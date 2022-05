The installation of solar panels at Chichester Rugby Football Club have been submitted. SUS-220305-134350001

The application would see the installation of the solar panels in Oaklands Park on Wellington Road.

The installation of the solar panels would aid in the generation of 100 per cent renewable electricity for the use of the Chichester Rugby Club.

Scaffolding would also be put up at the Rugby Club to allow the works to take place.