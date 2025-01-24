Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Conservative councillor has set out his aims and ambitions after winning the Lancing Parish Council bi-election.

Former Adur District Council Joe Pannell was elected back on to Lancing Parish Council on January 9, following the resignation of a Labour councillor in the Widewater Ward.

East Worthing and Shoreham Conservatives said the election shows ‘the tide is turning’.

Mr Pannell said he was elected after a lot of ‘hard work’ – with 215 votes (more than 60 per cent) from a turnout of 23 per cent. As such, he has claimed back the seat for the Conservatives.

Pauline Higgins, Labour, received 140 votes.

"I was previously a parish and district councillor and lost my seat in the last local elections,” Mr Pannell said.

"Many local and national issues played a big part in the victory for me due to the poor start to the Labour government’s reign.

"I look forward to getting to work in Lancing helping residents and improving the local facilities like the derelict Widewater Kiosk.”

"The previous councillors got an extension by a year so I got only a three-year term,” he explained.

"Me and another group of councillors – some obviously from independent backgrounds and other political parties – were running the parish and we thought we were doing a pretty good job.

"I was pretty active in the community. Unfortunately, with the national issues at the time, people were steering more in favour of Labour.

“We [the Tories] have a lot of good councillors but with what's happening up in Westminster, that affected our chances. National problems affected local issues.”

Mr Pannell said his re-election ‘shows that people aren't happy with the current government’ and ‘there's good councillors in local areas’.

He added: “A lot of good hard-working councillors did lose their seats because of national issues

“It could go the other way, so the Labour Party could find that, in potentially 18 months time – if we do have district elections – some of those people may be ousted just for the sake of what's happened up in London.”

When previously a parish councillor, Mr Pannell was the chairman of the ACE (Amenitites, Community & Environment) committee.

He said: “I got a lot of stuff done, including the new sports community pavilion up at Monks Recreation Ground and we were starting to get things ready for a new Widewater Kiosk down at the beach.

"There were a lot of projects that I wanted to get underway if my term was extended.

"Nothing has happened since so I'm hoping things will start to move. Now I'm back on the council, I want to push these projects on.

“Labour are still in control of the council but I hope we can all work together.”

The councillor also runs a camping business and is involved with amateur football club Lancing United.

He said: “A lot of money is wasted in councils so I want to help fix that. I've got a lot of experience in local projects. I helped to raise over a hundred thousand pound in grants from the lottery at football foundation to build a new clubhouse.

"It was estimated it would be a half a million pound job and we managed to get it done for like 150 grand. I run my own business and I've been involved in a lot of building work.

"I've got a lot of contacts so I just want to get the residents of Lancing the most we can get for as little as possible – without cutting corners of course.”

Mr Pannell said he is happy to offer hands-on support to residents.

He explained: “I helped with a seagull related issue and I had contact from a resident saying that some brambles had grown over the footpath and she was struggling to get by in with wheelchair. We went and cleared that so I'm always one of those people that will go out and get stuff done.

“I had a hundred per cent attendance for all meetings before so I would like to carry that on. I'm dedicated to working for the best of Lancing.

"I’m local person and somebody that cares a lot for the community. Lancing is very close to my heart.”

Meanwhile, Mike Mendoza – the former chairman of Adur District and former chairman of Lancing Parish Council – has joined Reform UK.

Mr Mendoza is the first Reform councillor on the parish council.

He said that he had been a member of the Conservatives since the early 1980s but had ‘lost faith in the party’.

Mike said: “I have been a great fan of Nigel Farage. Reform offers so much to so many and covers all my ideals and aspirations. I look forward to continue serving the Lancing community and look forward to future elections.”