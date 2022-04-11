Conversion plans for Nursery to become six new houses submitted

Plans for six new houses in Tangmere to be converted from a nursery have been submitted to Chichester District Council. SUS-221104-152620001

The Woodpecker Day Nursery on Tangmere Road would be converted into the new houses.

The nursery operated from 2003 to 2021 and ceased trading due to an insufficient demand for services in the area.

The new homes would be under class C3 construction which covers buildings that can fit up to six people.

In a statement by West Sussex County Council Highways, it said: “No traffic flow information has been provided with the current application.

“However, from experience of other similar proposals, the Local Housing Authority recognise that the existing use would generate more vehicle movements compared with residential developments.

“As such, there is no expectation for this proposal to give rise to any increase or material change in the character of traffic in the vicinity of the site.”