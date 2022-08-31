Conversion plans for Emsworth pub submitted

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conversion plans for a pub in Emsworth have been submitted.

The proposal would see the outbuilding of the Sussex Brewery pub on the Main Road in Emsworth be converted into a three-bedroom chalet bungalow.

The outbuilding is currently used as storage for the public house. The items within the outbuilding store will be relocated to the store within the main pub building, which has

surplus space to accommodate the additional items.

The pubs bins are also located within the outbuilding but are proposed to be relocated to the rear of the car park.

The pub car park will be reduced in size, but as the car park only has nine usable spaces at present, only one parking spaces would be lost.

The bungalow would have a private rear garden, that is of a comparable size to the dwellings east of the site between 38-42 Main Road.