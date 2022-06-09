Conservatives accused of 'damaging the democratic process' at the county council

The accusation came after members of the governance committee called for changes to be made to the constitution – specifically the rules laying out how often subjects can be raised for debate.

The current rules allow subjects – known as notices of notion – to be re-submitted for discussion at full council meetings every six months.

During a meeting on Monday (June 6), the committee recommended that be changed to every four years.

The proposal left Liberal Democrats ‘gobsmacked’.

Group leader Kirsty Lord said: “Sadly I’m not surprised that the West Sussex Conservatives are copying Boris Johnson’s play-book of moving the goalposts, and in the process are damaging the democratic process at the council.

“Furthermore they have increased the power to control politics and policy to the chairman, whose role is meant to be apolitical.

“More worryingly their actions mean less representation for the people of West Sussex, as opposition members can no longer attempt to change policies that aren’t working, and less accountability to the public.

“It is completely perverse; they seem to be saying nothing will change for a whole four years.

“Anyone with an iota of sense will know after the last two-and-a-half years of pandemic, and during the current cost of living crisis, that the council needs to remain nimble and react to changing circumstances for our residents.”

The recommendation will be put to a meeting of the full council on July 15.

Pete Bradbury, chairman of both the council and the committee, insisted that democracy and debate were ‘alive and well’.

He pointed out that there were only five full council meetings per year, and usually no more than two motions were debated at each meeting.

Mr Bradbury added: “The changes proposed by the governance committee means a wider range of topics will be covered to take in as many different subjects as possible, matters that affect local people and families.

“Debating the same few topics over and over again – which the Lib Dems want – with politicians making the same speech they made just a few months before, doesn’t seem to be healthy for democracy.”

It was not a view shared by Dr Kate O’Kelly (Lib Dem, Midhurst), who called the proposed changes an ‘unnecessary assault on the constitution’.

She added: “If a subject remains pressing then it is absolutely appropriate for the opposition members to bring it back.”

As for Ms Lord’s comment about increasing the chairman’s power to ‘control politics and policy’, Mr Bradbury added: “Of course the chairman is in control of the agenda – that’s the same as any committee or council and that’s what the chairman’s main job is.

“Before every council meeting, leaders of all the different parties are invited to meet with the chairman and officers and discuss the agenda and what topics are brought forward for debate.