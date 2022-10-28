The District Council, working in partnership with other councils in the area, has secured Government funding to improve the energy efficiency of eligible homes and help owners lower their carbon emissions.

Funding is available until March 2023 to install the energy efficiency measures of insulation, solar PV panels and air source heat pumps.

Up to £25,000 is available per home for meeting the following criteria: your home has an EPC rating of E, F or G (limited funding is available for EPC D rated properties), and either you have a total household annual income of £30,000 or less (before housing costs/bills), or you receive a means-tested benefit.

Mid Sussex District Council cabinet member for community Norman Webster said residents are already being affected by the growing cost of living crisis

Mid Sussex District Council cabinet member for community Norman Webster said: “With energy bills almost tripling in just one year, our residents are already being affected by the growing cost of living crisis, and the colder winter months are fast approaching. This Warmer Homes Programme can offer vital energy efficiency improvements for those on low incomes.”

Check your home’s EPC rating at www.gov.uk/find-energy-certificate.

Funding is available to owner occupiers and those in privately rented homes on a ‘first-come, first served’ basis.

“The council is delighted to have successfully secured this funding,” said Mid Sussex District Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards. “I would encourage as many local people as possible to check if they are eligible.”