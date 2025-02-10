Consultation on proposals to speed up council home allocations in Lewes district

Lewes District Council has announced that a consultation is set to launch soon over proposals to change how council homes are allocated to residents on the housing register.

The council said the current Choice Based Lettings (CBL) system means people bid for a property when it becomes available and the process takes two weeks before applicants can be shortlisted.

But the council said demand has ‘far exceeded’ supply for years, with as many as four times the number of applicants on the register as there are annual lettings of properties. They said this means many applicants spend years on the waiting list with ‘little or no realistic prospect of an offer’.

Councillor Mark Slater, Cabinet Member for Tenants and those in housing need, said: “Most residents will be aware that the demand for council homes outstrips supply, with families stranded on the housing register for far too long, often remaining stuck in poor quality and unsuitable accommodation."

The council said the CBL model causes delays and administrative burdens for staff too, without much evidence that it encourages applicants to broaden their areas of choice or improve their chances of being re-housed in council accommodation.

Councillor Slater said: “We are consulting on a new model called Property Match that has the potential to improve the way people on the register access a council home. It is not a silver bullet that will solve all the deep-rooted issues that impact the availability of social housing, but we believe it is very positive step forward.”

This model removes bidding and means empty properties are immediately offered to the best suited families and individuals on the housing register. If applicants are adopted they will still be prioritised into bands with a registration date.

The council said that getting rid of the ‘bidding cycle’ makes the process quicker and reduces the amount of time it takes for a property to be re-let.

Councillor Slater said: “I see numerous advantages of Property Match over Choice Based Lettings, most notably the speed of the process, the greater clarity and transparency and much improved customer service. Allied to this, applicants will still be able to express a preference for where they would like to live, decline the first two offers made without any impact on their status on the register and continue to be able to challenge the reasonableness of offers they receive.”

Visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/consultations to take part in the consultation.