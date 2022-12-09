Adur District Council is set to award contracts worth more than £5 million to build affordable homes on garage sites.

Plans to build more than 50 affordable homes on ‘hidden sites’, including old garages, were approved by the council back in 2020 in the hope of reducing numbers on the housing waiting list.

A total of £15 million was approved for the project and now contracts worth £5 million are set to be awarded to two companies.

W Stirland Limited had been due to carry out the work but went into administration.

New Adur homes are set to be built on sites occupied by garages

Instead, Lewes-based Cheesmur and Sons Limited will build homes at Leconfield Road, St Giles Close, and Sylvan Road for just over £3 million.

Woodhart Construction Limited will be awarded a £1.9 million contract to redevelop sites at Gardner Road and Wilmot Road.

