Conference centre for golf club near Crowborough given thumbs up

Amended proposals to build a conference centre at a golf course near Crowborough have been approved by Wealden planners.

On Thursday (April 4), Wealden District Council’s planning committee north considered proposals to build a conference centre and replacement clubhouse at the Boars Head Golf Centre in Eridge Road.

The scheme had previously been considered by the committee but members deferred making a decision due to concerns around access and the materials to be used on the conference centre building.

However several councillors raised concerns about whether tough enough planning conditions had been applied, which would govern how the site is able to operate as a conference centre and wedding venue.

Most of the concerns related to the possibility of noise pollution, with councillors saying the operating hours for live music posed a threat to the quality of life of neighbours.

However officers said the operating hours were covered by a further condition preventing music from being heard above a certain level beyond the boundary of the site.

Members also raised concerns about light pollution from the centre, but planning officers said the proposals were both designed to have a ‘minimal impact’ and would replace much of the existing lighting on the site.

Despite the concerns raised, the committee approved the amended application after concluding the developer had addressed the previous reasons for deferral.