In the 2016 referendum I voted to remain in the European Union.

In the hope of managing to do so I shall vote tactically in December’s general election, in other words for the political party which seems likeliest to oppose Brexit and keep the United Kingdom in the EU.

In 2016 I had friends who wanted us to leave and who voted for Brexit.

They and I both decided whether we should stay or leave on the basis of our own convictions, and all of us were entitled to decide in the way we did.

My friends from 2016 are still my friends, and I hope everyone who votes now to leave will bear two points in mind.

The first is this. Remainers like me do not despise leavers, or think that you are stupid or ignorant.

We respect you and the decision you reached, even though we voted differently.

On the basis of the information available in June 2016 there was an arguable case both for leaving and for remaining.

What matters is that we all continue to respect people with different views, even nearly four years later when reality may have changed significantly.

So we respect you still.

The second point is respect for a vote taken in good faith.

When we voted in 2016 we were told the decision would be respected.

I think the facts have changed enough for us to look again at what we are planning. So I hope leavers will agree on the need to be certain that a majority of voters really do want to leave.

But I do hope other remainers will agree that whatever next month’s election decides will be binding on us all.

What unites us matters far more than what divides us.

And continuing division over Brexit points straight to chaos.

Alex Kirby

Prince Edward’s Road

Lewes