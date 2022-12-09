Plans to build more than 50 affordable homes on ‘hidden sites’, including old garages, were approved by the council back in 2020 in the hope of reducing numbers on the housing waiting list.
A total of £15 million was approved for the project and now contracts worth £5 million are set to be awarded to two companies.
W Stirland Limited had been due to carry out the work but went into administration.
Instead, Lewes-based Cheesmur and Sons Limited will build homes at Leconfield Road, St Giles Close, and Sylvan Road for just over £3 million.
Woodhart Construction Limited will be awarded a £1.9 million contract to redevelop sites at Gardner Road and Wilmot Road.
A report by the council’s director for communities, Tina Favier, says the plans will ‘help meet the acute demand for homes in the area’.