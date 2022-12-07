The cost of Hastings’ car parking, beach hut rental and crematorium services are set to rise in the new year.

On Monday (December 5), Hastings Borough Council’s cabinet approved plans to increase what the authority charges for a range of its services in an effort to reduce the impact of inflationary pressures on its budgets.

According to the council, the alternative would be deeper cuts or using more of its already limited reserves to fill a hole in its finances.

Simon Willis, Labour cabinet member for finances, said: “We’ve done what we can to keep our services as accessible as possible and look to make up whatever shortfall we need to in some of the more commercial areas which don’t impact directly on the people who are least able to afford our services.”

Parking is one of a number of fees and charges due to go up next year

The new prices are expected to come into force in February. Car park charges will generally increase by 10 per cent, however, the car parks at the Summerfields and Falaise leisure centres will remain the same.

Another concession will be a freeze in the price that community football clubs pay to rent pitches. A 10 per cent increase will still apply to commercial operators.

Allotment and beach hut rental costs will also rise by 10 per cent.

While most services are set to increase by around 10 per cent, some are set to increase by greater percentages.

One of these cases was the fee for chapel use going up by 74 per cent, highlighted by Conservative Andy Patmore.

The increase referenced was the fee for additional rental of the chapel at Hastings Cemetery and Crematorium during funeral services. The cost for this service is increasing from £149 to £259.

The costs of a cremation service would not increase as sharply, however, with the fee for an adult cremation service increasing by 10 per cent (from £752 to £827). This fee includes use of the chapel for 30 minutes.

Officers said these increases reflected the market rate.

Other fees are also set to increase above 10 per cent, including the cost of hiring the bandstand and space at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery.