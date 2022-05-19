Chichester resident raises £670 for mental health charity

Lisa Paffett has raised over £500 for a mental health charity by bungee jumping

Lisa Paffett bungee jumped in an effort to raise money for the mental health charity Capitol Project Trust, which are based in Bognor Regis.

At the time of writing £670 has been raised, exceeding the £500 goal.

Lisa said: “I did the bungee jump to raise awareness of how diabolical the community mental service is in this area and how much local mental health charities are taking on a lot of the pressure of what the NHS can’t cope with.

Lisa Paffett during her skydive for charity

"Capital Project that has helped me loads in the past and recently. Volunteering, training and working as a peer support worker.

“For me to move forward and recover from some rough and traumatic times being a member has helped with my self esteem, confidence and discrimination as well as stigma.

"To feel like you belong without judgement and given hope, encouragement and purpose.

“I’ve suffered with mental health issues and been in and out of psychiatric hospitals a few years back and this charity in particular has helped me a lot whilst I’ve been in the community to get myself back on my feet and to also get myself back into work.

“I also want to make people more aware of this charity because not an awful lot of people in the community know a lot about it, because you would usually only find out about this if you were a patient in a psychiatric ward.