Controversy continues as Chichester motorists return mixed verdict on £950,000 dutch-style roundabout

Chichester motorists have mixed feelings about the city’s all-new £950,000 dutch-style roundabout, Sussex World can report.

The roundabout opened several weeks ago and, since then, motorists say they think the money should have been spent elsewhere.

"Instead of upgrading this roundabout, they should have used the money to create one at the junction of St Paul's and Sherborne Road,” said Chichester Observer reader Danny King. “It's a terrible junction: a brow of a hill one way, a sweeping bend the other and an estate full of kids darting across the road to get to Bishop Luffa.”

It’s part of the 750 home Whitehouse farm development, and the near-million pound budget comes from developers at Millen Homes. Work started last Summer, and West Sussex County Council says the project is designed to slow down traffic and prioritise cyclists and pedestrians. With an outer ring for cyclists, and numerous clearly marked crossings for pedestrians, motorists are expected to stick to the 20mph speed limit and give way where necessary, but motorists feel the roundabout doesn’t always do what it says on the tin, with many predicting more accidents, not less.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Last week, some readers criticised the anachronistic character of the roundabout’s street lights which, they said, look out of place in Chichester’s historic surrounds. This week, other readers say there isn’t enough lighting to keep users safe.

"My main issue as a driver has only been the pedestrian crossing near the crate and Apple is very poorly lit,” Natal Holmes said. “Driving at night and I’ve not seen people until they’re nearly on the crossing. Would be an easy fix to just pop an extra light or two in!”

Even so, some motorists are keen on the idea, and have suggested it represents a marked improvement for the area.

"I think it looks good, much better than i thought it would. I live very close to the roundabout and use it a lot the down sides are the predestrian crossing are very poorly lit at night,” adds Tim Napier-Raikes.

Kay Wagland said: “This looks great. It does highlight the need for the rest of the cycle network in Chi to be upgraded in order for the roundabout to get fully used, but it's a start. Just hoping car drivers don't misuse it.”