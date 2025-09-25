The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between September 17 and 24.

Bosham

BO/25/02009/DOM: Mallards, 4 Elm Park, Bosham. Single storey front and side extensions with associated works including new external windows doors insulated render and solar panels, free standing garden room on bearers, works to existing boundaries.

CC/25/01538/FUL: 17 Adelaide Road, Chichester. Change of use of existing annexe, to sui generis 7-bedroom 8-person House of Multiple Occupancy.

BO/25/02201/LBC: Strange Hall South, Walton Lane, Bosham. Alterations to pitch of orangery and extension roof at ground to first floor level and butterfly roof; alterations to windows and external doors; removal of slab top to chimney.

Boxgrove

BX/25/02161/TCA: Paws Cottage, The Street, Boxgrove. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Tree of Heaven tree.

Bury

SDNP/25/03733/TCA: Copyhold, Church Lane, Bury. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Ash trees.

Chichester

CC/25/01877/DOM: 27 Cedar Drive, Chichester. Single storey wrap-around extension.

CC/25/02053/TCA: 209 Whyke Road, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Beech tree (T1), crown reduce by 3m on 1 no. Beech tree (T2), reduce height by 3m (to previous points) on 1 no. Beech hedge (T3) and fell 1 no. Ash tree (T4).

CC/25/02080/TPA: Land/Verge At The Entrance Of Waterfield Gardens, Chichester. Fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1) subject to CC/07/00031/TPO.

CC/25/02150/PLD: 130 Whyke Lane, Chichester. Loft conversion with rear dormer.

CC/25/02179/PA1A: 27 Kent Road, Chichester. Flat roof rear extension forming a garden room. Rear - 5.90m (b) maximum height - 3.10m (c) height of eaves - 3.10m.

CC/25/02186/LBC: 4 Franklin Place, Chichester. Replacement of existing windows to front and rear elevations, with double glazed timber windows, replacement front door with new fanlight above, replacement of rear French doors and sidelights with new low-level panels, 1 no. rooflight to rear lean-to roof and 1 no. rooflight on east elevation. Internal alterations and refurbishments including removal of wall in hallway, installation of underfloor heating to ground floor, new sanitary ware and bathroom fit-out and alterations to existing first-floor studwork walls.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/01526/DOM: 2 Midway Cottages, Broad Road, Hambrook. Single storey rear extension with 3 no. rooflights and front porch, following demolition of conservatory and rear extension.

Compton

SDNP/25/03726/TCA: Thatched Cottages, West Marden Hill, West Marden. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Mexican Pine tree (T1).

Earnley

E/25/02172/TCA: Sparrow Cottage, Bell Lane, Earnley. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous points), remove limbs at ground level and up 1.5m height, and crown thin by approx. 10-20% on approx. on 14-16 no. Crack Willow (Salix fragilis) trees (shown at A1 on the plan).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/01774/DOM: Thistledown, 20 Elm Close, Bracklesham Bay. Single storey rear and side extension, cladding and external alterations.

Ebernoe

SDNP/25/03451/PA3M: Little London, Streels Lane, Ebernoe. Notification for Prior Approval for Change of Use from Office to Class E to dwellinghouse.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/25/03683/HOUS: Philliswood Cottage, Hooksway Lane, Hooksway, Elsted. Demolition of existing two storey side extension and construction of a new two-storey side extension and open car barn.

Fishbourne

FB/25/02128/TPA: Roman Way, Fishbourne. Crown lift by up to 4m, reduce height by 3m and reduce widths by up to 2 metres on 1. no Ash tree (T1) subject to FB/12/00184/TPO.

Harting

SDNP/25/03351/HRA: 3- Mead Cottages, North Lane, South Harting. Regulation 77 application - bat survey, in respect of SDNP/25/02072/DINPP.

Kirdford

KD/25/02168/LBC: Oakfield House, Village Road, Kirdford. Replace 6 no. windows.

Linchmere

LM/25/01926/DOM: Hill View, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Ground floor infill extension with first floor extension above and removal of existing chimney on west elevation, alterations including associated roof works and changes to fenestration including 1 no. additional ground floor, 1 no. first floor window and 1 no. roof light to east elevation, 1 no. door opening to west elevation and 1 no. roof light to south elevation.

Loxwood

LX/25/02130/FUL: Trenchmore Farm, Drungewick Lane, Loxwood. Construction of new access on to highway.

Lurgashall

SDNP/25/03301/HOUS: Westminster Cottage, Hillgrove Lane, Lurgashall. Single storey rear extension and dormer window.

Lynchmere

SDNP/25/03734/PNTEL: Highbuilding Farm, Vann Road, Fernhurst. Regulation 5 notification - New duct installation to provide cable up to the ground floor server/comms room.

SDNP/25/03686/TCA: Hollybank, Danley Lane, Linchmere. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Oak tree (T1).

Midhurst

SDNP/25/03708/TCA: Three Gables, South Street, Midhurst. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2.5m and crown thin by approx. 10% on 1 no. Magnolia tree.

Milland

SDNP/25/03359/FUL: Oak Tree Farm, Iping Road, Milland. Replace 2 no. existing agricultural storage sheds with 1 no. storage shed.

SDNP/25/03661/APNB: Churchlands Farm, Iping Road, Milland. Agricultural building.

North Mundham

NM/25/02162/FUL: Fisher Common Nursery, Fisher Lane, North Mundham. New build detached dwelling, alternative to dwelling approved under NM/25/01544/PA3Q.

Northchapel

SDNP/25/03432/LIS: Gastons Farm, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee, Northchapel. Internal and external alterations including replacement porches, rear extension and enhancements to fenestration.

Rogate

SDNP/25/03621/HOUS: Finches Cottage, Langley Lane, Langley, Rogate. Two storey extension to rear of dwelling. Demolition of existing detached annexe building and erection of annexe/garage outbuilding.

Singleton

SDNP/25/03682/TCA: Grove Cottage, A286 Town Lane To The Grove, Singleton. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 1-2m (back to previous points) on 1 no. Magnolia tree.

Southbourne

SB/25/01559/DOM: 8 Jeppson Walk, Nutbourne. Single storey rear extension.

SB/25/02124/FUL: Gatehouse, Inlands Road, Nutbourne. Erection of 1 no. dwelling, alterations of Signalman's Cottage for ancillary accommodation and associated works.

Stoughton

SDNP/25/03200/FUL: Drews Farm, Diddybones Nap, Forestside, Stoughton. Development of one padel court on existing tennis court.

Tangmere

TG/25/02191/TPA: 10 Wyvern Close, Tangmere. Reduce height by up to 3m, reduce widths by 2m and crown thin by 15% on 1 no. Lime tree (T6) subject to TG/91/01022/TPO.

West Wittering

WW/25/02169/TCA: Atherstone House, Elms Lane, West Wittering. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m on 3 no. Norway Maple trees (T1, T3 & T9). Reduce height by 3m on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T2) and 2 no. Pyrus tree (T7 & T12). Reduce height by 2m on 2 no. Birch tree (T4 & T8) and 1 no. Liquidambar tree (T14). Crown reduce by 3m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T10) and 1 no Ash tree (T13).

Westbourne

WE/25/02013/DOM: Meadow View, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. First floor rear/side extension, replace 1 no. window with door on front elevation, detached double carport and new boundary wall along the eastern boundary.

WE/25/02174/DOM: 4 Whitley Close, Westbourne. Double-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension replacing existing conservatory and demolition of existing garage.

Westhampnett

WH/25/02044/TPA: Former Civil Defence Site, Westerton Lane, Westerton. Reduce height by 6m and reduce widths by 2.5m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) and reduce heights by 6m, reduce east and west sectors by 2.5m on 9 no. Sycamore trees within (Group, G1) subject to WH/95/01079/TPO.

Wisborough Green

WR/25/02182/TPA: 22 Carters Way, Wisborough Green. Reduce height, north and south sectors by up to 2m on 3 no. Acer species (Maple trees) (T1-T3) within Area, A1 subject to WR/68/01110/TPO.