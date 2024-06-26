Conversion of former solicitors office into four flats in Eastbourne approved
The property at 11 Hyde Gardens, which has been vacant since April 1, 2023, was previously used as a solicitors office which also merged in 12 Hyde Gardens.
The proposal will see the conversion of 11 Hyde Gardens into four two-bedroom flats while 12 Hyde Gardens will remain as office space.
The property is currently linked internally through to number 12 Hyde Gardens at each floor level. The opening at each level will be infilled with masonry to preserve the existing office usage of number 12.
The rear area will also become three new parking bays as well as a cycle storage.
The application was supported by Eastbourne Conservation Consultation who said in a statement: "The proposal will bring the site into full use and provides much needed accommodation in an attractive central location- both strong positives- and I do not wish to register an objection.”
