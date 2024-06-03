Conservatives pick Alison Griffiths as candidate for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
The Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Conservative Association has announced that Alison Griffiths will be the Conservative candidate for the constituency in the upcoming general election on July 4.
Alison was selected following Nick Gibb's retirement after 27 years as the local MP.
She brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked as a Chief Marketing Officer and Strategy Director in the cybersecurity and technology sectors. Her 30-year business career has also spanned financial services, consumer goods, and energy. Additionally, she serves as a Business Ambassador and is a former trustee for the charity Meningitis Now.
Alison, who lives in West Sussex with her husband Chris and three stepdaughters, expressed her excitement and commitment to the new role.
"I am so proud to be selected as the Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton," she said. I realise the honour and responsibility this role represents, and as always, I will not shirk the challenge. I fight to win!"
She highlighted her diverse background, which includes a successful business career, and extensive voluntary work. She believes these experiences help her connect with people from all walks of life.
"With such a varied life experience, I relate to and connect easily with people from every walk of life. I passionately desire to use it to make our country, and Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, an even better place to live,” she said.
A committed Conservative campaigner for 15 years and an active disability champion, Alison emphasised her dedication to teamwork and local issues.
"As an avid Conservative campaigner for 15 years, and an active disability champion, I’m a team-player, supporting Conservative councillors and branches on our shared mission to win the trust of voters here in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton."
She said that she looks forward to meeting residents across the constituency, saying: "I am proud of our local area, and I’m a passionate campaigner. I look forward to meeting local residents right across the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton constituency, from Aldwick to Rustington, and everywhere in between, and introducing myself and my plan for our area."
The General Election will be held on July 4.