Chichester politics: On the 1st Day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…

Sunday (1/12/24) at midday, Chichester Labour CLP launched its campaign for the West Sussex County Council elections with a festive twist. Despite the dreary weather, Chichester CLP, led by Vice-Chair Pauline Reed, took to the Cross to connect with residents about the upcoming County elections. Focusing on the key areas managed by the County—Education, Planning & Environment, Social Care, and Travel—residents shared 31 "Christmas wishes" for their community. Among the top concerns were calls for 'safer streets at night,' 'smoother roundabout traffic,' 'more reliable train services,' and, of course, 'fixing the ever-present potholes'!

The stall was part of a broader effort by the Chichester Constituency Labour Party to engage directly with local people about what the council does for them, the scope of its responsibilities, and the importance of the county elections in May 2025. It featured a Christmas tree where residents wrote their wishes for the county council on tags and hung them, highlighting the real concerns and aspirations of Chichester residents.

Phil White, Chairman of Chichester CLP:"We’re here at the Cross in Chichester today, listening to what people want for Christmas from the county council. It’s an opportunity for residents to tell us what matters most to them and for us to better understand their priorities."

He added:"In particular, we’re hearing views on the main areas the council is responsible for—education, environment and planning, social care, and travel."

The Labour Party remains committed to making local government more responsive and accountable. Sunday’s launch marked the beginning of its efforts to connect with the community in the lead-up to the May elections. Wishes collected from the event will be attached to an open letter and hand-delivered to the council offices.Residents enjoyed the festive atmosphere, some mince pies, and the chance to make their voices heard. Maybe, just maybe, Father Council will listen—especially if it’s a Labour one!