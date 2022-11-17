Mid Sussex District Council has launched a public consultation on proposals to curb car cruising.

In 2020 the District Council introduced a Public Space Protection Order in Burgess Hill after residents voiced their concerns about groups of drivers causing excessive noise and performing dangerous stunts.

This is set to expire in April next year so the District Council is running a five-week consultation to see if residents want to extend it until 2026.

MSDC cabinet member for community Norman Webster said: “Anti-social behaviour at these car meets has a hugely detrimental impact on the quality of life of residents living nearby, so it’s important that we put the brakes on car cruising. The Public Space Protection Orders we introduced in Burgess Hill three years ago have worked well, helping to deter car cruising in the town and leading to a significant reduction in the number of complaints from residents about this anti-social behaviour.”

Mid Sussex District Council has launched a public consultation on proposals to curb car cruising. Photo: Google Street View

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Sussex District Council said there have been recent reports of car meets at Jobs Lane, off the A2300 and at Birches Industrial Estate, Imberhorne Lane, East Grinstead. It is proposed that additional Public Space Protection Orders are introduced in these areas too.

Councillor Webster said: “The Council has worked closely with Sussex Police on these issues and they are supportive of extending and expanding these restrictions. You can have your say on these proposals as part of our five-week public consultation. Just head to www.midsussex.gov.uk/about-us/consultations before December 22 to share your views.”