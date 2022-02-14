Colin Elliott, 73, of Wallis Way, said the centre has cut its times for facilities like the swimming pool and health suite but members like him are still paying the same fees.

He said members originally accepted the need for reduced times when the centre reopened in summer 2021 because of the seriousness of the pandemic and the Government’s rules.

He said many people did not mind paying full fees then because they felt they were helping The Triangle.

Colin Elliott from Burgess Hill is a Triangle member who is frustrated by reduced opening times at the leisure centre. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2202091.

“But when things should have gone back to normal they decided to cut the times, especially in the health suite, by about 20 per cent of what they were before,” said Colin.

Mid Sussex District Council has defended this decision to reduce opening times as well as Places Leisure’s management of the venue.

Colin, who is retired having previously been a buildings manager with BT, said The Triangle made these changes around October last year and said he could not understand why.

He said he pays for full membership, which grants him access to everything.

Mid Sussex Council Leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2107053.

He regularly takes his granddaughter to swimming club sessions and used to go into the health suite while she was there.

“I can’t do that anymore because it shuts earlier,” said Colin, adding that the leisure centre has not just reduced its hours.

In October and November last year Colin wrote to Mid Sussex District Council to say that Places Leisure (part of Places for People) had cut or removed ‘more than a dozen facilities and services for members’ since getting The Triangle’s management contract.

His examples included: a TV area for members being removed, a smaller steam room, the sauna seating capacity being reduced by 33 percent when renovated, the Health suite body dryer being removed, and smaller lockers in the health suite. He was also concerned Covid could be used as an excuse to implement cuts.

The Triangle Leisure Centre in Burgess Hill. Picture: Steve Robards, SR1620859.

Colin said he is particularly worried that these reductions will put people off of going to The Triangle.

“In my view, and in other people’s views, Places Leisure are doing nothing at all to increase the hours or encourage more people to go,” he said.

Colin also expressed frustration with The Triangle’s new online booking system where visitors and members must reserve a time slot in advance to use facilities.

It is now difficult for non members to get a convenient time, said Colin, because they can only book a week in advance whereas members can book two weeks in advance.

“It’s all booked by members,” he said, adding that people without an internet connection could be left out.

“I think it’s very bad that the general public can’t get into a public building whenever they want to,” he said.

Colin also feels that changes are not made with adequate notice and that information is not shared effectively enough.

If fewer people visit The Triangle, Colin fears Mid Sussex District Council will have to keep subsidising the leisure centre, leading to a council tax rise.

In response to Colin’s concerns, Jonathan Ash-Edwards, leader of Mid Sussex District Council, said: “We know how important leisure centres are to the local community and that’s why we’ve provided substantial financial support so they can remain open during these difficult times.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has significantly reduced the number of people using our leisure centres but the cost of operating the centres remains high,” he said.

“As a result, the opening hours of some facilities have been reduced to help minimise costs and reduce the need for council subsidy.”

Mr Ash-Edwards said that people are gradually returning to leisure centres, adding that attendances are now at about three quarters of those recorded before Covid hit the UK.

“Opening hours are being expanded as demand increases and the aim is to return to pre-covid opening times as soon as we can,” he said.

Mr Ash-Edwards said the booking system was introduced ‘in direct response to customer feedback’ and helps leisure centres manage demand and keep users ‘Covid safe’.

“It has removed the need to queue, eased pressure on parking and has significantly improved the experience for customers,” he said.

He also praised Places Leisure, saying that they have ‘consistently looked to improve the facilities on offer to the local community’ since taking over the management of the district’s leisure centres.

“At The Triangle in particular, huge investment has been made to upgrade the gym, refurbish the exercise studios, create a new café area, add new play equipment to the leisure pool, relay outdoor sports pitches and provide new facilities like the clip ’n’ climb wall and the hugely popular padel tennis court,” he said.

“It is not easy to manage a leisure centre during a pandemic but Places Leisure staff have done a tremendous job of providing sport and leisure activities for the community in a Covid safe environment,” he added.