Closure looms for Seaford day centre

A decision to close a Seaford day centre for elderly and disabled residents could be made by East Sussex County Council next week.

As part of cost-cutting measures services at both Warwick House and Eastbourne care home Firwood House would cease.

Instead the services run at three locations would be provided under one roof at Milton Grange, another Eastbourne care home.

Warwick House has 42 clients, 25 places a day and an average occupancy of 14.

A final decision is set to be made by the county council’s Tory Cabinet on Tuesday.

Carolyn Lambert, Lib Dem councillor for Seaford South, argued the ‘shocking’ proposals would ‘decimate’ adult social care and ‘blow a hole in the myth’ the Tories are financially responsible.

She said: “Warwick House in Seaford was only built some four years ago, with an integrated plan for the site that should have ensured its financial stability.

“Instead, these proposals remove key services from the town and place an unacceptable additional pressure on users and their carers, as the responses, including those from GPs, make clear.

“The site is not being sold so there is no real financial gain, simply an increase in anxiety and distress for some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”

She argued the Lib Dems’ alternative budget proposals rejected earlier this year would have generated extra cash for adult social care, and as no decision has yet been made they would continue to fight on behalf of the most vulnerable residents who have a right to services.

The county council is faced with an increased demand for services and reduced funding from central Government.

Keith Hinkley, director of adult social care at the county council, said: “We have consulted and we understand the real difficulty these savings will mean for some people in East Sussex. We are working with the community to re-shape what we can do together and we are grateful to them.

“We are putting our limited resources where the evidence shows they will have the biggest impact, but our options are restricted and we are having to recommend some extremely difficult choices.”

