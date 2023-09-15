BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Company asks for Environmental Impact Assessment by Horsham District Council on plans to build a battery energy storage system east of Cowfold

Horsham District Council has been asked for its opinion on plans to build a battery energy storage system east of Cowfold.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Enso Energy has contacted the council asking for an Environmental Impact Assessment screening opinion on the proposals for three hectares of land west of Kent Street.

Screening is a procedure used to determine whether a proposed project is likely to have a significant impact on the environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will ensure that the council knows the likely consequences before it makes its decision to allow or refuse the project.

Most Popular
Horsham District Council has been asked for its opinion on plans to build a battery energy storage system east of Cowfold. Image: GoogleMapsHorsham District Council has been asked for its opinion on plans to build a battery energy storage system east of Cowfold. Image: GoogleMaps
Horsham District Council has been asked for its opinion on plans to build a battery energy storage system east of Cowfold. Image: GoogleMaps

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) enable energy from renewables such as solar and wind to be stored and then released when the power is needed most.

If the Cowfold system is approved, it will be connected to the National Grid at Bolney using around 1km of underground cable.

It a letter to the council, Enso Energy said construction would take six months and the BESS would be in place for 40 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A new access point would be built onto Kent Street as the current one leading into the field would be ‘unsuitable’.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for EIA/23/0006.

Related topics:Horsham District Council