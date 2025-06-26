The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between June 18 and 25.

Bosham

BO/25/01286/DOM: Little Sailing, Harbour Way, Bosham. Demolition of existing conservatory on south elevation and existing aspect on north elevation, two-story extension on north elevation, first floor extension on east elevation, with first-floor balcony to north elevation and canopy roof over front door to south elevation, replacement roof with increased ridge height, installation of roof mounted PV solar panels on east, south and west elevations, and alterations to fenestration including relocation of front door.

CC/25/01089/LBC: Drill Hall, East Row, Chichester. Conversion of former MoD army cadet hall (sui generis) to mixed commercial and residential use - comprising 1 no. residential (Class C3) unit on upper floor and craft and makers workshop and studio space (Class E) on ground floor. External alterations. Replacement of existing 1 no. rifle range building with a new single storey 1 no. building for additional studio space.

BO/25/01461/TCA: Harbour View, Shore Road, Bosham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Scots Pine tree (T1).

Boxgrove

BX/25/00477/DOM: Fieldgate, Strettington Lane, Strettington. Demolition of existing conservatory, garage and single-story extensions. Construction of new single-story side and rear extensions. Enlargement of existing 1 no. rear dormer window. External works to provide level access including widening access gates and driveway and altering grass verge.

Chichester

CC/25/00449/FUL: Lower And Upper Flat, 115 Westgate, Chichester. Interior alterations to 2 no flats including loft conversion incorporating rooflights and rear dormer. Garage conversion with window to front elevation.

CC/25/01118/FUL: 43 Beech Avenue (formally Land At 41), Chichester. Construction of 1 no. detached dwelling with associated car parking, landscaping and access. (Variation of conditions 2 and 10 from planning permission CC/23/00191/FUL - fenestration and layout changes to the north (principal) elevation and south elevation, and changes to south and west elevation materials, removal of reference to a Photovoltaic Array south roof slope).

CC/25/01217/LBC: 5 - 9 West Street, Chichester. Like for like repair/replacement to shop front door and panelling, replacement of sealants and like for like joinery repairs to windows, repair of cast iron hopper and downpipe to rear elevation, and like for like roof repairs.

CC/25/01284/ADV: 16 - 17 North Street, Chichester. 1 no. set non illuminated letters.

CC/25/01434/FUL: Sycamore Close. Fordwater Road, Chichester. Replacement dwelling and associated works - (Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission 23/02748/FUL for alterations to roof including raised ridge height, changes to fenestration on east, south and west elevations, increase to first and second floor floorspace on west elevation, and alterations and additions to rooflights on flat roof.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/01356/REM: Caravan And Camping Site, Orchard Farm, Drift Lane, Bosham. Application for the approval of all remaining Reserved Matters (Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale) for the construction of 9 no. dwellings, pursuant to outline permission CH/21/02303/OUT.

CH/25/01442/OBG: Willowbrook Riding Centre, Hambrook Hill South, Hambrook. Amendment to nitrate mitigation scheme for Planning Permission 21/01910/OUT (APP/L3815/W/24/3345297).

Cocking

SDNP/25/02346/TCA: Braye Cottage, Mill Lane, Cocking. Notification of intention to reduce north-east sector by 3.5m on 1 no. Acer Negundo tree and prune west sector by 1m on 2 no. Hazel Stools.

Donnington

D/25/01310/DOM: 64 Graydon Avenue, Donnington. Two-storey rear and side extension.

Earnley

E/25/00812/DOM: Somerley Farm House, Almodington Lane, Almodington. Two-storey rear extension, replacement single-storey structure and shed, replacement existing conservatory with orangery and conversion of existing loft space.

E/25/01329/TCA: The Old Coach House, Bell Lane, Earnley. Notification of intention to crown lift by 2m on 1 no. Sycamore tree.

Easebourne

SDNP/25/02125/TCA: 469 Easebourne Street, Easebourne. Notification of intention to height reduce by 30% on 1 no. Lawson Cypresses tree and 2 no. Western Cedar trees.

SDNP/25/02184/HOUS: Holly End, Upperfield, Easebourne. Erection of 1 no. detached double garage.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/01218/DOM: Arnos, 5 First Avenue, Bracklesham Bay. Single storey rear/side extension, canopy over front door, loft conversion including dormer and associated works - (variation of condition 2 of Planning Permission EWB/24/02598/DOM to increase size of rear dormer and single storey side extension on north elevation).

EWB/25/01306/FUL: Spindrift, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Replacement dwelling, outbuildings and associated works.

EWB/25/01367/PLD: 2 Azara Parade, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Proposed lawful development - use will be C3 conversion from A3 and A1 under Class E of Permitted development.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/25/02248/HOUS: The Platt, Sheepwash, Elsted. Replace existing shed and store.

SDNP/25/02437/TCA: Church Farm House, Church Lane, Elsted. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as T1).

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/01165/HOUS: The Coach House, 6 Woodfold, Fernhurst. Single storey rear extension.

SDNP/25/02380/CND: 59 Vann Road, Fernhurst. Front first floor extension. Convert garage to gym. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of householder application SDNP/24/00365/HOUS - amendments to front elevation.

Funtington

SDNP/25/02499/PNTEL: Grass Verge Outside Seek House, Common Road, Funtington. Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and Restrictions) Regulations 2003 (As Amended) - relocation of 1 no. 10m wooden telegraph pole (ref: 939283).

Harting

SDNP/25/02055/HOUS: Manor Cottage, North Lane, South Harting. Relocation of front entrance door, replacement double glazing throughout and outbuilding.

SDNP/25/02399/LIS: Tye Oak Farm, East Harting Hollow Road, East Harting. Installation of 1 no. conservation type rooflight.

Heyshott

SDNP/25/01594/HOUS: Cranmore Cottage, Peace Road, Heyshott. Replace 3 no. external doors, replace front (East) and rear (South) external door canopies. Rebuild chimney stack on South elevation, and install 2 no. extractor fans. Install 2 no. windows to existing garage alongside various internal and external alterations.

SDNP/25/01595/LIS: Cranmore Cottage, Peace Road, Heyshott. Replace 3 no. external doors, replace front (East) and rear (South) external door canopies. Rebuild chimney stack on South elevation, remove and re-locate internal stairs, install loft insulation, 2 no. extractor fans. Install 2 no. windows to existing garage alongside various internal and external alterations.

Kirdford

KD/25/00358/FUL: Land North Of Slifehurst Farm, Scratching Lane, Kirdford. Demolition of the existing light industrial building and erection of a self-build dwelling with associated parking.

Lodsworth

SDNP/25/02002/HOUS: Old Brickyard, Surrey Road, Lodsworth. An addition of a mezzanine floor level added to existing garage, 2 no. dormer windows, access door to gable-end and an external access staircase.

Midhurst

SDNP/25/02139/HOUS: The White House, Sandy Lane, Midhurst. Single storey garage and gym extensions.

SDNP/25/02416/LIS: Old Surgery, Rumbolds Hill, Midhurst. Change use of ground floor offices to 2 no. flats.

North Mundham

NM/25/01300/PLD: 7 Brookside, Runcton. Single story rear extension.

Northchapel

SDNP/25/02449/LIS: 218 Hammer Cottage, Pipers Lane, Northchapel. Two storey side extension and single storage rear extension with internal alterations and detached garage building.

Oving

O/25/01330/TCA: Briarcroft, Church Lane, Oving. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1).

Petworth

SDNP/25/01264/HOUS: 1 Chestnut Cottages, Byworth Road, Byworth. First floor extension and associated works. Alterations/additions to an existing concrete semi-detached garage.

SDNP/25/02263/HOUS: Gofts House, Byworth Road, Byworth. Removal of the chimney breasts at ground and first floor levels, and the associated chimney stack above roof level at the north-west corner of the dwelling.

SDNP/25/02264/LIS: Gofts House, Byworth Road, Byworth. Removal of the chimney breasts at ground and first floor levels, and the associated chimney stack above roof level at the north-west corner of the dwelling.

SDNP/25/02412/LIS: Petworth House, Church Street, Petworth. Redecoration of staff offices salvaging sections of the historic wallpaper and redecorating over the existing wallpaper, leaving it in situ.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/01219/FUL: Holy Trinity Church, Loxwood Road, Plaistow. Internal and external alterations to introduce a single storey rear extension.

PS/25/01393/TCA: Adams Cottage, Loxwood Road, Plaistow. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Ash trees (T5 & T6) and 1 no. Willow tree (T7), in front of property/driveway. Fell 1 no. Apple tree (T1), 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T2), 1 no. Bay tree (T3), 7 no. Ash trees (T8-T14). Crown lift and removal epicormic growth to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (T4), all in rear/back garden.

Pulborough

SDNP/25/02465/LDE: Pulborough Garden Centre, Stopham Road, Pulborough. Implementation of planning permission SDNP/21/04105/FUL by the laying of concrete as shown on the approved drawings.

Selsey

SY/25/01374/DOM: The Grange, Grange Lane, Church Norton. Removal of partition wall and associated chimney breast (ground floor section) and installation of new partition wall. Conversion of doorway into window and replacement and relocation of internal boiler, replaced with external boiler.

SY/25/01375/LBC: The Grange, Grange Lane, Church Norton. Removal of partition wall and associated chimney breast (ground floor section) and installation of new partition wall. Conversion of doorway into window and replacement and relocation of internal boiler, replaced with external boiler.

SY/25/01390/PLD: 39 Manor Road, Selsey. Proposed demolition of existing conservatory and building a rear single storey extension.

Sidlesham

SI/25/01419/DOM: Keycroft, Highleigh Road, Sidlesham. Single storey side extension, repairs, refurbishment and minor internal and external alterations.

SI/25/01420/LBC: Keycroft, Highleigh Road, Sidlesham. Single storey side extension, repairs, refurbishment and minor internal and external alterations.

SI/25/01421/DOM: Scantlings, Church Lane, Sidlesham. Single storey rear extension (replacing existing rear structures), conversion of attached 2 no. garages to habitable accommodation and associated works.

SI/25/01424/DOM: Sonatine, 44 Keynor Lane, Sidlesham. Two-storey side extension and single-storey side and rear extension, alterations including changes and additions to fenestration, and new dormer configuration to front and rear elevations.

SI/25/01457/ELD: Annexe Above Garage, 3 Greatham Cottages, Ham Road, Sidlesham. Existing lawful development certificate for use of first floor and partial use of ground floor as a separate dwellinghouse.

Southbourne

SB/25/01223/DOM: 26 New Road, Southbourne. Proposed garden room.

SB/25/01441/PA3M: The Signal Box, Guildford Close, Southbourne. Prior approval: Proposed conversion of an office (Class E) to two one-bedroomed maisonettes (Class C3).

Stoughton

SDNP/25/02445/CND: Rookwood Cottage, 46 Dean Lane End, Forestside. Two-storey rear extension to west elevation, new dormer to east elevation, remove existing chimney to south elevation and install new window. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/24/00045/HOUS - rebuild of north side extension).

Tillington

SDNP/25/01247/FUL: Field South East of Beggars Corner, Halfway Bridge, Lodsworth. Change of use of land from agricultural for use as a campsite for up to 50 no. pitches. Including siting of storage container, a toilet and shower block, temporary mobile catering van and for a gravelled hardstanding area associated with the vehicle entrance/access area.

West Itchenor

WI/25/01346/DOM: Low Mead, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Erection of 2 no. outbuildings.

West Wittering

WW/25/01236/DOM: West House, West Strand, West Wittering. Integral garage conversion into bedroom with ensuite.

WW/25/01331/DOM: Bosworths, 1 Jolliffe Road, West Wittering. Alterations to garage to create habitable accommodation, demolish of existing rear porch, alterations and additions to fenestration including replacement of garage door with window on west elevation, patio doors replaced with window on south elevation, and 2 no. new door openings on east elevation. Proposed detached garage/workshop with reconfigured driveway and access.

WW/25/01348/FUL: Ingot, 22 The Crescent, West Wittering. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling, outbuilding and associated works.

WW/25/01450/DOM: 8 Holmwood Close, West Wittering. Single storey extension and new covered porch.

Westbourne

WE/25/01436/PA6ABE: Mill Meadows House, Mill Lane, Westbourne. Prior approval: Agricultural building for Alpaca experience facilities.

Westhampnett

WH/25/01026/LBC: The Hollies, Westerton Lane, Westerton. Replacement garage, rear porch, alterations to the fenestration of the annex and internal alterations to the dwellinghouse.

Wisborough Green

WR/25/00337/DOM: Jays Barn, Newpound Lane, Wisborough Green. Retrospective demolition of existing timber outbuilding. Proposed erection of new timber frame car port.