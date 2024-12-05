Climate activist elves sing carols at East Sussex County Council headquarters

A group of climate activists held a special carol-singing protest at East Sussex County Council headquarters in Lewes this week.

Elves and Santas from Divest East Sussex visited County Hall in St Anne’s Crescent on Tuesday morning, December 3, with a six-foot ‘DIVEST’ cracker.

The group is urging the East Sussex Pension Fund to stop investing in giant fossil fuel companies.

Bushy Evergreen said: “The impacts of global warming that we’ve seen in the Arctic in recent years – from the collapse of Canada’s last intact ice shelf to the vast wildfires that have engulfed large parts of Siberia – are a warning siren for the world. The rapid phase-out of fossil fuels is essential if we’re going to avoid even more catastrophic impacts that will affect everyone on this planet. That’s why it’s crackers that East Sussex County Council are still investing in the giant oil and gas companies.”

The event featured carols with lyrics changed to be about local politics.

Pension Fund member Sarah Hazlehurst said: “Divestment campaigns have a proven track record of bringing about real-world change.”

After Divest East Sussex’s previous protest on Thursday, November 21, a spokesperson for The East Sussex Pension Fund said: “The Fund has a legal duty to ensure it can pay pensions to its 85,000 members when they reach pensionable age. Any changes to investments present significant risks to the Fund’s ability to pay money out.

“East Sussex Pension Fund does not invest directly in any company or asset but sets a strategy and invests through third party investment managers into pooled investments. The Fund is required to invest via a pool who selects the investment managers that deliver the strategy set by the Fund. Although it is for the investment manager to manage risk, the strategy is reviewed annually and each manager has an annual Environmental Social and Governance assessment and Climate score, with an action plan for improvement. Climate-related risks and objectives are taken into account in all parts of the investment strategy.”

They added that 0.4 per cent of the £4.68bn fund is currently invested in companies and assets with links to fossil fuel extraction, and said divesting ‘could cost the fund significantly’.