Conversion of old Bosham farm buildings approved

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application for the dairy and calf barn buildings in Taylors Lane, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (August 10).

The buildings, which were constructed during the 1940s, will each be adapted to provide accommodation and workspace.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work element will be restricted to areas such as financial services, professional services, office work, research and development of products or processes, and industrial processes.

Application site in red

The council received objections from both Bosham Parish Council and the Chichester Harbour Conservancy, with concerns raised about waste water sewerage and the fact the site sits in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

But officers recommended the application for approval, and most of the committee agreed.

Sarah Sharp (Green, Chichester South) was enthusiastic about the idea of converting the old buildings rather than starting from scratch, describing the environmental and ecological benefits of such a move.

Roy Briscoe (Con, Westbourne) said: “The buildings are there, they aren’t being used and haven’t been used for the last ten years or so.

“It makes total sense to me that these are re-purposed for live/work units.

“I think there’s a need for this in the area. I don’t know about it being the most sustainable of locations…but as work space units I think this is a good use of the resources.”

Their view was by no means shared by all.

Graeme Barrett (Con, The Witterings) said there was a ‘serious problem’ with having a residential conversion in the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

And David Rodgers (Lib Dem, Harbour Villages) said ‘the whole thing should be rejected’, adding: “There isn’t a need for houses in this area – it’s farmland.”

The application was approved by 10-1 with 1 abstention.

Officers said: “The proposal would result in the appropriate and sympathetic reuse of two existing barn buildings, by providing mixed live/work uses, contributing to the flexible employment options within the district.