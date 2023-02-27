Controversial bridge access plans for proposed Linchmere development refused

Controversial plans for a new bridge access to the proposed development in Linchmere have been refused.

The new bridge access would have been built on the land north of 1 To 16 Sturt Avenue in Camelsdale in Linchmere.

The submission is in response to the refusal of nine new dwelling houses and nine carports/studios on the same land with access safety to the development being one of the reasons.

In its statement of refusal, a spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “The proposed bridge would result in an unjustified and urbanising form of development within the designated countryside, outside of a defined settlement boundary, which would fail to conserve and enhance the rural character of the area.

"Insufficient information has been provided to enable the Local Planning Authority to conclude the proposal would not have an adverse impact upon the biodiversity of the site.”

The plans have proved to be controversial, with 15 written letters of objections to Chichester District Council with one objector stating that there was ‘no requirement for a new bridge to this land.’

In a statement Haslemere Town Council also objected to the plans stating: “Haslemere Town Council wishes to object to this application on the following grounds:

"Environmental implications of the development, specifically the threat to the River Wey caused by building the bridge, in particular discharge of effluent and damage to the banks.

"If the housing development (which is subject to appeal) goes ahead, there will be additional pollution threats and an increase in traffic.”