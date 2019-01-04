Conversion plans for offices above former NatWest branch in Crowborough

Plans have been put forward to convert offices above the former NatWest branch in Crowborough creating four new flats.

In an application submitted to Wealden District Council last month, developers are seeking planning permission to convert a office above the first and second floor of the former High Street bank building into four one-bedroom flats.

According to the application, the proposals would not see any exterior works or any works to the ground floor of the building.

The proposals do not include any parking spaces, but developers argue this is acceptable the flats would generate less traffic than the previous office use.

A spokesman for the developer said: “The development is centrally situated and has a good level of accessibility by foot; it is located within Crowborough High Street, it is served by the local bus network.

“Due to the scale of development, town centre location and excellent transport links we believe a zero provision of parking is acceptable in policy terms.”

The Crowborough NatWest closed its doors in May last year as part of a range of branch closures by the banking group. Twenty other Sussex branches closed as part of the move.

For further information about the proposals, search for application number WD/2018/2682/P01 on the Wealden District Council planning website.

Huw Oxburgh , Local Democracy Reporting Service