construction of a secondary driveway.

Midhurst

SDNP/25/02223/HOUS: Courtier, White City, Midhurst. Single storey front extension, replacement garage with habitable accommodation over and rendering existing property.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/01200/DOM: The Old Post Office House, The Street, Plaistow. Demolition of conservatory, single storey side extension and external alterations.

Rogate

SDNP/25/01675/HOUS: Applegarth, Fyning Lane, Rogate. Proposed new vehicular timber double gates.

Selsey

SY/25/01382/DOM: 11 Murray Road, Selsey. Single storey rear and side extensions. Garage part conversion into bedroom.

Sidlesham

SI/25/01401/PA6ABE: Marsh Farm, Church Farm Lane, Sidlesham. 1 no. agricultural building.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/25/01387/ADJ: 52 King Street, Emsworth. Replacement of the existing 1st floor wood balcony railing with glass and chrome. Privacy panel to the North elevation to be replaced with obscure glazed panel.

SPEC/25/01403/ADJ: Land South of Summer Lane, Pagham. Outline Application With Some Matters Reserved For A Proposed Residential Development Of Up To 120 No Dwellings Including Means Of Access Into The Site (Not Internal Roads), With All Other Matters (Relating To Appearance, Landscaping, Scale And Layout) Reserved. This Application Is A Departure From The Development Plan And Affects A Public Right Of Way.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/25/02075/HOUS: Westbrook, Queens Street, Stedham. Replacement of garage roller door, repairs to boundary wall, replacement gate and erection of satellite dish on shed.

SDNP/25/02078/LIS: Westbrook, Queens Street, Stedham. Installation of internal shutters to 9 no. windows and replacement boiler. Repairs and redecoration of 2 no. bathrooms, WC, kitchen, utility, living rooms and bedrooms, including replacement fittings, new aga and replacement floor coverings throughout. Replacement of garage roller door, repairs to boundary wall, replacement gate and erection of satellite dish on shed.

Tillington

SDNP/25/00843/HOUS: Bucks Cottage, Westlands Copse Lane, River Common. Two storey side extension.

West Itchenor

WI/25/01154/DOM: Martlet Cottage, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Proposed garden room.

West Wittering

WW/25/00513/DOM: Cornfields, Acre Street, West Wittering. First floor extension and porch, with associated roof works.

WW/25/01013/DOM: Rookwood Gate Cottage, Rookwood Road, West Wittering. Replacement of conservatory with single storey extension.

WW/25/01290/DOM: Moddershall, Elms Lane, West Wittering. Demolition of side porch and construction of single storey side extension.

Westbourne

WE/25/01369/TPA: Land South Of Paradise Lane, Westbourne. Fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1, TPO'd no. T14). Remove 1 no. eastern limb (extending towards the road) on 1 no. Ash tree (T2, TPO'd no. T15) subject to WE/89/01057/TPO.

Westhampnett

WH/25/01357/TPA: Dovecote View, Claypit Lane, Westhampnett. Fell 2 no. Ash trees (quoted as T1 and T2) within Area, A1 subject to WH/73/01077/TPO..