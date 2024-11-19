‘Climate justice’ protest to be held outside East Sussex County Council headquarters in Lewes this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘climate justice’ protest is set to take place outside East Sussex County Council headquarters in Lewes this week.

Divest East Sussex have announced that their demonstration is set for 8.30am to 10am at County Hall, St Anne’s Crescent, on Thursday, November 21.

The group said this is the date of the final East Sussex Pension Committee meeting of 2024. The group added that the names of 1,667 institutions around the world ‘who have made some form of fossil fuel divestment commitment’ will be read out at the protest.

Pension Fund member Sarah Hazlehurst said: “By clinging on to its remaining investments in fossil fuel companies the East Sussex Pension Fund and East Sussex County Council are effectively providing a fig-leaf for these companies’ ongoing attempts to block effective climate action and missing a huge opportunity to show real leadership on the climate crisis. It should be clear to everyone: if the Islington, Cardiff and New York City pension funds can all commit to stop investing in fossil fuels then so can the East Sussex Pension Fund. It’s time to for the Fund to finally start taking the climate crisis seriously and divest.”

Divest East Sussex said the protest also coincides with the COP29 international climate summit at Baku in Azerbaijan.

East Sussex County Council have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.