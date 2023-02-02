Proposals to convert a former holiday let into a standalone home have been approved at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Wednesday (February 1), a planning inspector has overturned a Rother District Council decision on a change of use application connected to a building, which sits behind a property known as Lyndhurst in Main Road, Peasmarsh.

The proposal was for a change of use only (meaning no building works would be carried out as part of the plans), but were refused by Rother District Council due to concerns about the loss of the holiday let.

During the appeal, however, the applicant provided further information showing the holiday let was an unviable business, despite having a relatively high volume of bookings.

Proposed development

In light of this, the planning inspector agreed the conversion could go ahead, meaning that the property can now be used as a standalone home, unconnected to the previous host property.