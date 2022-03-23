Rishi Sunak unveiled a new Tax Plan to ease the rising cost of living and to deliver the biggest cut to personal taxes in a quarter of a century.

Fuel duty for petrol and diesel will be cut by 5p per litre from 6pm tonight(March 23) to help drivers across the UK with rising costs – a tax cut worth £2.4 billion. This is the biggest cut ever on all fuel duty rates and means a one-car family will now save on average £100.

Tom Fyans, director of campaigns and policy at CPRE said: "Motorists seemingly being the Chancellor's top priority is misguided when we're in the midst of a climate emergency. However, we welcome measures to make energy efficiency home improvements more affordable. Cutting VAT to zero on solar panels, heat pumps and insulation is a positive step as it’ll help reduce bills while also tackling the climate crisis. Unfortunately, the Chancellor has done little to help rural households facing the most difficulty. Those in the countryside with no alternative but to use heating oil to warm their homes have seen their energy bills triple because they are not protected by the energy price cap – they are the most vulnerable to energy price rises but have been ignored by the Chancellor.

Fuel duty has been cut in the Chancellor's Spring Statement